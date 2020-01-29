Cooks' Exchange: Baking up old-fashioned treats

Last year, when Sauk City reader Karen Tyler requested a recipe for an “old fashioned” shortcake recipe, I smiled remembering the wonderful strawberry shortcakes Mother used to make years ago during the summer months. Marge Rem responded in a May column with her Aunt Nyla’s shortcake recipe made with lard that her family had enjoyed for many years. In the meantime, a woman contacted Tyler with the recipe that, unfortunately, was misplaced prompting yet another shortcake request.
Responding were two more readers with their own “old-fashioned” shortcake recipes. Longtime reader Dorothy Kruse described herself as being “88 and happy to share her grandmother’s recipe.” In 1985, she compiled a cookbook, “For Batter or Wurst” filled with generations of favorite family recipes... a book I’m proud owner of that she dedicated to her husband, Charles, their four children, Chuck, Kari, Steven, Marie, and their children.
Here is Kruse’s grandmother’s recipe for shortcake biscuits.
Shortcake biscuits
2 cups flour
4 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons sugar
1/2 cup soft butter
¾ cup (scant) milk
Whipped cream, optional
Sift together flour, baking powder, salt and sugar and work in butter. When the ingredients are well-combined, add milk and blend well. Toss onto floured board, using only enough flour to keep dough from sticking. Pat or roll and cut with largest round cookie cutter or 1 pound vegetable tin can (proof this is an old recipe) or pat into round layer cake pan. Bake at 450 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Cool slightly, but serve warm. Split biscuits/biscuit, butter and fill with berries and, if desired, “top with whipped cream for a delicious old-fashion treat.”
Note: If you find the dough too sticky to handle, just empty it into the baking pan and spread it evenly over the bottom of the pan. When done, cut into serving pieces and serve warm.
The other shortcake recipe arrived from Doris Streiff, New Glarus, who taught Foods and Nutrition to members of the New Glarus 4-H Club and discovered this recipe made available by the UW-Extension in 1956. Streiff has saved all of her records during her 30 years with the UW-Extension and gifted me with Volumes II and III of her “Down on the Farm” cookbooks that serve as a “link between the past and the future, the old and the new, and those yet to come.”
She treasures her experiences of cooking old traditional Swiss dishes from her paternal grandmother and Norwegian specialties from her mother. Having enjoyed many recipes handed down through the centuries, she and her husband, Dean, have visited friends and relatives in Switzerland allowing her to combine ethnic recipes with traditional American recipes.
Shortcake
2 cups sifted all purpose flour
3 teaspoons baking powder
¾ teaspoon salt
1/3 cup fat (she uses butter)
2/3 cups milk
Sift dry ingredients together. Work in fat with a pastry blender, fork or finger tips. Add milk all at once and stir together to make a soft dough.
Turn dough out on lightly floured pastry cloth or board and knead gently while counting to 10 slowly. Divide dough into 2 portions. Pat or roll out into 2 circles to fit a large pie pan. Place one circle of dough in pan, brush with soft butter. Place second circle on top. Bake at 425 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.
Separate top crust from bottom crust using two forks. Spread bottom crust with butter, then with fruit. Replace top crust and cover with more fruit. Serve with heavy cream or whipped cream.
Serves 6 to 8
Two other requests arrived for “brown-eyed Susan” recipes, one for cookies and the other one for cake. During the holiday season I was fortunate to receive from a reader “The Electric Company Christmas Cooky Book” filled with heart-warming recipes for their customers and friends all over Wisconsin and beyond.
Brown-eyed Susan cookies
1 cup butter
3 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon almond extract
¼ teaspoon salt
2 cups all-purpose flour
Glossy chocolate frosting
Blanched almonds
Cream butter. Add sugar, almond extract and salt. Blend in flour. Shape level tablespoonfuls of dough into balls. Place on greased cookie sheets. Flatten to ¼ inch thickness with bottom of glass dipped in flour. Bake at 400 degrees 10-12 minutes. Cool. Place ½ teaspoonful of frosting in center of cookies. Top with almonds. Makes 3 dozen
Glossy chocolate frosting
1 tablespoon butter
1 square unsweetened chocolate
1 cup powdered sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla
About 2 tablespoons hot milk
Melt butter and chocolate together. Add sugar, vanilla and enough milk to make frosting of spreading consistency.
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.