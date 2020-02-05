Cooks' Exchange: Cake recipes from the past brighten winter

The beginning of a new year feels a bit like empty nest syndrome with a certain degree of peace and quiet. Other than the usual birthdays, anniversaries, and pure enjoyment of staying indoors in the comfort of a favorite chair to watch sports on television, the accumulation of favorite recipes to feed more than two can be placed aside with a smile as a gift for some time in the near future.

It’s also a great time of the year to check the inventory in your freezer. I keep a written list on hand at all times, crossing off what is being thawed to prepare later in the day while reminding me what has been patiently waiting to be discovered like the small plastic bucket of pork something-or-other that had been hiding there for more than a few years. Or so I assumed when reading 2010 on the plastic lid. Shocked, while preparing to throw it away, I suddenly realized they were the delicious meatballs made last year when failing to notice the date on the old lid being used. And life goes on.