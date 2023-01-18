Cooks' Exchange: Best of broccoli, and some favorite chili recipes

To mark Christmas and the grand finale of another exceptional year, Italian Workmen’s Club members and guests gathered at their beloved century-old brick clubhouse on Regent Street to celebrate what they had achieved through the years. World-renowned singer and IWC member Joe Scalissi entertained everyone with favorite sentimental songs, and delicious servings of favorite Italian and Sicilian food were served and enjoyed. Conversations continued to stir memories with great pride as the century-old organization at 914 Regent St. prepares to celebrate its 111th birthday, marking what has been achieved through the years and what lies ahead as IWC President David Rizzo completes his sixth year as president while proudly passing the gavel on to the IWC’s new president, John Caliva, and vice-president, Joe Tripalin.

In the meantime, while appreciating and enjoying everything surrounding me, thought was also given to a request that recently arrived from Steve Hillebrand for Rennebohm’s original chili recipe which, thanks to Mike Repas, had been featured here on Sunday, June 15, 2014, celebrating Father’s Day cravings. Also included was a memory of hearing someone knocking on my front door to find Ralph Jacobson standing there, holding a white plastic container filled with Rennie’s original chili with the recipe in hand. He had searched for the recipe for years and when Rennebohm’s commissary finally agreed to share their recipe, it was to be served only 100 miles from Madison. When they closed for good, Jacobson was given permission to share it in this column for others to enjoy.

The Original Rennebohm Chili

2 pounds hamburger

½ cup chopped onion

72 ounces Bush’s canned red beans, undrained

16 ounces tomato puree

13 ounces canned tomatoes

4 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon salt

¼ teaspoon powdered garlic

½ teaspoon paprika

¹⁄³ teaspoon black pepper

3 ounces spaghetti, broken, boiled and drained

Brown hamburger and chopped onion together; drain. Add remaining ingredients; stir occasionally and simmer 1 hour. In the meantime, break spaghetti in desired lengths. When cooked, rinse and add to chili. Makes 1 gallon.

Note: Remember that many recipes using tomatoes in soups and sauces are even better reheated the next day.

***

Searching for another recipe found me reaching for a cookbook reader Julie Von Eschen had gifted me a few years ago, featuring favorites from the Zwingli United Church of Christ Mt. Vernon 100th Anniversary cookbook. When a reader recently shared her passion for broccoli recipes, I remembered the many broccoli recipes that appeared in the Mt. Vernon book and was pleased by what was offered, beginning with Julie’s favorite broccoli salad.

Broccoli Salad

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup sugar

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 bunches of broccoli

½ cup raisins

½ cup cashews

½-²⁄³ cup purple onion, chopped

Mix mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar together. Make this 24 hours in advance of needing salad. Mix rest of the ingredients and pour dressing over salad 30 minutes before serving, then toss.

***

Here is another broccoli salad shared by Julie McGregor that also includes raisins.

Broccoli Salad

1 large head of broccoli

1 small onion, chopped

½ pound bacon, fried crisp

½ cup raisins

¼ cup unsalted sunflower seeds

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup sugar

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

Break broccoli into small bite-size pieces. Combine onion, bacon, raisins and seeds and toss with broccoli. In a separate bowl combine mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar. Cover all ingredients and refrigerate. Just before serving add dressing to the broccoli mixture and mix well.

***

Here is a broccoli slaw recipe with an Oriental touch shared in memory of Joyce Zwald.

Broccoli Cole Slaw

¹⁄³ cup vinegar

1 cup oil

½ cup sugar

2 packages of Ramen noodles chicken season mix

1 bag broccoli slaw

2 packages Ramen noodles, crumbled

1 bunch green onions, chopped

1 cup almonds and/or sunflower seeds

Combine vinegar, oil, sugar and season mixes. In a bowl combine the slaw, noodles, onions and seeds. Pour dressing on top and mix together.

***

Melissa Hanna’s favorite broccoli salad includes apples and raisins.

Apple Broccoli Salad

6 medium tart apples, peeled, cored and chopped

3 cups broccoli florets, chopped

1 small red onion, chopped

½ cup raisins

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup sugar

2 tablespoons vinegar

½ cup walnuts, chopped

10 strips of bacon, cooked and crumbled

In a large bowl, combine the apples, broccoli, onion and raisins. Heat mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar until the sugar is dissolved. Cool and chill for 2 hours. Once cooled, pour over salad and mix. Stir in walnuts and bacon before serving.

***

And, here is Beth Albert’s broccoli salad using dried cranberries.

Broccoli Cauliflower Salad

1 large broccoli, cut up into small pieces

1 large cauliflower, cut up into small pieces

½ cup red onion, finely chopped

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup mayonnaise

8 strips of bacon, cooked and crumbled

Mix broccoli, cauliflower, onion, cranberries and mayonnaise together. Sprinkle with cooked bacon.

***

By this time, the mention of chili will bring more exceptional recipes and here is a favorite from longtime reader Dorothy Kruse.

Chili

2 pounds lean ground beef

2 stalks celery, finely chopped

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 cups cooked tomatoes

1 can Campbell’s tomato soup

1 can kidney beans or chili beans

Chili powder to taste

½ teaspoon seasoning salt

Brown ground beef and drain off grease. Add chopped vegetables and simmer until tender. Add 1 small can of cream of tomato soup and 2 cups of tomatoes, salt and chili powder to suit your taste. Simmer 1 hour stirring occasionally. Add kidney or chili beans or both and let simmer for a few minutes to heat beans.

If you like macaroni in your chili, Dorothy adds a cup of tomato juice or some water to thin the chili a bit while adding some cooked macaroni. It is also good with a little shredded cheese sprinkled on top of each bowl before serving.