Cooks' Exchange: Delicious recipes with only 3 or 4 ingredients

A few weeks ago, while taking advantage of a perfect day to relax on a pier with a stack of cookbooks, I discovered what authors Sharon and Gene McFall captured back in 2001 by compiling and publishing their "Busy Woman's Cookbook" filled with three- and four-ingredient recipes plus 200 short stories about historically famous and influential women.

Needless to say, with a tube of sunscreen lotion and an ample container of ice water to sip on, it became an afternoon to remember for a long time, especially when reading instructions on a single page: “The reader could substitute light or fat free ingredients in any featured recipe calling for milk, cream, butter or cheese to create a delicious low calorie dish.”

Sharon McFall, of Des Moines, Iowa, traveled the world extensively coordinating major seminars in the Midwest for working women, owned and operated a restaurant and concessions, many gift and apparel shops, was vice president of operations for a dinner theater, and wrote many cookbooks. She also promoted her husband, Gene, and his one-man show, "Witty World of Will Rogers," and the entertainment world he captured being cast as Rogers.