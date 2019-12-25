Cooks' Exchange: Baking up Christmas memories

The holidays bring back vivid memories from long ago such as my visit with Santa at a Downtown department store. I told Santa what I wanted for Christmas, then forgot to tell him that we didn’t have a fireplace in the front room. I was left wondering how he’d manage to get inside for the cookies left on the table for him and his reindeer.

We lived in a two-story house back then and my bedroom was on the second floor facing the street. Late evening hours on Christmas Eve found me propped on my bed near the window, trying to stay awake as long as possible while listening for the jingling of bells nearby. While gazing at the houses across the street, wondering if Minnie and Arne Ostgoord were still awake, I’d eventually fall asleep.

Waiting for me every Christmas morning was a letter from Santa, carefully handwritten in pencil, thanking me for the cookies he and his reindeer enjoyed before leaving.

How I wish I had saved one of those Santa Claus letters to share today with my great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, 7, and Bently, 3, who made Christmas cookies with me a few weeks ago.

Because today is Christmas, here are a few recipes titled “Christmas” to make, savor and enjoy anytime.