Cooks' Exchange: Daddy's favorite Italian recipes make for a zesty Father's Day

As Father's Day approaches, I find myself returning to the past, longing to celebrate every minute of every day that Daddy made so special.
Baptized Michele Roberto Tripolino in 1904, he sailed from Palermo, Sicily, in 1911 to arrive in New York as a seven-year-old with his parents, Salvatore and Caterina DiMaio Tripolino. Six months later, in search of a better life in America, they moved to Madison where other family members and good friends had already settled, two being Uncles Dominic and Angelo DiMaio who worked to rebuild the State Capitol after a devastating fire in 1904.
Daddy remembered making new friends in a neighborhood we know today as Greenbush, and the fun they had together in backyards, gardens, near the lake, picking cardoni along the railroad tracks, and playing “boccie” (pronounced “bochee” with the long O, not “bachee” as it is mispronounced today) and if someone had a penny to place on the ball, it made the game even more fun.
He attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and Church, became an altar boy, and by the time he graduated from Central High School in 1925 as a well known and exceptional athlete destined for college, his name had been changed to Mike Tripalin.
What follows are the delicious recipes he introduced us to with great pride and enjoyed until passing away in 1997.
Antipasto
My first attempt to make an Italian appetizer to enjoy hot or cold turned out to be winner. Literally meaning “before the meal," this simple recipe kept us all happy for many years.
½ small head cauliflower, cut in flowerets
2 carrots, cut in 2-inch strips
2 stalks of celery, cut in 1-inch pieces
1 green pepper, cut in 2-inch strips
1 3-ounce jar pimento olives, drained
½ cup pitted black olives
¾ cup red wine vinegar
½ cup olive oil
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon dried oregano leaves
¼ teaspoon pepper
In large skillet combine ingredients with ¼ cup water. Bring to boil, stirring occasionally.
Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 5 minutes. Cool. Refrigerate, turning often, at least 24 hours. Drain well and serve.
Caponata Di Caraciofi
Artichoke caponata is a recipe deserving to be enjoyed on special occasions, especially during the summer months when outdoor celebrations should be remembered forever.
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup diced celery hearts
1 cup diced fennel bulb
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
½ cup golden raisins
⅓ cup white wine vinegar
3 tablespoons white sugar
2 tablespoons capers, rinsed
¼ cup black olives, chopped
¼ cup toasted pine nuts
1½ teaspoons grated lemon rind
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
15-ounce can tomato sauce
9-ounce package frozen artichoke hearts, thawed and chopped
2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley for garnish
Toasted baguette slices
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery, fennel and garlic. Sauté for 6-8 minutes, or until vegetables are tender. Stir in raisins and remaining ingredients except for the parsley and bread. Bring to a simmer, and cook over medium-low heat for 7-10 minutes or until liquid has reduced. Sprinkle with chopped parsley. Serve chilled or at room temperature, surrounded by the toasted baguette slices or crusty bread.
Quick Tomato Sauce
Years ago favorite spaghetti sauces were prepared and simmered for hours. Here is an exceptionally quick and simple sauce for any time of the year.
16-ounce can crushed plum tomatoes, undrained
8-ounce can tomato sauce
½ cup tomato paste
¼ cup dry red wine
2 teaspoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1 bay leaf
½ teaspoon dried basil, crumbled
½ teaspoon dried oregano, crumbled
Combine ingredients in heavy medium saucepan. Bring to boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened, stirring occasionally, about 20 minutes. Serve hot.
Can be prepared 1 month ahead and frozen in airtight containers.
Yield: 4 cups
Meatballs
Known as polpette in the Italian language, I wonder what Daddy would have thought when biting into a meatball and finding dark raisins inside. This recipe is from my "Ciro's Provincetown Kitchen" cookbook filled with an exceptional collection of favorite recipes, tips and lore from their acclaimed chef of Provincetown's famous Italian restaurant, Ciro & Sal's, established in Massachusetts in the early 1950s.
2 tablespoons olive oil
1½ cups bread crumbs
1 cup milk
1 pound lean ground beef
2 large eggs
½ cup dark raisins
½ teaspoon finely chopped garlic
2 tablespoons dried basil
¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley leaves
⅓ cup freshly grated Parmigiano
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat bottom of a baking pan with olive oil. Mix bread crumbs with milk in a bowl allowing them to absorb the milk. Add remaining ingredients to the bowl and mix well. Use a tablespoon to scoop out the mixture. Form into 1-inch balls. Arrange meatballs in a pan and add ¼ cup water to prevent meat from sticking to the pan. Bake for about 20 minutes.
Yield: 12 meatballs
Note: If desired, transfer meatballs to another pan, add a favorite spaghetti sauce and bake for 10 minutes more.
Vito's Garlic Sauce Recipes
The following recipes shared by Vito Cerniglia from Cerniglia Products in Middleton remained among Daddy's favorite Italian dinners from a long ago past.
Garlic Bread
Cut French bread in half lengthwise. Coat bread with Vito's Garlic Sauce. Heat on grill or oven. Allow your imagination to be your guide for additional toppings.
Broiled Steaks
Marinate your favorite cut of meat with the garlic sauce at least 2-4 hours prior to cooking. Add salt and pepper prior to placing on the grill or under broiler. Baste steak after turning.
Broiled Chicken 1-2-3
Place chicken on grill or broiler and cook on low heat. Baste chicken with garlic sauce on both sides, approximately 10 minutes prior to removing from heat . Serve with additional sauce.
Sicilian Steak
Cut ⅓ to ½-inch thick round steak into serving portions. Pound slightly with tenderizing mallet. Dip meat in olive oil, then coat with Italian seasoned bread crumbs. Grill or boil meat turning only once.
Pepperoni Don Salvatore
This is a perfect recipe to make while remembering my father and good Sicilian friend, the late Joe Brusca, both claiming it was excellent. Since Daddy drew from of what his mother, my Nonna, used to prepare, and because Joe had impeccable taste establishing himself in Madison in the food and meat business, it makes a great side dish for a future Italian/Sicilian dinner.
4 large green peppers
8 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
¼ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon pepper
⅓ teaspoon sugar
⅓ teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
Dash of Worcestershire sauce
1 garlic clove, mashed
2 fillets of anchovies, mashed
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Wash green peppers, place on a baking sheet, and bake in the oven for 20 minutes, or until skins blister. Remove, cool slightly and peel. Cut in half, discarding stems and seeds, and place flat on a serving platter. In a bowl, combine olive oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, sugar, paprika, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce. Mash garlic and anchovies and stir into dressing. Pour over peppers and marinate 25 minutes. Refrigerate for several hours and serve chilled.
Boccone Dolce
Meaning “sweet mouthful,” here is a delicious dessert to serve 16 at your next gathering.
9 large egg whites
2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
1½ teaspoons vanilla
9 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips
4 tablespoons water
1½ pints whipping cream
1 tablespoon powdered sugar
1 quart fresh strawberries, sliced
Beat egg whites stiff. Gradually add sugar, cream of tartar and vanilla. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Butter a 9x13-inch pan. Pour in egg white mixture. Bake two minutes, then turn off oven and keep it closed until oven is cooled. This can be baked at night and left overnight in the oven. Melt chocolate chips in water in double boiler. When cool spread on top of baked egg white mixture. Whip cream adding one tablespoon of powdered sugar. Spread half of whipped cream over chocolate. Top with sliced strawberries, saving a few to garnish, if desired. Spread remaining cream over berries. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Serves: 16
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.