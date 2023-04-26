Readers were recently reminded about Rennebohm Drug Store days and asked for more. Searching for what was available and within reach in my own cookbook collection, the 150-page “Wisconsin Cooks with Wisconsin Public Television” cookbook was a gift for me in many different ways. Their committee described the wonderful time they experienced while collecting, organizing and proofreading recipes, and the difficult time they had making final decisions.

Published in 1996 by Friends of WHA-TV, excellent recipes from favorite Wisconsin restaurants and their chefs were printed and given to share with others. Compiled by Patsy Kabaker, proceeds from the sale of the books support programming on Wisconsin Public Television, with additional technical thanks to Greg Bass, Park Printing, Judy Ficken, Mixed Media, and Carol Schroeder, Orange Tree Imports, with special thanks to Borders Bookshop in Madison.

Portobello Mushroom Appetizer en Grille

Mark Bawlee, Executive Chef at The Red Geranium, Lake Geneva

3 whole, thick sliced portobello mushrooms

½ cup white wine

½ cup red wine

2 ounces vinegar

1 ounce Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon each fresh rosemary, thyme, basil and garlic (crushed)

Fresh ground pepper and salt to taste

2 ounces fresh lemon juice

Marinate for 2 hours. Grill until tender. Drizzle marinade over mushrooms before serving.

***

French Onion Soup

Chef Glen Timmecke, The Edgewater’s Admiralty Room

2 pounds onions, peeled and sliced fine

2 ounces butter

½ gallon beef stock, warm

¹⁄³ gallon chicken stock, warm

1 ½ ounces dry sherry (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Saute onions in butter in uncovered soup pot until onions begin to brown. Stir to color evenly. Add stocks and mix. Simmer about 25 minutes or until onion flavor is evident. Remove any scum forming on top periodically. Season to taste. Add sherry. Serve with croutons and Parmesan cheese.

Yields 12 8-ounce servings.

***

Wisconsin Style BarBQ Sauce

Owner James F. Werner, The Club Tavern, Middleton

1 gallon Open Pit Original Recipe BBQ sauce

½ cup Worcestershire sauce

2 pounds brown sugar

½ cup Liquid Smoke

½ cup apple cider vinegar

6 ounces pureed onion

½ tablespoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons Tabasco

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

¼ tablespoon sage

¼ tablespoon thyme

¼ tablespoon dry mustard

4 ounces tomato paste

16 ounces ketchup

16 ounces crushed tomatoes

16 ounces tomato sauce

Combine and heat 2-3 hours until sauce darkens. Do not boil. Use a heavy bottom pot.

Makes two gallons.

***

Shrimp Etoufee

Owner John Roussos, New Orleans Take Out, Madison

¼ cup oil

1 cup celery, finely chopped

2 cups green peppers, finely chopped

4 cups scallions, finely chopped

¼ cup garlic, minced or pressed

½ pound butter (more if desired)

2 tablespoons white pepper

2 tablespoons black pepper

2 tablespoons cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons thyme

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup dry white wine

1 cup tomato sauce

2-4 tablespoons sugar

1-3 tablespoons salt

1 cup shrimp, stock or water

¼ pound peeled (³⁄8 pound unpeeled) shrimp per person (12 shrimp of the 41-50 size or 7 of the 26-30 size)

White rice

Make this dish as hot as you like, just remember balance and harmony.

Heat 3 ½ quart, or larger, saucepan. Add ¼ cup oil. Saute celery, cooking 5-10 minutes. Add green peppers, cook 5 to 10 minutes. Add scallions, cook 5 to 10 minutes. Add garlic, cook 5 to 10 minutes.

Add ½ pound butter and stir until melted. Add white pepper, black pepper, cayenne pepper and thyme. Cook 10 minutes. Stir well, especially at bottom of saucepan. Dust with flour. Mix well. Add wine, stir. Add tomato sauce, stir. Add sugar, stir. Add salt and more butter if you like, up to ½ pound. Add 1 cup shrimp stock or water. Lower heat and cook for 30 minutes. Sir often. Add ¼ pound peeled shrimp per person. Cook shrimp 5 to 8 minutes, then serve with/on white rice. This sauce is good with poultry, grilled meat or with eggs, beans or fish, wherever you want some heat.

***

Sauteed Salmon in a little Vodka Cream Sauce

Executive Chef Jack Funderburg, Cafe Romeo, Madison, Owner Eric M. Schwartz

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 pound fresh salmon, cubed

1 medium to large leek, white only, halved and sliced

6 domestic mushrooms

¼ cup Absolut vodka

1 ½ cups heavy cream

¼ ounce mint, chopped

5 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon white pepper

½ pound dry linguini

8 quarts water

An elegant pasta dish that is quick and easy to make. All the preparations can be done while waiting for the pasta water to boil. The sauce itself can be cooked simultaneously with the pasta.

Add 3 tablespoons salt to the water and put over high heat. Prepare the rest of the ingredients for the sauce. Once the water comes to a boil, start cooking the pasta according to the manufacturer’s instructions (8-10) minutes. In large sauce pan, melt butter over medium heat. Add leeks and saute until translucent. Add salmon, season with salt and pepper, and cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally with wooden spoon. Increase heat to high and add mushrooms. Cook for 3 more minutes. Remove pan from stove and add vodka. Return pan to stove and allow alcohol to burn off. Once the flame dies, add cream and reduce heat to medium to simmer. Once sauce reaches desired consistency, add mint. After one minute, ladle over drained and unrinsed pasta.

Serves 4.

***

Chicken Artichoke Casserole

Chef Michael D. Grimes, Otto’s Restaurant and Bar, Madison

3 cups cooked chicken cut into bite-sized pieces

¼ cup butter

½ cup flour

3 cups heavy cream

¾ pound white cheddar cheese, shredded

1 tablespoon seasoning salt

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 cups quartered artichoke hearts (not marinated)

3 cups stemmed and quartered mushrooms

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Melt butter and add flour to make a roux. Cook 2 to 3 minutes. Add cream and whip until the roux dissolves. Heat until thick and creamy. Add ½ pound of cheese and spices and stir until cheese melts. Add chicken to sauce along with mushrooms and artichoke hearts. Place in a large casserole dish and cover with the rest of the white cheddar cheese. Bake at 400 degrees until bubbly and golden brown.

Serves 6 to 8.