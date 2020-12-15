Cooks' Exchange: Christmas cookie recipes worth remembering

There’s nothing quite like Christmas cookie baking days and understanding that every minute of what’s involved is worth remembering forever.

It’s a task that takes place each year in kitchens oozing with special memories for youngsters wanting to help moms and grandmas before Santa arrives in the middle of the night with his reindeer. Christmas cookie time also becomes religious when celebrating the birth of baby Jesus to whom we prayed before going to bed every night.

Fond memories also include shopping at favorite grocery stores to make certain everything necessary will be within reach on kitchen counters and tables when cookie baking begins.

Thinking back decades ago also stirs memories of my mother, calm, cool and collected while wrapped in her favorite apron. While handling each task with dedication and love, the warmth of the kitchen soon became fragrant from spices being used while I meandered around the kitchen wondering if there were something simple I could do besides playing with my doll house.

