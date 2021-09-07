Cooks' Exchange: Basil recipes to last until the next basil planting season arrives

The beauty of summer's basil continues to be my favorite seasonal homegrown gift.
Easy to grow, the most common variety, often referred to as Italian or Genovese, has bright green leaves with a licorice-like fragrance. It reaches its peak during the summer months before drying and storing to use when cold temperatures arrive. When Spring appears, it's time to plant the seeds once again.
When purchasing basil plants, make certain the basil has not yet flowered. Leaves should be uniformly green, crisp and free of black spots, and the stems should be tender. One way to store basil is by wrapping the stems loosely in paper towels and placing it in a resealable plastic bag in the refrigerator for up to four days.
Here is a classic, fresh-tasting sauce that originated in Genoa, Italy. Although used on a variety of dishes, it is a favorite with pasta and enjoyed throughout the remainder of the year.
Classic Pesto
½ cup pine nuts
4 cups lightly packed fresh basil leaves (2 ounces)
½ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
1 garlic clove
Coarse salt and ground pepper
⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread nuts on a rimmed baking sheet; toast in oven until golden and fragrant, tossing once, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from baking sheet to prevent further browning. Let cool completely. In a food processor, combine nuts, basil, cheese and garlic; season with salt and pepper. Process until finely chopped
With machine running, pour oil in a steady stream through the feed tube; process until smooth
Pasta … Peas … and Fresh Basil
My friend and avid Cooks' Exchange reader Mike Repas is also a happy gardener being gifted this summer with a bountiful “crop” of basil. After watching Nick Stellino prepare some of his own favorite basil dishes, Mike discovered a new recipe using fresh green peas. The only sad note to it all was his grandson's displeasure in suddenly finding green peas in his breakfast oatmeal.
12-15 ounces of strand pasta such as spaghetti, vermicelli, etc.
1 cup frozen green peas (or fresh if you have some)
5 teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon butter
2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice
½ teaspoon course sea salt or kosher salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Generous “handful” of chopped fresh basil
⅓ cup shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Cook pasta al dente (to the tooth). Meanwhile, heat a pan, add extra virgin olive oil and butter and lower heat. When butter melts, remove pan from the heat. When pasta is just about done, add peas (about 2 to 3 minutes). Save about ¼ cup of pasta water, then drain the pasta/peas mixture and add to the pan with the olive oil and melted butter along with the reserved water, salt and pepper. Mix well. Add basil and cheese, giving it a light toss and serve immediately.
Serves: 4
Basil-Lemon Drizzle
"Skinny Italian" is a 246-page masterpiece by Teresa Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Published in 2010, it is not intended to be a weight loss program, but reflects the author's experiences and opinions of eating and cooking. Her salad dressing is also described as being a great way of using basil to serve over grilled chicken breast, vegetables, steak, pork chops and just about anything else, but dessert.
½ garlic clove
1 cup packed fresh basil leaves
¼ cup fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons of water
¼ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Fit a food processor with the metal chopping blade. With machine running, drop the garlic through the tube to mince it. Stop the machine and add the basil. Pulse a few times to chop it. With the machine running, add the lemon juice, oil and 2 tablespoons water and process into a thin sauce. Season with the salt and pepper. Let stand at room temperature until ready to serve, but no longer than an hour.
The 'Quickie'
From the same Skinny Italian cookbook, a tomato sauce that is quick to make.
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
28-ounce can imported Italian plum tomatoes, broken up, with their juices
¼ cup tomato paste
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil or 2 teaspoons dried basil
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add tomatoes and their juices and the tomato paste. Bring just to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the basil. Simmer to blend the flavors, about 10 minutes.
Yield: About 3½ cups
Raw Tomato Sauce
This “raw sauce” is the Italian version of salsa. Great for dipping crunchy or salty things. Also great over angel hair pasta (cooked, but warm or cold) breads, in salads and just about anywhere.
3 large ripe tomatoes, seeded and cut into ½ inch dice
⅓ cup chopped fresh parsley
⅓ cup chopped fresh basil
¼ teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
1 garlic clove, minced
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
About ⅓ cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Using your hands, combine the tomatoes, but make sure they get good and coated. Let stand at room temperature for at least 30 minutes and up to 3 hours to develop the flavors. Serve the salsa as desired and sprinkle each serving with about 2 teaspoons Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Roasted Tomato Soup with Fresh Basil
Marie Forte claims toasting brings out the flavor of the tomatoes in this wonderful soup. It has a slightly chunky texture that indicates it is fresh and homemade.
3½ pounds tomatoes (about 11 medium), halved
1 small onion, quartered
2 garlic cloves, peeled and halved
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
12 fresh basil leaves
Salad croutons and additional fresh basil leaves, optional
Place tomatoes, onion and garlic in a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan; drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with thyme, salt and pepper; toss to coat. Bake at 400 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until tender, stirring once. Cool slightly. In a blender, process tomato mixture and basil in batches until blended. Transfer to a large saucepan and heat through. Garnish each serving with croutons and additional basil if desired.
Yield: 6 servings
Pizza Burgers
This recipe was shared eleven years ago by Nancy Lynch who taught cooking classes at Orange Tree Imports and All Through the House in Stoughton. It can be made in larger quantities if necessary and is especially nice when relaxing on a chilly Friday night.
1½ pounds ground beef
1 large minced onion
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tablespoon fennel seed
1 tablespoon oregano leaves
1 tablespoon basil leaves
2 14-ounce cans diced tomatoes
2 6-ounce cans of tomato paste
Hamburger buns
Sliced mozzarella cheese
Brown meat in Dutch oven. Add onion and garlic and cook until they area transparent and the meat is thoroughly browned. Pour off excess fat. Add herbs, tomatoes and tomato paste and simmer covered at least 1 hour. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cut hamburger buns in half and brown the open halves until lightly toasted in the broiler. Remove top half of the hamburger bun from the baking sheet and put a large spoonful of the hot pizza burger mixture on toasted bottom half. Top with a slice of mozzarella cheese and return to the broiler long enough for the cheese to melt. Place burgers on plates and put top half of the hamburger bun on the sandwich and serve.
Serves: 6-8
