Cooks' Exchange: Delicious recipes with only 3 or 4 ingredients

A few weeks ago, while taking advantage of a perfect day to relax on a pier with a stack of cookbooks, I discovered what authors Sharon and Gene McFall captured back in 2001 by compiling and publishing their "Busy Woman's Cookbook" filled with three- and four-ingredient recipes plus 200 short stories about historically famous and influential women.
Needless to say, with a tube of sunscreen lotion and an ample container of ice water to sip on, it became an afternoon to remember for a long time, especially when reading instructions on a single page: “The reader could substitute light or fat free ingredients in any featured recipe calling for milk, cream, butter or cheese to create a delicious low calorie dish.”
Sharon McFall, of Des Moines, Iowa, traveled the world extensively coordinating major seminars in the Midwest for working women, owned and operated a restaurant and concessions, many gift and apparel shops, was vice president of operations for a dinner theater, and wrote many cookbooks. She also promoted her husband, Gene, and his one-man show, "Witty World of Will Rogers," and the entertainment world he captured being cast as Rogers.
Their 236-page soft cover cookbook features 500 recipes using ingredients found in any pantry and pretty much responds to what readers have been complaining about lately regarding many new overly long recipes calling for unknown ingredients. The authors suggest trying the first seven recipes featured here. The rest are recipes that intrigued me.
Creamy Baked Chicken
4 chicken breasts
1 10-ounce can cream of chicken soup
1 8-ounce carton plain yogurt
1 cup crushed stuffing mix
Place chicken breasts in baking dish. Spread soup over chicken, then yogurt. Sprinkle stuffing over mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 minutes.
Yield: 4 servings
Pork Chops With-a-Twist
4 lean pork chops, 1-inch thick
4 thin slices of onion
16-ounce can of tomatoes
Brown chops well on both sides in lightly greased skillet. Top each chop with a slice of onion. Cover with tomatoes. Season with salt. Cover tightly. Bake at 350 degrees for 1½ hours.
Yield: 4 servings
Easy Pot Roast
3 pound pot roast
2 (⅞ ounce) packages Lawry's brown gravy mix
1½ cups water
Place roast in crock pot. Mix gravy mix and water and pour over roast. Cook on high 6-8 hours. If frozen, 8-10 hours. Can add potatoes 2 hours before roast is done.
Yield: 6 servings
Broccoli Cheddar Bake
10¾-ounce can cheddar cheese soup
½ cup milk
4 cups cooked broccoli, cut up
2.8-ounce can French's fried onions
In 1½ quart casserole baking dish mix soup, milk, broccoli and ½ can onions. Bake for 25 minutes at 250 degrees. Stir. Sprinkle remaining onions over broccoli mixture. Bake five minutes more.
Yield: 6 servings
Macaroni Salad
1 cup macaroni, cooked and drained
2 stalks celery, diced
2 green onions, chopped
¾ cup Miracle Whip salad dressing
Put cooked macaroni in bowl. Add celery, onions and salad dressing and mix well. Chill.
Yield: 4 servings
Just Minutes Strawberry Pie
1 3-ounce box strawberry flavored gelatin
1 cup boiling water
16-ounce package thawed frozen sweetened, sliced strawberries
8-inch pie shell, baked
Whipped cream
Dissolve gelatin in water. Add thawed frozen strawberries. When partially set pour into cooled pie crust. Chill until completely set. Garnish with whipped cream.
Lazy Day Chocolate Cherry Bars
2 eggs, beaten
18-ounce box chocolate cake mix
1 16-ounce can cherry pie filling
1 teaspoon almond extract
Place all ingredients in a bowl. Mix well. Pour into 15x10x1-inch greased pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Cool and frost.
Nutty Apple Dip
2 apples, peeled and grated
1 8-ounce package cream cheese
1 8-ounce package dates
1 cup finely chopped pecans
In mixer or food processor, mix grated apples, cream cheese, dates and pecans. Refrigerate until ready to use. Serve with graham crackers or ginger snaps.
Yield: 3½ cups.
Shrimp and Crabmeat Spread
1 8-ounce package cream cheese
1 6-ounce can of crabmeat, drained
1 12-ounce bottle cocktail sauce
1 4-ounce can shrimp, drained
Mix cream cheese and crab. Mix well. Spread mixture on a serving plate. Spread cocktail sauce over mixture. Cover with shrimp and serve with crackers.
Yield: 8 servings
Backyard BBQ Green Salad
4 cups fresh spinach, torn
16-ounce can artichoke hearts, drained, chilled and halved
¼ cup sliced radishes
5-6 cups salad greens, torn
Toss all ingredients and mix with your favorite salad dressing. This makes a pretty salad for a backyard barbecue. Try a spicy bottled dressing to bring out the flavors.
Up All Night Green Bean Salad
2 cups cooked cut up green beans
3 tablespoons French dressing
2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
Marinate beans overnight in dressing with onion. Add cheese. Makes 4 servings
Brian's Favorite Lettuce Salad
3-ounce can French-fried onions
½ head of lettuce, torn into pieces
5 cups Romaine lettuce, torn into bite-size pieces
Italian salad dressing
Heat French-fried onions in a 350 degree oven for a few minutes until crisp. Toss lettuce with Italian dressing (about ⅓ cup). Scatter warm onions on top. Serve immediately. Can also top with small cherry tomatoes.
Yield: 6 servings
Sober-As-A-Judge
1 pound frankfurters
1 12-ounce can of beer, at room temperature
½ cup finely chopped onion
Arrange frankfurters in a 2-quart glass casserole. Pour beer over frankfurters. Sprinkle on onions. Cover. Microwave on high for 10 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes covered, before serving.
Yield: 4-5 servings
Flaky Nut Chicken
½ cup dry-roasted peanuts
¾ cup corn flakes
4 chicken breast halves, skinned and boned
¾ cup honey mustard
Place peanuts and corn flakes in blender. Blend until mixture resembles crumbs. Pour into bowl. Coat each chicken breast with honey mustard and then roll in the crumbs. Place in a greased baking dish. Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes.
Salmon Patties
14-ounce can pink salmon
2 eggs
10 crackers, crushed
½ teaspoon salt
Put all ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Make into patties and fry in oil until brown.
Yield: 4 servings
Quick Tartar Sauce
¾ cup mayonnaise
½ cup drained sweet pickle relish
2 teaspoons lemon juice
In a bowl mix all ingredients. Place in refrigerator until ready to serve.
Yield: 1¼ cups
Basting Butter For Fish
¼ pound butter, melted
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon dry mustard
2 tablespoons chopped chives
Put melted butter in small bowl. Blend in lemon juice, dry mustard and chives. Baste baked or broiled fish.
Potluck Supper
14-ounce package deluxe macaroni and cheese dinner
2 cups chopped cooked chicken
½ cup sour cream
Prepare macaroni and cheese dinner as directed on package. Add cooked chicken and sour cream. Mix well. Heat thoroughly, stirring occasionally.
Yield: 5 servings
Mac 'n' Cheese Fix Up
½ pound ground beef, cooked and drained
14-ounce package deluxe macaroni and cheese
⅓ cup taco sauce
Prepare macaroni and cheese according to direction on package. Combine all ingredients in saucepan. Heat through.
Yield: 4 servings
Hot Doggie Roll-Ups
8-ounce can refrigerated crescent dinner rolls
8 hot dogs
American cheese cut into strips
Separate crescent rolls into 8 triangles. Top with a strip of cheese and hot dog and roll up. Place on greased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes.
Yield: 8
