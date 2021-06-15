Cooks' Exchange: Daddy's favorite Italian recipes make for a zesty Father's Day

As Father's Day approaches, I find myself returning to the past, longing to celebrate every minute of every day that Daddy made so special.

Baptized Michele Roberto Tripolino in 1904, he sailed from Palermo, Sicily, in 1911 to arrive in New York as a seven-year-old with his parents, Salvatore and Caterina DiMaio Tripolino. Six months later, in search of a better life in America, they moved to Madison where other family members and good friends had already settled, two being Uncles Dominic and Angelo DiMaio who worked to rebuild the State Capitol after a devastating fire in 1904.

Daddy remembered making new friends in a neighborhood we know today as Greenbush, and the fun they had together in backyards, gardens, near the lake, picking cardoni along the railroad tracks, and playing “boccie” (pronounced “bochee” with the long O, not “bachee” as it is mispronounced today) and if someone had a penny to place on the ball, it made the game even more fun.

He attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and Church, became an altar boy, and by the time he graduated from Central High School in 1925 as a well known and exceptional athlete destined for college, his name had been changed to Mike Tripalin.

What follows are the delicious recipes he introduced us to with great pride and enjoyed until passing away in 1997.