Cooks' Exchange: Classic appetizers and snacks for gatherings

Now that Thanksgiving has been celebrated, enjoyed and appreciated for another year, it’s a perfect time to relax while exploring the simplicity of the past by returning to some of the best recipes on the planet from the backs of boxes, bottles, cans and jars. Researched and compiled through the years, author Ceil Dyer captured the past by publishing “Best Recipes From the Backs of Boxes, Bottles, Cans and Jars” in 1992. Efforts describe talented home economists, chefs and good cooks responsible for creating perfect recipes time after time by adding touches along the way until every detail became crystal-clear and the results uniformly perfect.

Creating something new requires testing and experimenting over and over again to make sure every detail becomes uniformly perfect. A good idea is only as good as it looks and tastes, which means trying out many possibilities until the cook is convinced the experiment is a winner. This hardcover book bulges with 589 pages of recipes packed with winners to remember, detailed with perfect results every time, beginning with the all-time star of the appetizer tray!

Barbecued Cocktail Franks

Although this recipe originated in Texas, Hunt was first to print the recipe and suggests that you should double the recipe.

6-ounce can Hunt’s Tomato Paste

2 cups of water

2 tablespoons each: minced onion, Worcestershire sauce and light brown sugar, firmly packed

1 tablespoon each of white vinegar and molasses

1 teaspoon each of lemon juice and dry mustard

½ teaspoon salt

1 lb. cocktail frankfurters

In a large saucepan, combine all ingredients except frankfurters. Bring to boil, stirring frequently; reduce heat. Add franks; simmer 10 minutes. Serve with toothpicks. Makes 32 appetizers.

***

Party Cheese Ball

2 8-ounce packages Philadelphia Brand Cream Cheese

2 8-ounce cups shredded Cracker Barrel sharp Cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon chopped pimiento

1 tablespoon chopped green pepper

1 tablespoon finely chopped onion

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Dash of cayenne

Dash of salt

Finely chopped pecans

Combine softened cream cheese and Cheddar cheese, mixing until well blended. Add pimiento, green pepper, onion, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice and seasonings; mix well. Chill and shape into ball; roll in nuts. Serve with crackers. During the party season, leftover cheese ball can be reshaped and refrigerated until the next event and will keep up to one week.

***

Lipton California Dip

Here’s the recipe that started all those great cocktail dips perfect for parties, still going strong since 1954. Make as much or as little as you need in minutes.

In a small bowl, blend 1 envelope Lipton Onion Soup Mix with 2 cups (16 ounces) sour cream; chill. Makes about 2 cups dip. Here are four variations.

California Vegetable Dip: add 1 green pepper, chopped; 1 tomato, chopped, and 2 teaspoons chili powder.

California Blue Cheese Dip: Add ¼ pound blue cheese crumbled, and ¼ cup finely chopped walnuts.

California Shrimp Dip: Add 1 cup finely chopped cooked shrimp and ¼ cup catsup.

California Clam Dip: Add a 7-ounce can of minced clams, drained, and 2 tablespoons chili sauce.

***

Bacon-Cheese Pop Corn

4 quarts popped Jolly Time Pop Corn

¹⁄³ cup butter, melted

½ teaspoon seasoned salt

½ teaspoon hickory-smoked salt

¹⁄³ cup grated Parmesan or American cheese

¹⁄³ cup bacon-flavored bits

Pour freshly popped popcorn in a large bowl. Combine butter with seasoned hickory-smoked salt. Pour over popcorn; toss well to coat. Sprinkle with cheese and bacon bits. Toss again and serve while warm.

***

Mini Meat Balls

Combine 1½ tablespoons Bacardi Light Rum

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Pressed garlic clove

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 pound ground beef chuck

Blend well first four ingredients. Add 1 pound of ground beef chuck and blend well.

Shape into balls about 1 inch in diameter. Bake at 300 degrees, 12 to 15 minutes, turning once. Serve with wooden picks.

***

While there are countless favorites in the Best Recipes cookbook, one of my all-time favorite desserts happens to be tucked away in my own collection of favorites and here it is.

Mushroom Bread

A unique bread from the Kraft Kitchens that resembles a pizza without sauce. Serve as an hors d’oeuvre or cut into small wedges as a snack. 8-ounce can refrigerated crescent rolls

2 cups mushroom slices

¼ cup margarine, melted

Kraft Grated Parmesan Cheese

¼ teaspoon marjoram

Separate dough into triangles. Place on ungreased 12-inch pizza pan; press out dough to fit pan. Toss mushrooms with margarine; arrange on dough. Sprinkle with cheese and marjoram.

Bake at 375 degrees for 20-25 minutes.

Variations: Shredded Mozzarella, Monterey Jack or Swiss cheese are excellent alternates for Parmesan.

***

Barbecued Korean-Style Short Ribs

Adapted by Kikkoman, this authentic Korean recipe is a West Coast favorite. 4 lbs. pre-cut beef short ribs, 2½ inches long

½ cup Kikkoman Soy Sauce

¼ cup water

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon sesame seed, toasted

1 teaspoon Tabasco Pepper Sauce

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Score meaty side of ribs, ½-inch apart, ½-inch deep, lengthwise and crosswise. Combine remaining ingredients. Marinate ribs in sauce in plastic bag 2 hours. Broil 2 inches from heat for 15 minutes, or until ribs are brown and crisp on all sides.

***

Mystery Pecan Pie

1 unbaked pastry shell for a 9-inch pie

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

¹⁄³ cup sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 egg

1¼ cup chopped pecans

Topping

3 eggs

¼ cup sugar

1 cup corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

In small mixer bowl, combine cream cheese, sugar, salt, vanilla and egg. Blend well at medium speed, then spread in bottom of unbaked shell. Sprinkle with pecans. Gently pour topping over pecans. Bake at 375 degrees for 35-40 minutes until center is firm.

***

CORRECTION: ¾ a cup of sugar was missing from last week’s cranberry bread recipe.