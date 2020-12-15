Cooks' Exchange: Christmas cookie recipes worth remembering

There’s nothing quite like Christmas cookie baking days and understanding that every minute of what’s involved is worth remembering forever.
It’s a task that takes place each year in kitchens oozing with special memories for youngsters wanting to help moms and grandmas before Santa arrives in the middle of the night with his reindeer. Christmas cookie time also becomes religious when celebrating the birth of baby Jesus to whom we prayed before going to bed every night.
Fond memories also include shopping at favorite grocery stores to make certain everything necessary will be within reach on kitchen counters and tables when cookie baking begins.
Thinking back decades ago also stirs memories of my mother, calm, cool and collected while wrapped in her favorite apron. While handling each task with dedication and love, the warmth of the kitchen soon became fragrant from spices being used while I meandered around the kitchen wondering if there were something simple I could do besides playing with my doll house.
Cottage Cafe Peanut Butter Pie
When former Cottage Cafe owner Jeanne Mawbey shared her favorite cookie recipes dating back to the late 1960s and 1970s, she not only sent copies of old yellowed newspaper clippings as they appeared in the newspaper, but also a favorite pie recipe her customers loved.
8-ounce package of cream cheese
1 cup powdered sugar
¾ cup creamy peanut butter
6 tablespoons milk
8 ounce container of Cool Whip
8-inch graham cracker crust
½ cup crushed peanuts
Combine cream cheese, powdered sugar, peanut butter and milk in a large bowl of electric mixer. Beat at medium speed for about 4 minutes or until well blended. Fold in Cool Whip. Spoon into crust and sprinkle with chopped peanuts. Refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight. Cut into 8 pieces and serve.
Cherry Surprise Balls
Here are Mawbey’s three favorite cookie recipes clipped from the newspaper 50 to 60 years ago.
1 cup butter
½ cup sifted confectioner’s sugar
2 cups sifted cake flour
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ cup chopped pecans
1 pound candied red cherries
Cream butter and sifted confectioner’s sugar together until light and fluffy. Add flour and vanilla. Stir in pecans. Wrap dough in waxed paper; chill for several hours. Roll enough dough around each cherry to make three-fourths inch balls. Put on ungreased cookie sheet. Chill for 15 minutes. Bake in 375 degree oven for 20 minutes. While still warm, roll in confectioner’s sugar.
Yield: Six dozen balls.
Date Nut Balls
1 cup butter
1½ cups sugar
1 pound dates, cut up
2 eggs
2 tablespoons milk
2 teaspoons vanilla
½ teaspoon salt
4 cups crisp rice cereal
1 cup chopped nuts
Coconut, chopped nuts, powdered sugar
Bring to boil and boil butter, sugar and dates. Beat eggs; add milk, vanilla and salt. Add to date mixture slowly and boil 2 minutes; cool and add cereal and nuts. Mix until cereal is all covered. Shape into balls and roll in coconut, extra chopped nuts and powdered sugar. Place on cookie sheet until set.
Basic Holiday Butter Cookies
1 cup (2 sticks) butter
1½ cups sifted confectioners’ sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
2½ cups sifted flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
¼ teaspoon salt
Cream butter thoroughly. Add sugar gradually and continue beating until mixture is light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Sift together and add dry ingredients. Chill dough several hours or overnight. On lightly floured surface, roll dough to 1/3-inch thickness. With floured cookie cutters, cut into desired shapes. Using wide spatula, transfer to cookie sheet. Sprinkle with granulated sugar.
Bake in 400 degree oven for 6-8 minutes. Remove immediately to wire rack to cool. Decorate before or after baking, if desired.
Yield: About 6 dozen cookies.
Just Wonderful Fudge
Reader Gail Geib boasts of having read this column for many years and decided to share her favorite fudge recipe that was shared by some of the great cooks in the Morrisonville area back in the 1960s. She also claims that it once resulted in a marriage proposal, to no avail, and that using an 8-ounce Hershey bar plus a 12-ounce package of chocolate chips makes this the “best” of all fudge recipes she’s ever tasted.
8-ounce milk chocolate Hershey bar (plain), cut up
12-ounce package semi-sweet chocolate chips
8-ounce jar good quality Marshmallow Whip
1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts
2 teaspoons vanilla
4 cups sugar
13-ounce can evaporated milk (or a 12-ounce can plus 2 tablespoons)
1 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons butter
In a large bowl, combine cut up Hershey bar, chocolate chips, Marshmallow Whip, walnuts and vanilla. In a saucepan, combine 4 cups of sugar, evaporated milk, salt and butter. Stir sugar mixture over a low flame while bringing to a rolling boil; boil just 4½ minutes. Pour boiling mixture over chocolates, marshmallow whip, etc. Stir until dissolved (don’t beat). Butter a 13x9x2-inch pan. Pour fudge into pan, cover, and allow to set in the refrigerator before cutting.
Fudge tastes best when it’s very cold. Yield: 5 pounds
Linda’s Pasta
Linda Medland enjoyed having this at a restaurant in Omaha and wrote to the owner asking for the recipe. He promised that his wife would send it to her, which never happened. Because she had written down every ingredient just in case she needed to recreate it, she’s sharing it with us and renamed it … not with the owner’s name, but her own, for obvious reasons.
2 large chicken breasts
Italian salad dressing
12 ounces penne or rigatoni paste
Extra virgin olive oil
½ cup sliced red onion
3 garlic cloves, chopped
28-ounce can of whole tomatoes
14-ounce container of quartered artichoke hearts
1 jar of pesto
8-ounce bag of fresh spinach
4 ounces of crumbled Feta cheese
Marinate chicken in enough Italian dressing to coat for 30 minutes. Drain and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Start cooking the pasta. If it’s ready before you need it, drain and coat with a little olive oil to keep it from sticking. In a large frying pan, heat 3 to 4 tablespoons olive oil and sauté onion and garlic until tender, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes and artichoke hearts, both with juice. Simmer 8 minutes, breaking up tomatoes (can be quartered before cooking). Add pesto and stir. Add spinach and cook until it is wilted. Cut chicken into thin slices and add to the pan with cooked pasta. Toss in Feta cheese and stir. If the finished product seems a bit thick, Medland suggests adding ½ cup of chicken broth.
Snapdragons
As the year winds down, one who experiences great joy in the kitchen also wonders if things will soon return to normal. During the year, I’ve acquired many cookbooks featuring meals for two or four, appreciate what each one offers and want to share a recipe called Snapdragons. It doesn’t have anything to do with eating flowers, but is described as being a “simple 3 ingredient dessert” prompting me to make it from Jean Hewitt and Marjorie Page Blanchard’s book, Cooking for Two.
¼ cup golden raisins
2 tablespoons cognac or brandy
1 cup unsweetened, plain apple sauce.
In a small saucepan, combine raisins and cognac or brandy. Heat to boiling. Turn into a bowl and allow to stand overnight. Fold raisins and juice into applesauce and spoon into dessert glasses. Serve with crisp cookies. Amen.
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.
