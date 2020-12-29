Cooks' Exchange: Celebrate the new year with an old-fashioned casserole

There are many reasons to celebrate the beginning of a brand new year. One great way to begin, according to Mrs. Sharp back in 1875, is to hug loved ones tightly before the clock strikes midnight while attempting to forecast the future in a positive manner.
She believed in traditions and the great joy of spending time with family while remembering dear friends along the way by including both healthy outdoor pursuits as well as relaxed indoor pleasures. She also predicted that snowflakes would build drifts no horse or sleigh could endure, the doghouse and chicken coops would be buried under it all, and school would be closed while welcoming a brand new year by putting the old year's mistakes, regrets, shortcomings and disappointments behind us.
Although times have changed beyond imagination, we continue to welcome each new year on a happy note with friends, family and good food served to enjoy together. After spending countless hours making hundreds of cookies during the weeks before, it's time to relax by giving thought to some simple and delicious old-fashion casseroles we've enjoyed and appreciated in the past.
Thanks to Betty Crocker's hostess recipes, here are some favorites created and shared from her kitchens in Minnesota.
Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole
For starters, here's a short, sweet and simple dish to serve with crusty French bread and crisp green salad.
2 cups cut-up cooked chicken
1½ to 2 cups cooked wild rice
¼ cup chopped green pepper
1 10-ounce can of condensed cream of mushroom soup
⅓ cup of milk
Salt and pepper
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Mix ingredients and place in a greased 2-quart casserole. Cover and bake 30 minutes.
Serves: 4-6.
Fluffy Rice and Chicken Casserole
This is described as being the “easiest party dish ever!”
1 10-ounce can condensed cream of mushroom soup
1 soup can milk
¾ cup uncooked regular rice
4-ounce can mushroom stems and pieces (do not drain)
1 envelope (1½ ounces) dry onion soup mix
2 chicken breasts, split in half
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Mix mushroom soup and milk; reserve ½ cup of the mixture. Mix remaining soup mixture, rice, mushrooms (with liquid) and half of the onion soup mix. Pour into baking dish
11x7x1½ inches. Place chicken breasts on top. Pour reserved soup mixture over chicken breasts; sprinkle with remaining onion soup mix. Cover and bake 1 hour. Uncover and bake 15 minutes longer.
Serves: 4
Crabmeat Avocado
Reader Isabel Hubbard requested avocado recipes in the past and here is one suggested to prepare for company and serve with hot tiny rolls.
7½ ounce can crabmeat, drained and cartilage removed
½ cup chopped celery
3 hard-cooked eggs, chopped
3 tablespoons chopped pimiento
1 tablespoon chopped onion
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup mayonnaise
3 large or 4 small ripe avocadoes
Lemon juice
Salt
3 tablespoons dry bread crumbs
1 teaspoon melted butter
2 tablespoons slivered almonds
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Mix crabmeat, celery, eggs, pimiento, onion, ½ teaspoon salt and the mayonnaise. Cut avocados in half lengthwise; brush with lemon juice and sprinkle lightly with salt. Fill unpared halves of avocado with crabmeat mixture. Toss bread crumbs with butter; spoon over crabmeat mixture. Bake 10 minutes; sprinkle almonds over crumb topping. Bake 5 minutes or until avocado is tender and filling bubbles. Serve at once.
Serves: 6-8
Tuna Gourmet
Continuing with company in mind, Crocker's staff refer to this recipe as being a glorified tuna-sour cream-mushroom casserole to serve with fresh fruit salad and hot rolls.
4 cups uncooked noodles
2 7-ounce cans tuna, well drained
12-ounce carton of dairy sour cream
¾ cup milk
3-ounce can sliced mushrooms, drained
1½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
¼ cup dry bread crumbs
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons melted butter
Paprika
Heat oven to 350 degrees
Cook noodles as directed on package. Blend tuna, sour cream, milk, mushrooms, salt and pepper into noodles. Pour into 2-quart casserole. Toss bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese and melted butter together; sprinkle on top of casserole; sprinkle liberally with paprika. Bake uncovered 35-40 minutes or until bubbly and heated through.
