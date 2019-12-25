Cooks' Exchange: Baking up Christmas memories

The holidays bring back vivid memories from long ago such as my visit with Santa at a Downtown department store. I told Santa what I wanted for Christmas, then forgot to tell him that we didn’t have a fireplace in the front room. I was left wondering how he’d manage to get inside for the cookies left on the table for him and his reindeer.
We lived in a two-story house back then and my bedroom was on the second floor facing the street. Late evening hours on Christmas Eve found me propped on my bed near the window, trying to stay awake as long as possible while listening for the jingling of bells nearby. While gazing at the houses across the street, wondering if Minnie and Arne Ostgoord were still awake, I’d eventually fall asleep.
Waiting for me every Christmas morning was a letter from Santa, carefully handwritten in pencil, thanking me for the cookies he and his reindeer enjoyed before leaving.
How I wish I had saved one of those Santa Claus letters to share today with my great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, 7, and Bently, 3, who made Christmas cookies with me a few weeks ago.
Because today is Christmas, here are a few recipes titled “Christmas” to make, savor and enjoy anytime.
After paging through the State Journal’s 1975 Bicentennial Cookbook, an Honorable Mention candy recipe, submitted by Mrs. Elizabeth K. Richman, is a perfect way to begin today’s column.
White Christmas
- 1 pound white bark candy
- 1 pound salted nuts (your choice, peanuts suggested)
- 2 cups Rice Krispies
Melt candy in heavy kettle or double boiler. Add nuts and Rich Krispies. Stir gently, mix well, and spoon onto waxed papered cookie sheet in heaping teaspoons. Place in refrigerator until firm, then store in airtight containers. These may be refrigerated. Yield: 4 to 6 dozen
This garlic-herb spread cheese spread can be made at least 1 day or up to 1 week ahead.
Christmas cheese spread
- 2 bricks (8 ounces each) 2/3 less-fat cream cheese (Neufchatel), cut in cubes
- 3 ounces feta cheese, crumbled, about 2/3 cup
- 2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves or 2 teaspoons dried, crumbled
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- See Note: Fresh parsley leaves and a fresh red pepper, optional
Line a 9-inch pie plate with plastic wrap. In food processor, process spread ingredients until smooth. Spread evenly in lined pie plate. Cover with plastic wrap placed directly on surface. Refrigerate at least 24 hours.
To unmold: Uncover pie plate. Place serving plate on top and invert platter and pie plate together. Uncover spread and smooth surface with a spatula.
Note: With fresh parsley leaves, create a Christmas tree on top and decorate it with bits of chopped fresh pepper. Serve with assorted crackers and breadsticks.
Here is a special Christmas pork tenderloin recipe from the National Pork Board to serve a small gathering of 4 to 6.
You have free articles remaining.
Roast tenderloin with cherry cranberry glaze
- 16-ounce can of unsweetened tart cherries
- Cherry flavored juice
- 4 teaspoons cornstarch
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
- 2 whole pork tenderloins, a total of about 1 ½ to 2 pounds
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Drain cherries, reserving juice. Add enough cherry flavored juice to make one cup. In a small bowl, stir cornstarch into 2 tablespoons juice. In small saucepan, combine cornstarch mixture with remaining juice, cherries, brown sugar and cranberries. Cook, stirring until mixture boils and thickens; stir in mustard. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Season pork tenderloin with salt and pepper; roast in shallow pan for 20 to 30 minutes until internal temperature reads 155 to 160 degrees. Pour glaze evenly over tenderloins during last 10 minutes of roasting time. Serve sliced.
Here is a festive dish to serve in a variety of ways.
Christmas curried baked fruit
- 1 can (1 lb. 14 ounces) cling peach halves, drained
- 1 can (1 lb. 14 ounces) pear halves, drained
- 1 can (1 lb. 13 ounces) sliced pineapple, drained
- ½ cup maraschino cherries, drained
- 1 can (1 lbs. 14 ounces) apricot halves
- ½ cup syrup from apricots
- 1/3 cup butter
- 3 teaspoons curry powder
- ¾ cup packed light brown sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Drain all fruits, except apricots. Reserve ½ cup apricot syrup, then drain. Pat fruits lightly with paper towels. Arrange fruits in a large shallow baking pan. In small skillet combine apricot syrup, butter, curry powder, and brown sugar. Heat to boiling, stirring until butter melts and sugar dissolves. Drizzle syrup mixture over fruit. Bake 30 minutes. To serve: Gently spoon fruits into casserole, serving dish or chafing dish; serve hot. Makes 2 ½ quarts.
Here is my own favorite biscotti recipe from an Italian friend in Pennsylvania.
Christmas fruit and nut biscotti
- ½ pound butter, softened
- 2 cups sugar
- 4 eggs
- 1 tablespoon anise flavoring or liqueur
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 4 ¼ cups flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon anise seed, crushed
- 1 tablespoon grated lemon peel
- 1 tablespoon grated orange peel
- 1/3 cup dried cranberries, coarsely chopped
- ½ cup pistachios, coarsely chopped and lightly toasted
- 1 cup coarsely chopped almonds, lightly toasted
- 1 egg white, lightly beaten
In a large bowl, cream sugar and butter until light. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition, until light and fluffy. Add flavorings. Combine dry ingredients; add dry mixture to the creamed mixture slowly until blended. Mix in the seeds, peels, cranberries, and nuts. Form three or four rolls from the dough, making each one about 16 inches long and ½ inch thick.
Place rolls two inches apart on a lightly buttered parchment-lined cookie sheet. Lightly flatten tops of the rolls and brush with lightly beaten egg white. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes until barely golden. Remove from the oven and with a sharp knife, slice diagonally into one-inch slices. Spread the pieces on a rack over a baking sheet with the cut side down; return to the oven for 15 minutes until firm and more golden.
From the book, Holidays and Parties, compiled by Home Economic teachers and students, these are described as being “holiday favorite melt –in-your-mouth cookies”.
Christmas snowballs
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 2/3 cup powdered sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla
- 2 ¼ cups flour
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup walnuts, finely chopped
- 2 cups powdered sugar for dusting after baking
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cream softened butter and powdered sugar in large mixing bowl. Add vanilla and blend well. Stir in flour, salt and walnuts. Roll dough into 1-inch balls. Place 1-inch apart on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 12 to 14 minutes or until lightly browned around edges. Cool 2 to 4 minutes, then dust with about 1 cup powdered sugar. Cool completely, then dust again with powdered sugar.
Happy Holidays!
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.