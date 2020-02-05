Cooks' Exchange: Cake recipes from the past brighten winter

The beginning of a new year feels a bit like empty nest syndrome with a certain degree of peace and quiet. Other than the usual birthdays, anniversaries, and pure enjoyment of staying indoors in the comfort of a favorite chair to watch sports on television, the accumulation of favorite recipes to feed more than two can be placed aside with a smile as a gift for some time in the near future.
It’s also a great time of the year to check the inventory in your freezer. I keep a written list on hand at all times, crossing off what is being thawed to prepare later in the day while reminding me what has been patiently waiting to be discovered like the small plastic bucket of pork something-or-other that had been hiding there for more than a few years. Or so I assumed when reading 2010 on the plastic lid. Shocked, while preparing to throw it away, I suddenly realized they were the delicious meatballs made last year when failing to notice the date on the old lid being used. And life goes on.
But first, a few requested recipes left over from last year, waiting to be shared at the beginning of a new year for a special cake from Shirley Lewis, Madison.
Brown-eyed Susan cake
1 marble cake mix with pudding, prepared as noted on the box
First frosting
1 cup milk
4 tablespoons flour
½ cup shortening
½ cup butter
1 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Mix flour and milk in saucepan. Stir until thick and set aside. In another saucepan, boil shortening and butter for 4 minutes. Gradually add powdered sugar. Beat another 4 minutes. Then add flour mixture and vanilla and beat to blend before spreading over the cake.
Second frosting
1 cup brown sugar
5 tablespoons butter
¼ cup milk
1 cup powdered sugar
Milk, if needed
Boil brown sugar and butter. Add ¼ cup milk and boil for 3 minutes. Stir and set aside. After it cools, add powdered sugar and beat. If needed, add a little milk to thin before drizzling over top of cake.
Another “old” cake recipe arrived from Katie Pollock who discovered it in “Sweets and Treats,” a softcover compilation inherited from her aunt. Pollock describes the book being filled with “fabulous” hand drawings and published in 1957 by the Lutheran High School Guild, Missouri Synod, Evening Chapter in Milwaukee.
Lazy daisy cake
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 cup cake flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ cup milk
1 tablespoons butter
Beat sugar and eggs together. Add sifted dry ingredients and vanilla. Heat ½ cup milk to boiling point and add butter. Mix with rest of cake quickly and lightly. Pour into greased 8x8 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. When done, cool slightly and top with frosting
Frosting
2/3 cup brown sugar
6 tablespoons melted butter
4 tablespoons cream
½ cup fine coconut
Mix together and spread on cake. Place under broiler (low heat) until slightly brown, about 5 minutes.
The comfort and joy of sharing thoughts with recipes from the past became evident once again when reader Jan Harold Wheeler kindly shared three Wisconsin State Journal cookbooks from the past that paved another path to explore.
Although Josie’s spaghetti sauce from the restaurant on Park and Regents streets was one of the most requested recipes with no success during the past, the second most requested recipe was for the egg foo yung prepared and served with great pride by Peter at the Cathay House on Union Corners. I have countless Chinese cookbooks and every egg foo yung recipe seems to produce a large flat omelet totally unlike what I remember as being small, round, thick patties with crispy edges and served in bowls with a thick mouthwatering sauce. So, when I noticed an egg foo yung recipe in the 1978 State Journal Cookbook’s Low Calorie Section that took first place honors for Pearl Feddema, Mazomanie, I decided to share it with you, with no promises, but fingers crossed. Anxious to hear comments of the finished product.
Egg foo yung
1 tablespoon salad oil
1 medium green pepper, chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
1 cup cooked shrimp, chopped
1 cup bean sprouts, rinsed, drained and chopped coarsely
8-ounce can water chestnuts, drained and sliced
2-3 tablespoons soy sauce
5 eggs
1 tablespoons salad oil
In skillet, heat 1 tablespoon salad oil; cook and stir green pepper and onion until tender. Stir in shrimp, bean sprouts, water chestnuts and soy sauce. Heat through and remove from heat.
In a bowl, beat eggs until thick and lemon colored and stir in shrimp mixture. In skillet, heat 1 tablespoon salad oil; pour egg mixture into hot skillet from ladle or cup to form patties about 5 inches in diameter (See: Note).
When patties are brown, turn to brown other side. Serve warm with hot soy sauce.
Hot soy sauce
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon vinegar
2 ½ tablespoons soy sauce
½ cup water
Mix sugar and cornstarch. Blend in remaining ingredients. Cook until smooth and thick.
Yield: Eight servings; 126 calories per serving
Note: You might enjoy these made a bit smaller than 5 inches.
My good friend and great cook Mike Repas has shared many wonderful recipes with me through the years and I recently reached for my Repas File for another favorite to make and enjoy any time of the year, especially now!
Beef casserole — Italian style
1 pound ground beef, 85/15 grind
1 small onion, chopped
2 8-ounce cans of tomato sauce
1 teaspoon each (dried) oregano, sage, thyme and crushed rosemary
1 ½ teaspoons parsley flakes
½ teaspoon salt, divided
Pinch of red pepper flakes, optional
2 10-ounce packages frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeeze, drained
2 cups ricotta cheese
8-ounce package of mozzarella slices
In a large high-sided skillet or pan, brown the beef and onions. Drain excess fat, then stir in the tomato sauce, half of the salt and remaining spices. Bring to a simmer and continue to simmer for 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally. At the same time, combine spinach and ricotta and remaining salt. Spread spinach mixture around the outer sides of a 9x13 cooking vessel to form a “shell.” Carefully pour the meat mixture into the center. Cut each mozzarella slice into 3 strips and arrange in an over-lapping lattice-style. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to rest for about 5 minutes before serving.
