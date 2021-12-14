Cooks' Exchange: Be sure to have the right offerings for the man in the bright red suit

With Christmas approaching in high gear, I keep returning to childhood memories, such as wondering how close Santa Claus was to our house on Christmas Eve.
I’d position myself at the end of my bed to watch from the bedroom window for any unusual flickering of lights and activity turning the corner at the end of the block, then wonder how he could enter our house to leave presents under the tree in the front room when we didn’t have a fireplace for him to slide down.
I wondered where his reindeer would be tied up outside while he was in our house and also if he had time to enjoy the snacks of food and favorite cookies Mother left for him to nibble on and enjoy before leaving to visit everyone else in the neighborhood.
Here are some of our favorite holiday recipes Santa would enjoy before leaving our house on Talmadge Street after writing a thank you note he would leave on the dining room table.
Walnut Crescents
Mother’s 1952 Better Homes and Gardens “melt-in-your-mouth” cookies were described as being the dainty kind you liked to serve to company.
½ cup butter
½ cup shortening
⅓ cup sugar
2 teaspoons water
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 cups enriched flour
½ cup chopped black walnuts
Confectioners’ sugar
Cream butter to soften; then thoroughly cream butter, shortening, and sugar. Mix in water and vanilla, then flour and nuts; chill for 3 or 4 hours. Form dough in long rolls, ½ inch across; cut in 3-inch lengths and shape in crescents. Bake on ungreased cookie sheet at 325 F for 15 minutes. Do not brown cookies. Remove from sheet, cool slightly and dip in confectioners’ sugar.
Yield: About 4 dozen
Rolled Sugar Cookies
Mother’s crisp, thin, old-fashioned sugar cookies became another longtime favorite Christmas cookie recipe clipped from a September 1949 Better Homes and Gardens magazine.
½ cup shortening
¾ cup sugar
1 egg
½ teaspoon vanilla
½ teaspoon grated orange peel
2 cups enriched flour
¼ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
2 to 3 tablespoons milk
Thoroughly cream shortening and sugar. Add egg and beat well. Add vanilla and grated orange peel. Add sifted dry ingredients alternately with milk; mix thoroughly. Roll ⅛ inch thick on lightly floured surface. Cut with floured 4-inch cookie cutter; sprinkle with sugar. Decorate with a raisin in the center, if desired. Bake at 375 F for 12 minutes. Makes 1½ dozen large cookies.
Mother’s Coconut Kisses
Just recovered another favorite recipe she described as being “a snap of a cookie and so good.”
2 egg whites
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Dash of salt
2 cups corn flakes
1 cup coconut
½ cup chopped nuts
Beat egg whites until stiff. Add sugar, vanilla, salt, corn flakes, coconut and nuts. Scoop with a tablespoon to drop “stacks” on a lightly greased sheet with a sprinkling of flour. Bake at 300 F for 20 minutes until stacks have tan touches. Use a spatula to remove when done.
Yield: About 20 or so, depending on size.
Bread Pudding for Two
Moving on from the past to the present, the best thing about this dessert is how easy it is to make using ingredients usually on hand.
1 cup soft bread cubes
1 egg
⅔ cup milk
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon butter, melted
½ a teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
Dash of salt
⅓ cup raisins
Vanilla ice cream, optional
Place bread in a greased 1-quart baking dish. In a bowl, whisk egg and milk. Stir in brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Pour over bread and sprinkle with raisins. Bake uncovered at 350 F for 30-35 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Serve warm with or without vanilla ice cream.
Yield: 2 servings
Festive Stuffed Dates
8-ounce box Dole Whole Pitted Dates
3-ounce package reduced fat cream cheese, softened
¼ cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon grated orange peel
Make slit in center of each date. Combine cream cheese, powdered sugar and orange peel. Fill centers of dates with cream cheese mixture. Refrigerate.
Dust with additional powdered sugar just before serving if desired.
Yield: About 27 stuffed dates.
Eggnog Bread
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 beaten egg
1 cup dairy or canned eggnog
½ cup butter, melted and cooled slightly
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ teaspoon rum flavoring
Grease bottom and ½-inch up sides of 9x5x3-inch loaf pan; set aside. In large bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and nutmeg. Make a well in the center; set bowl aside. In a medium bowl, combine egg, eggnog, butter, vanilla, and rum flavoring. Add egg mixture all at once to the flour mixture. Stir just until moistened. Batter should be slightly lumpy. Spoon batter into prepared pan. Bake at 350 F for 45 to 50 minutes or until toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from pan. Cool completely on wire rack. Wrap bread and store overnight before slicing.
Yield: 1 loaf (16 slices)
Easy Seafood Bisque
Imitation crabmeat is fish that is shaped, flavored and colored to resemble crab. It is typically made from Alaskan pollock, a lean, firm fish with delicate flavors. This is a delicious creamy bisque to have on hand when the temperatures drop.
½ cup chopped onion
1 tablespoon butter
2¼ cups milk
1 10-ounce can condensed cream of celery soup, undiluted
1 10-ounce can of cream of shrimp soup, undiluted
1 8-ounce package imitation crabmeat, chopped
1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules
½ teaspoon dried parsley flakes
¼ teaspoon each garlic powder, dried marjoram and pepper
In a 3-quart saucepan, sauté onion in butter until tender. Stir in remaining ingredients. Cover and cook over medium heat for 20 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.
Yield: 5 servings
Clam and White Bean Chowder
Another simple and excellent soup to celebrate the season.
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 tablespoon butter
1 large carrot, peeled and diced
1 medium onion, diced
2 6-ounce cans clams, undrained
1 20-ounce can white kidney beans, drained and rinsed
1 8-ounce bottle of clam juice
1 cup half-and-half
2 teaspoons Tabasco brand Pepper Sauce
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
Heat oil in 4-quart saucepan over medium heat. Add carrot and onion; cook about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add clams with liquid, beans, clam juice, half-and-half and Tabasco sauce; heat to boiling over high heat. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 minutes to blend flavors, stirring occasionally. Just before serving, stir in parsley.
Yield: 6 servings
Cherry Walnut Bars
Knowing how much I loved maraschino cherries, Mother would have made this for all to enjoy on Christmas Day.
2¼ cups all-purpose flour
½ cup granulated sugar
1 cup butter, softened
3 eggs
1½ cups packed brown sugar
¾ teaspoon baking powder
¾ teaspoon salt
¾ teaspoon vanilla
6-ounce jar maraschino cherries, drained and chopped (reserving ¼ cup liquid)
½ cup chopped walnuts
2 cups powdered sugar
2 tablespoons butter, softened
Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking pan; set aside. In a large bowl, combine flour and combined sugar; cut in the 1 cup butter until crumbly. Press into prepared pan. Bake in a 350 F oven for 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir together eggs, brown sugar, baking powder, salt and vanilla. Add cherries and walnuts. Spoon on top of baked crust. Bake for 25 minutes more. Cool on wire rack. Combine the powdered sugar, the 2 tablespoons of butter, and enough of the reserved cherry liquid (3-4 tablespoons) to make icing of spreading consistency. Spread over bars.
Yield: 48 bars
