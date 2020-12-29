Cooks' Exchange: Celebrate the new year with an old-fashioned casserole

There are many reasons to celebrate the beginning of a brand new year. One great way to begin, according to Mrs. Sharp back in 1875, is to hug loved ones tightly before the clock strikes midnight while attempting to forecast the future in a positive manner.

She believed in traditions and the great joy of spending time with family while remembering dear friends along the way by including both healthy outdoor pursuits as well as relaxed indoor pleasures. She also predicted that snowflakes would build drifts no horse or sleigh could endure, the doghouse and chicken coops would be buried under it all, and school would be closed while welcoming a brand new year by putting the old year's mistakes, regrets, shortcomings and disappointments behind us.

Although times have changed beyond imagination, we continue to welcome each new year on a happy note with friends, family and good food served to enjoy together. After spending countless hours making hundreds of cookies during the weeks before, it's time to relax by giving thought to some simple and delicious old-fashion casseroles we've enjoyed and appreciated in the past.

Thanks to Betty Crocker's hostess recipes, here are some favorites created and shared from her kitchens in Minnesota.

Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole