Cooks' Exchange: Casserole, coffeecake and more sweet treats

With seasonal thoughts in mind, I recently found a welcoming blue Santa Claus Christmas tin wrapped with a red ribbon waiting for my return home from the grocery store — with nary a hint of who was responsible for making sure the 7-inch square tin box would fit through the mail slot to land among letters — and an out-of-town newspaper waiting for attention in a cardboard box. With no note attached, the edible treats inside the tin remain untouched while stirring a few thoughts of what was happening back on January 5, 1994. Curiosity found me opening my Cooks’ Exchange scrapbook to remind me that 30 years ago, my New Year’s resolution was planning to eat brats in Pasadena while sitting in the bleachers with the rest of Wisconsin.

Returning to January 4, 2023, thoughts today include a breakfast casserole to enjoy when winter arrives, snow falls and temperatures plummet. There are many ways to create a casserole to fit your family’s good taste. If you’d like a little sweetness, add sliced apples or pears to the mixture and replace the basil with cinnamon or nutmeg. If you want more of a kick, use spicy sausage and a bit of cayenne pepper. If you’d like a vegetarian option, skip the sausage and add portobello mushrooms. For another treat, always have a homemade muffin within reach while the morning coffee is simmering.

Breakfast Muffins

2 ¼ cups flour

¹⁄³ cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup butter

1 cup plain yogurt

¹⁄³ cup milk

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preserves of your choice: strawberry, peach, apricot, blueberry, raspberry, etc.

Powdered sugar

Mix dry ingredients. Melt butter, add yogurt and milk until smooth. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Add to dry ingredients. Mix well. Fill greased or lined muffin tins half-full with batter. Spoon preserves on batter and top with more batter. Bake at 425 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Sift powdered sugar on top.

Makes 1 dozen

***

Applesauce Spice Muffins

These delicious muffins are so easy and make great breakfast treats or after-school snacks.

1 cup margarine, softened

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

2 cups applesauce

4 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons allspice

½ teaspoon cloves

1 cup chopped pecans, optional

Cream butter, gradually adding sugar. Beat well. Add eggs and beat well. Mix in applesauce. Combine dry ingredients and stir into applesauce mixture. Add pecans if desired. Fill greased or lined muffin tins three-fourths full and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Batter will keep in the refrigerator for two weeks.

***

Blueberry Crunch Coffeecake

This is wonderful for breakfast or as a dessert with vanilla ice cream on top of serving.

Batter:

¼ cup butter, softened

¾ cup sugar

1 egg

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup milk

2 cups blueberries, drained

Topping:½ cup flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ cup butter, softened

Mix butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg and mix well. Add dry ingredients alternately with milk until just blended. Carefully stir in blueberries. Pour into greased 9-by-9 inch baking pan. Combine topping ingredients until mixture resembles crumbs. Sprinkle on top of batter and bake at 375 degrees for 40-45 minutes.

***

Here is a casserole recipe clipped a few years ago, considering the favorite ingredients.

Up North Breakfast Casserole

1 tube ground sausage (consider using maple or Italian)

8 eggs

30-ounce bag of frozen hash browns

2 red bell peppers, sliced thin

10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed

1 teaspoon basil

8-ounces shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Saute sausage in a skillet until golden brown. Drain and let cool. Break and scramble the eggs. Mix in chopped spinach, sliced red peppers and ½ of the shredded cheese. Spray a 9-by-12 glass dish with canola or olive oil. Spread cooked sausage in the bottom of the pan. Spread hash browns on top of the sausage and pour egg mixture on top. Sprinkle remaining shredded cheese on top. Refrigerate overnight or bake immediately at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until eggs are firm.

Note: Feel free to add croutons or bread cubes to the recipe.

***

Hot Biscuits with Honey

1 cup sifted flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup sour cream

Honey

Sift the first four ingredients together in a bowl. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Add sour cream to the flour and stir. Knead to achieve a fairly soft dough. Roll on a lightly floured board about ¾-inch thick, then cut with a round biscuit cutter. Place cut biscuits on a cookie sheet and bake for 15 minutes until light golden brown. Serve hot with butter and honey or other sweet butters.

***

Sweet Flavored Butters

If you have a favorite biscuit recipe that needs a little flavor, here are three sweet flavored butters to spread on warm biscuits or toast, pancakes or waffles that will keep for weeks in the refrigerator.

Maple Butter: In mixing bowl, cream 1 stick softened butter until fluffy. With mixer running, slowly pour 1 cup maple syrup into the butter, beat until smooth and light. Makes about 1 ¼ cups.

Orange Spice Butter: In mixing bowl, cream 1 stick softened butter until fluffy. Add 3 tablespoons honey, 1 ½ teaspoons grated orange rind, ½ teaspoon cinnamon and ¼ teaspoon nutmeg, beating until smooth and light. Makes about ²⁄³ cup.

Cranberry Butter: In small saucepan, melt 1 stick of butter over low heat. Add ¼ cup cranberry relish and stir well to blend. Remove from heat and stir until cooled. Makes about ²⁄³ cup.

Honey Butter: In medium saucepan, melt 1 stick of butter over low heat. Stir in ¼ cup honey; remove from heat and cool to room temperature, whisking or beating with a fork occasionally. Place saucepan in the refrigerator; as the mixture starts to cool, remove the saucepan from the refrigerator and whisk the mixture every few minutes to blend in the honey, then return the saucepan to the refrigerator. Continue whisking every few minutes until the mixture is chilled and light in color. Makes about ²⁄³ cup.