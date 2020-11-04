Cooks' Exchange: Celebrate the flavors of fall before winter arrives

Welcoming a new month seems to stir my interest of what should be celebrated before the next month arrives.

Such was the case recently with thoughts of my mother’s birthdate of Nov. 13, 1908 in Budapest, Hungary, the birthdays we celebrated together in Madison, taking me to piano and dance lessons, making beautiful clothes for me, and the wonderful meals she served when the weather was chilly.

Memories also include celebrating Thanksgiving together when relatives joined us, who might get the best part of the turkey’s wish bone, and all the food she’d prepare to serve in our dining room on a beautiful table elaborately set with her favorite holiday dishes.

Recently I’d learn more about November being the ninth month of the old Roman year with Nov. 11 marking the beginning of winter. Also discovered was that St. Catherine’s feast day, celebrated Nov. 25 in the Roman calendar which, in turn, found me wanting to learn much more from The Nature Notes of an Ewardian Lady written by Edith Holden and published in 1989 with nary a single recipe from the past to prepare and enjoy.

Banana-Raisin-Rum Quick Bread