Serves: 6-8
Sukiyaki
Known in Japan as the “friendship dish” because it appeals to foreigners, it's also a perfect dish to serve to best friends welcoming in a new year. For those who are not familiar with the dish, it contains bite-size pieces of meat and vegetables flavored with soy sauce. Betty Crocker's kitchen suggests serving this with pineapple sherbet and almond cookies for dessert.
1 pound round steak
1 tablespoon salad oil
½ pound mushrooms, washed, trimmed and thinly sliced
1 bunch green onions, cut into 1½-inch lengths
3 celery stalks, sliced
2 large onions, thinly sliced
1 can (5 ounces) bamboo shoots, drained
3 tablespoons sugar
⅓ cup soy sauce
1 chicken bouillon cube, dissolved in ½ cup hot water
3 cups spinach leaves
3 cups cooked rice
Cut round steak into pieces, each 2 x ¼ inch. In large skillet, brown strips in hot oil. Add all ingredients except spinach and rice. Simmer uncovered until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Add spinach and cook 5 minutes. Serve on rice.
Serves: 4
Classic Beef Stroganoff
Described as being an authentic and elegant sour cream specialty of fine restaurants, this recipe will serve four in the comfort of your own home.
1 pound beef tenderloin or sirloin steak
½ pound fresh mushrooms, washed, trimmed and sliced
½ cup minced onion
2 tablespoons butter
1 10-ounce can condensed beef broth (bouillon)
2 tablespoons ketchup
1 small garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons flour
1 cup dairy sour cream
3 to 4 cups hot cooked noodles or rice
Cut meat into strips, each 1½ x ½ inch. In large skillet, cook and stir mushrooms and onion in melted butter until onion is tender; remove from skillet. In same skillet, brown meat lightly on both sides. Reserve ⅓ cup broth; stir remaining broth, ketchup, garlic and salt into skillet. Cover and simmer 15 minutes. Blend reserved broth and flour; stir into skillet. Add mushrooms and onion. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly; boil and stir 1 minute. Stir in sour cream; heat through. Serve over hot noodles.
Serves: 4
Baked Beans with Peaches
As a final and easy baked bean recipe to serve 4, here is one from the 1981 Ladies Home Jounal Easy as 1-2-3 Family Favorite cookbook that should draw intrigue and smiles from many.
1 16-ounce can of peach slices, drained
1 16-ounce can of pork and beans in tomato sauce
1 tablespoon maple syrup
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon dry mustard
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pour peaches into a 1-quart casserole. Add pork and beans, maple syrup, cinnamon and dry mustard. Stir to combine thoroughly. Bake 20 minutes or until heated through.
Goodbye 2020!
Bidding farewell to another wonderful year as a food columnist began a week before Christmas when my all-time favorite refrigerator-freezer stopped working. To replace the one I loved like a best friend was impossible and was forced to get rid of too many items that didn't fit inside the new one as expected.
On a happier side, I received a container of organic bourbon vanilla flavor from an old friend and epicurean in the food business world suggesting to use it instead of pure vanilla flavoring.
Drawing more smiles was receiving a nice letter from another reader, Ruth Ann Montgomery:
"I tried the apple cake recipe in Wednesday, December 9, 2020 State Journal and when I put all the ingredients together, it seemed too dry. Was there a liquid, or perhaps more butter that was needed? I looked in an old cookbook for an apple cake recipe and found a similar one with milk as an added ingredient. Added about ½ cup of milk to the ingredients listed and it turned out great, very tasty. Just curious.”
The recipe, initially written down for me in my mother's beautiful handwriting to make and enjoy in the future was missing an important ingredient and many thanks to the kindness of Ruth Ann, I'm sharing it with you in my last column of the year. Happy New Year!
