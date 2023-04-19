Learning that a new cheese festival is scheduled to take place in Madison from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, I marked my calendar with plans to take advantage of most everything it offered, including a cheese market place on East Washington Avenue just off the Capitol Square. The Art of Cheese Festival is a production of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, founded in 1983 as the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, a promotional and marketing group for dairy farmers featuring tours of dairy farms, classes, special menus at area restaurants and a cheese ball at the Garver Feed Mill.

It also found me searching for “The Secret Life of Food,” a favorite book of mine tracing the history of food and drink, folklore and facts written and published by Martin Elkort in 1991. It reminds the reader about the Pilgrims who landed at Plymouth Rock in 1620 bringing cheese with them as part of the cargo. Other historical reminders include Thomas Jefferson’s admirers, who gave him a huge cheese for his inauguration as president in 1801, and in 1829 when Andrew Jackson’s admirers gave him a huge cheese at his inauguration, which measured 3 feet high and over 6 feet in diameter and was left at the entry of the White House. The first cheese factory opened near Rome, New York, making cheddar and … in 1877, John Jossie invented American Brick cheese in Wisconsin. Charles de Gaulle wondered how one could be expected to govern a country that has 246 kinds of cheese.

And now, it’s time for a few cheese recipes, beginning with a mouth-watering appetizer using pepperoni, sausage, onion or peppers for variety.

3-Cheese Italian Dip

8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese

8-ounce jar pizza sauce

Mix together cream cheese and Italian seasoning; spread in the bottom of an ungreased 8-by-8-inch baking pan. Combine cheeses in a small bowl; sprinkle half the mixture over cream cheese. Spread pizza sauce over cheese; top with remaining cheese mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 18 minutes or until bubbly. Serve with toasted bread, crackers or vegetables.

Serves 8 to 10.

***

Bacon-Broccoli Cheese Ball

Here is a Food Editor’s favorite from Our Wisconsin compilation, described as being one of the easiest appetizers to make, and even better with bacon while garnishing with fresh herb sprigs for extra color.

8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

4 ounces (1 cup) shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup finely chopped fresh broccoli florets

½ teaspoon pepper

6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Assorted crackers

In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, cheddar cheese and pepper until blended. Stir in broccoli. Shape mixture into a ball; roll in bacon. Cover and refrigerate up to 1 day ahead. Remove from refrigerator 15 minutes before serving. Serve with crackers.

Yield: 2 ½ cups

***

The Junior League of Milwaukee collected favorite recipes for their outstanding cookbook, “Gatherings,” first published back in 1987, and here is one of their many favorites, so appropriately titled ...

Heart of Wisconsin Dip

½ pound cheddar cheese, grated

¼ cup sour cream

1 clove garlic, chopped

½ tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

½ cup beer, room temperature

Dash of cayenne pepper

Round loaf dark rye bread or French bread

Combine ingredients except bread. May be served at room temperature, or hot in fondue pot with French bread. Or hollow out an unsliced round rye bread. Fill with dip. Wrap with foil and bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Serve with cubed rye bread.

Makes 2 cups.

***

Here in Madison, our own Terese Allen compiled and published “The Ovens of Brittany” cookbook in 2001 to celebrate the outstanding food they prepared and served here for many years, describing this as a simple but sophisticated appetizer that works well as part of an antipasto platter or a first course by arranging the hot artichokes on curly lettuce leaves with a few cured olives and small wedge of lemon.

Artichokes Parmesan

2 jars (each 6 ½ ounces) marinated artichoke hearts

½ teaspoon minced garlic

¹⁄8 teaspoon ground black pepper

¹⁄³ cup fine breadcrumbs

¹⁄³ cup finely grated fresh parmesan cheese

1 egg

Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease a baking pan. Drain artichokes; cut larger ones in two. Mash garlic and pepper with a fork until a paste forms; mix with breadcrumbs and cheese. In a separate bowl, mix egg and one teaspoon water. Dip each artichoke piece first into egg mixture, then roll it in breadcrumb mixture and place on pan. Bake 15 minutes. Serve immediately. (Frilled toothpicks will make the hot artichokes easy to handle).

***

And here is their recipe for a …

Blue Cheese Potato Salad

8-10 new potatoes, unpeeled

½ cup blue cheese, crumbled

1 cup chopped celery

2 tablespoons chopped chives

2 tablespoons sliced scallions

¾ cup sour cream

¾ cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons vinegar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Wash potatoes. Cook in boiling water until tender. Slice with skins. Combine with blue cheese, celery, chives and scallions. In a separate bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise, vinegar, salt and pepper. Stir until blended. Fold into potatoes. Chill thoroughly.

6 to 8 servings.

***

Here is a favorite from Kohl’s.

Individual Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese

1 ½ cups heavy cream

½ teaspoon ground mustard

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon grated nutmeg

2 large eggs

Kosher salt

6 ounces elbow macaroni, cooked to al dente according to package instructions

4 ounces mild cheddar, grated (about 1 cup)

4 ounces sharp cheddar, grated (about 1 cup)

4 ounces mozzarella, grated (about 1 cup)

4 ounces muenster cheese, grated (about) 1 cup

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Whisk the cream, mustard, cayenne, nutmeg, eggs and ¾ teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Stir in the macaroni, mild and sharp Cheddar, mozzarella and muenster until well combined. Divide mixture among ramekins (9 ounces each) and put on a baking sheet. Bake until light golden on top and bubbling in the center, 30-35 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Serves 4.