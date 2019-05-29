Festa Italia has become a century of unforgettable adventures near lakeshores, parks and other wooded areas where Italian and Sicilian immigrants and their families gathered to celebrate life in America. Seasoned with pride and endless hugs, delicious food and homemade wine was savored and appreciated while music played on until the moon rose for another time to remember for a lifetime.
Mille Grazie (million thanks) to the Italian Workmen’s Club for blessing us again this weekend when Festa Italia overflows with a century of memories from the past. It was a time when the old Greenbush neighborhood sparkled with pride and Italian and Sicilian immigrants celebrated life in a new country. While dabbing tears of pride, they stood tall and waved small American flags during parades circling the State Capitol and surrounding streets and avenues before returning to a neighborhood where doors were never locked within the 10-block triangle near Lake Monona. Despite the land being choked with cattails, ashes, and debris, our parents and grandparents were determined that if one worked hard, “everything was possible in America.” They made the best of what was offered, called it home, then made it even better.
The IWC, located at 914 Regent Street, is believed to be the oldest active Italian club of its kind in the United States. It remains a symbol of mutual help inspired by necessity in a strange land to band together and help each other in times of need. With the help of Theodore Paratore and 12 male friends, the club, then known as Lavoratori Siciliani Mutuo Socorso e Benifiecenza, founded on January 18, 1912, and the rest, often beyond imagination, is heartfelt history. The club continues to grow under the leadership of President Antonio Re with new generations sharing great pride with many long time members who together will create another Festa this weekend to remember for a lifetime.
As a child, those long ago gatherings began for me in Brittngham Park, and today continues as the IWC’s Festa Italia, celebrated again Friday, Saturday and Sunday at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg. Admission is $3 per person and free for children under 12. Pasta Dinner will be served in the Culture Tent from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Throughout the weekend, there are delicious foods to try, bocce, live music, children’s activities, folk dancers and much more.
For more Festa information, go to iwcmadison.com.
Italian Workmen’s Club President Antonio Re and his family came from Bologna, Italy to the United States in 1966 and settled in Buffalo, New York. Antonio grew up among a lively Italian American community that provided and sustained rich cultural traditions. One of the perennial favorite dishes that enriched and sustained Antonio’s family was and remains ragu Bolognese. Ragu is a meat sauce that is easy to make and extremely tasty! Please note that this sauce does not use or require garlic. Milk is added to the sauce toward the end of the cooking process to lower the acidic content of the sauce. The wine enhances the meat flavor and the slow cooking process delightfully blends the flavors together.
Ragu Bolognese
- 1 pound ground beef
- 2 carrots
- 2 celery stalks
- 1 medium size onion
- 28-ounce can of crushed tomatoes
- 1 cup of dry white or red wine (your choice)
- ½ cup of milk (skim, 1%, 2 %, or your choice)
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
Over low heat, warm olive oil. In a food processor (or by hand) finely chop onions, carrots, and celery, then add to heated olive oil and stir until onions are golden, 3 or 4 minutes. Add meat to the mixture and stir. Cook over medium heat until meat turns brown. Stir in wine and cook until wine is absorbed and evaporated. Drain excess fat and add tomatoes, stir well. Turn heat to a very low simmer and cook for 2 ½ hours. Add milk and cook under low simmer for 30 minutes.
Serve with penne, farfalle, or rigatoni pasta.
The Italian American Women’s Club was founded on February 22, 1934, thanks to Providenza Quartuccio, Louisa Reda and Rose Manalli for the purpose of greater social understanding and comradeship with first president, Endimera Parisi, offering each member beneficial aid. Many years later yours truly proudly served from 1990-1996 as IAWC president, and today Angela Masino excels as their leader. There’s great anticipation of what her members offer from their festa tent with homemade anise, biscotti, chocolate tutus, orange oil, pizzelle and sesame seed cookies highlighted by their award winning cucidati (my favorite).
Here is a biscotti recipe in memory of Rose Masino, Angela’s great-grandmother, who lived at 815 Regent St. in the old Greenbush neighborhood.
Biscotti
- 1 pound of shortening
- 12 cups of flour
- 8 eggs
- 3 cups of sugar
- 2 ½ tablespoons baking powder
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- Pinch of salt
- Milk
- Sesame seeds, optional
Mix ingredients together adding a little milk if too stiff. Chill. Roll dough into long 1-inch thick rolls and cut each about 3 inches long. Place on ungreased sheet and bake at 325 degrees for 10-12 minutes. These can be rolled in sesame seeds before baking, or bake plain and frost.
Frosting
Make a thin frosting with powdered sugar and cream. If desired, color with food coloring. Put in large bowl and stir cooled. Put in large bowl and stir cooled cookies in frosting to coat. Place cookies on waxed paper until frosting is set. Makes a large batch, but cookies will store well in airtight container in cool place of freezer.
About 20 years ago, as a sign of the times, thoughts stirred about forming a new club welcoming Italian men, Italian women, and non-Italian spouses. My thoughts were expressed with many others and in June, 2001, CIAO!, Madison’s Cultural Italian American Organization, became a reality with Sherie Sasso serving as our president and Eugene “Tiny” Urso as vice-president. We’ve established ourselves in similar patterns of the IWC and IAWC with CIAO! proudly offering many amenities including comfortable club meetings, social events, scholarships, and playing an important role during Festa Italia by offering freshly filled cannoli from our CIAO! tent where I will be the entire weekend, so stop by to say hello.
The Urso name is well known throughout Madison from seeds planted in the old Greenbush neighborhood where Giuseppe “Joe” Urso, father of “Tiny,” Ken and Judie became a master barber as well as a tavern owner possessing a beautiful voice with ”impeccable taste for great Italian food.” Here is a recipe with an Urso touch.
Judie Urso’s spaghetti sauce
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, infused with sweet basil if possible
- 15-ounce can of tomato sauce, Lady Lee Spanish-style sauce if available
- 12-ounce can of Contadina tomato paste
- 1 quart of whole tomatoes, cut in quarters and home canned if possible
- 14 ounce can chicken broth
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 bay leaf
- 1-4 teaspoons of fresh sweet basil, chopped
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 2-4 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
Saute onions and garlic in olive oil. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for about 1½ hours, stirring occasionally.
See you this weekend at Festa Italia!