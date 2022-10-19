Cooks' Exchange: Classic dishes for the game hunter's table

It’s always nice to hear from longtime friends, and I recently celebrated receiving a note from Loyde Childs, especially since we’ve known each other since East High days back in the mid-1950s. Periodically he shares his experiences of hunting in Wisconsin’s magnificent woods along with his dog, and I recently learned that October is also his favorite month of the year for game bird hunting. With October’s color and splendor as the zenith of autumn, it’s also my favorite time of year, having been born in this month a long time ago.

Childs also describes having October memories of great times with family, friends and dogs in the splendor of outdoors, and at no time are his senses more alive than now. Hunting, football and the harvest take hold, with duck and geese migrating south while grouse disperse into the woodlands. With everything from the past and present in one’s long-term memory, he also shared a recipe, the first one of its kind I’ve received for a long time, describing the splendor and beauty of what autumn in Wisconsin offers family, friends and dogs along the way.

Roast Woodcock

Count on two woodcock per person if you can spare it. One will whet an appetite, but leave you wanting for more. Be sure to preheat your oven fully before putting the birds in, otherwise you will crisp neither the bacon nor the woodcock’s skin properly. Serve this with grilled polenta, over mashed potatoes, or toast. Prep time: 30 minutes. Cook time: 15 minutes. Total time: 45 minutes.

2 to 4 whole woodcock, plucked and gutted

1 tablespoon lard or butter

2 slices of bacon, cut in half

1 celery stalk

Fleur de sel or other finishing salt

1 recipe for Cumberland sauce

Woodcock in brandy

4 woodcock

1 tablespoon butter

¼ cup canned chicken stock

½ cup brandy or Calvados

Salt and pepper to taste

Equipment needed:

A heavy-bottomed, metal roasting pan. A covered casserole that can hold all the woodcocks.

Hang the birds, unplucked and undrawn, in a cool place for at least one day. Pluck the birds carefully and wash and dry them with paper towels. The birds should be room temperature before roasting. Pre-heat the oven to 375 degrees. Place the birds on their sides in the roasting pan and roast them six to seven minutes. Turn the birds on their other sides and continue roasting them for six to eight minutes, until done.

Meanwhile, burn the brandy in the following manner: Place the brandy in a small saucepan or skillet and warm it over medium heat for one to two minutes. Remove the skillet from heat and ignite brandy with a long match or fireplace lighter. CAUTION: You must remove the pan from the heat to avoid a fire hazard.

Warm the chicken stock and butter the covered casserole. When the birds are roasted, halve them or cut them into four pieces — two breast and two leg and thigh portions. Remove the gizzards (which will be firm) and discard them. Chop the intestines and hearts and put them back in the roasting pan. Place the roasting pan over a medium flame, add the brandy and chicken stock. Use a wooden spatula to scrape up browned crust from the pan bottom and bring to a boil, stirring steadily. The mixture will steadily form a deep brown thin sauce. Pour sauce over the bird and serve at once.

(This recipe was reprinted with permission from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, October 23, 1994)

***

Here are some Wild Game Main Dish recipes from UW-Fan Fare III with Winning Recipes from Badger fans! (February 1986)

Pheasant Jubilee

Honorable Warren P. Knowles, Milwaukee 4 pheasants, quartered

½ cup butter

1 onion, chopped

½ cup seedless raisins

½ cup water

1 cup chili sauce

½ cup brown sugar, packed

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

¼ tablespoon garlic powder

1 cup sherry

1 can pitted dark cherries, drained

Dust pheasant with flour. Melt butter in heavy skillet. Brown birds thoroughly. Place pheasant in deep casserole. In same skillet combine onion, raisins, water, chili sauce, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce and garlic. Boil briefly. Pour over pheasants and bake covered at 350 degrees for 1 hour; then reduce heat to 325 degrees and bake 1 hour more. Add sherry and cherries 20 minutes before serving and continue baking. Serves: 6-8

Wild Duck in Crock Pot

3 wild ducks or 1 domestic duck

Butter

Salt and pepper

Sage

1 can Golden Mushroom soup

1 can burgundy wine

1 small can mushrooms, drained

1 small bay leaf

Rub duck cavities with butter, salt, pepper and sage. Put in crock pot, add remaining ingredients, and cook 8 hours on high. Serve ducks whole with sauce thickened. If desired, debone ducks and thicken sauce. Serve over wild rice. Serves: 6-8

Submitted by Betty Henry, McFarland, WI ***

Venison Sauerbraten

A Wisconsin State Journal award winning recipe. 4 pounds venison (roast)

2 cups cider vinegar

1 cup water

1 tablespoon mixed spices

3 large onions, sliced

3 tablespoons butter

8 ginger snaps

½ cup sweet or sour cream

Marinate venison in vinegar, water, spices and onions for two days, turning twice a day. In a Dutch oven or heavy roaster, brown meat in butter. Add onions, spices and a cup or more of the vinegar mixture. Bake in 350 degree oven for about 2½ hours, or until tender. For the last half-hour of baking, add the ginger snaps. Turn meat and salt to taste. When ready to serve, strain gravy and add cream. Serves: 6-8

***

Sauce for Wild Duck

1 cup red currant jelly

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup orange juice

1 tablespoon dry mustard

Simmer all ingredients and pour over duck.

Shared by Betty Henry ***

Quick Fry Grouse

1 grouse, cut up

½ cup buttermilk

½ cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon thyme

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Oil for frying

Wipe grouse pieces with moist paper towel. Dip in buttermilk. Coat with mixture of flour and spices. In a skillet, brown in ¼-inch hot oil until golden brown. Drain. Serve immediately.

Serves: 2-4

Shared by Jim Heineke ***

