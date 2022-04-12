Cooks' Exchange: Be ready for the Easter Bunny with these breakfast and brunch treats

A few empty Easter baskets hang on strings from the basement ceiling as reminders of how special they were half a century ago when my three sons were little boys searching for what the Easter bunny filled their baskets with before visiting everyone else in the neighborhood.

The baskets also remind me of Easter mornings a long time before when I was a little girl wondering how a bunny happened to know what my favorite jelly beans were to include in my own Easter basket filled with beautiful eggs and chocolate candy.

Following breakfast about an hour or so later, I would head up the street to attend children’s Mass at St. Bernard’s on Atwood Avenue wearing a flower in my Easter bonnet. The fun and excitement of it all was knowing that much later in the day relatives would join us back home to celebrate Easter dinner together as a family with memories that would last together.

French Toast for a Spring Brunch

From "Holidays and Parties from Home Economic Teachers" published in 2003. "It’s easy and delicious!"

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup butter, melted

3 teaspoons cinnamon, divided

3 tart apples, peeled, sliced

½ cup dried cranberries

1 loaf French bread, (not sourdough), cut into 1-inch slices

6 eggs

1½ cups milk

1 tablespoon vanilla

Combine brown sugar; butter, 1 teaspoon cinnamon in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Add apples and cranberries. Toss and coat, then spread mixture evenly over bottom of pan. Arrange bread slices on top. Mix together eggs, milk, vanilla and remaining cinnamon and pour over bread. Cover and refrigerate 4 to 24 hours. Bake, covered, at 375 F for 40 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 5 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes, then serve warm.

Serves: 10-12

Easter Breakfast Bake

Here is a recipe described as being “Great for Easter brunch or anytime you want to serve guests breakfast.”

2 pounds bulk pork sausage

¾ cup broccoli florets, chopped

½ cup green pepper, chopped

1 cup asparagus, cut into small pieces

½ cup red onion, chopped

3 cups jack cheese, shredded

12 slices white bread, cubed

12 eggs

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons dry mustard

Preheat oven to 350 F. Cook sausage until browned and crumbly; drain all but 2 tablespoons; set aside. Chop vegetables and sauté in reserved grease; drain. Mix cooked sausage with vegetables and cheese. Layer bread and cheese mixture in a 9x13-inch pan. Combine eggs, milk and spices in large bowl; beat until light. Pour egg mixture over layered ingredients. Bake 1½ hours.

Baked Ham with Apple-Raspberry Sauce

Here is a recipe for a canned ham. Also note that fresh crabapples are too sour to eat out of hand, but the canned spiced varieties are delicious with pork and poultry.

3-pound canned ham

1 cup chopped green apples

½ cup Smucker's Red Raspberry Preserves

½ cup Smucker’s Apple Jelly

¾ cup apple cider

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Endive or parsley springs

Whole crabapples

Bake ham according to package directions. Mix chopped apples, preserves and jelly in medium saucepan. Combine cider, vinegar and cornstarch; stir into saucepan. Heat to boiling; boil, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 1 minute. Slice ham and arrange on platter; garnish with endive and crabapples. Serve with sauce.

Honey Apricot Glazed Ham

Here is a very special ham served with an aromatic sauce from "Mom’s Updated Quick Meals Recipe Box" cookbook including 250 Family Favorites in Thirty Minutes or Less written and published in 2006 by UW Hospital’s clinical nutritionist Donna L. Weihofen.

3 pounds lean boneless ham

½ cup brandy

1 cup dried apricot halves, quartered

½ cup golden raisins

⅛ teaspoon nutmeg

⅛ teaspoon cloves

⅛ teaspoon ginger

¼ cup frozen orange juice concentrate

¼ cup apricot preserves

Preheat oven to 325 F. Grease a small baking pan. Place ham in pan. In a small saucepan, combine all remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Pour mixture over ham. Cover loosely with foil. Bake for 40-60 minutes and baste occasionally during baking period. Add water to bottom of the pan if it gets too dry.

Serves: 8

Asparagus Ham Bake

Nice for a small casual Easter, or any, dinner for six.

1 cup rice, cooked

10-ounce can cream of mushroom soup

¾ cup milk

2 cups ham, cooked and cubed

3 tablespoons chopped onion

1½ cups asparagus, cooked

1 cup bread crumbs, buttered

Combine first 5 ingredients. Mix well. Pour half of mixture into a 1½ quart casserole dish. Cover with asparagus. Add remaining half of mixture Cover with bread crumbs. Bake at 375 F for 45 minutes.

Hawaiian Banana Muffins

Makes 24-30 muffins, perfect for an Easter gathering.

2 cups sugar

½ cup shortening

2 tablespoons salad oil

2 cups mashed bananas

3 large eggs

2¼ cups pastry flour (or cake flour)

2½ teaspoons baking soda

2½ teaspoons baking powder

¾ teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon vanilla

1½ teaspoons lemon juice

1 cup buttermilk

In mixing bowl, cream sugar, shortening and salad oil. Add bananas. Cream well. Add eggs. Mix well. Combine dry ingredients. Add to mixing bowl with vanilla and lemon juice. Mix at low speed until ingredients are incorporated. Add buttermilk gradually until smooth. Scrape bowl. Mix at medium speed for 3 minutes. Put batter into greased or paper-lined muffin pans. Bake at 375 F oven for about 20 minutes

Caramel Apple Cake

“Great for Easter morning”

1½ cups Bisquick

⅔ cup granulated sugar

½ cup milk

2 medium cooking apples, peeled and sliced

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¾ cup brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup water, boiling

Preheat oven to 350 F. Mix Bisquick and sugar in a medium sized bowl; beat in milk until blended. Pour into ungreased square 9x9x2-inch pan. Top with apples; sprinkle with lemon juice. In small bowl, combine brown sugar with cinnamon and sprinkle over apples. Pour boiling water over top and bake 50-60 minutes until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Serve warm.

Cherry Chip Bundt Cake

The ingredients of this cake fascinated me and I made it with nothing in mind to celebrate. Use a fancy Bundt form or standard tube pan.

2 cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup sugar

¾ cup vegetable oil

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon salt

21-ounce can of cherry pie filling

1 cup (6 ounces) chocolate chips

½ cup chopped almonds

Confectioners’ sugar, if desired (See below)

Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour a Bundt pan or 10-inch tube pan. In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, oil, eggs, vanilla, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Mix well, then stir in cherry pie filling. Add chocolate chips and nuts. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 1 hour, or until toothpick inserted in thickest part comes out clean. Remove cake from the oven and let cool on a rack for 10 minutes. Remove cake from the pan and let cool completely. (Not necessary to dust the cake with confectioner’s sugar.)

Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.