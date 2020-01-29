Cooks' Exchange: Baking up old-fashioned treats

Whipped cream, optional

Sift together flour, baking powder, salt and sugar and work in butter. When the ingredients are well-combined, add milk and blend well. Toss onto floured board, using only enough flour to keep dough from sticking. Pat or roll and cut with largest round cookie cutter or 1 pound vegetable tin can (proof this is an old recipe) or pat into round layer cake pan. Bake at 450 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Cool slightly, but serve warm. Split biscuits/biscuit, butter and fill with berries and, if desired, “top with whipped cream for a delicious old-fashion treat.”

Note: If you find the dough too sticky to handle, just empty it into the baking pan and spread it evenly over the bottom of the pan. When done, cut into serving pieces and serve warm.

The other shortcake recipe arrived from Doris Streiff, New Glarus, who taught Foods and Nutrition to members of the New Glarus 4-H Club and discovered this recipe made available by the UW-Extension in 1956. Streiff has saved all of her records during her 30 years with the UW-Extension and gifted me with Volumes II and III of her “Down on the Farm” cookbooks that serve as a “link between the past and the future, the old and the new, and those yet to come.”