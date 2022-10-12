Cooks' Exchange: Another set of hearty dishes from days past

Growing up in Madison was a treat well beyond many imaginations. As a youngster, it was just natural to assume every season was a gift for us to enjoy and celebrate in so many different ways. Being a senior citizen countless years later continues to find me capturing the beauty of it all, sharing delicious recipes while paving another way since July 1990, when my Cooks’ Exchange column began, featuring many favorite recipes requested and shared by readers.

On Aug. 31, a reader in Kimberly shared a recipe for a beef roast dating back to Civil War days. Discovered and copied from Meryl Nelson’s All American Cooking compilation published in 1991, some necessary instructions were lacking, which brought many pot roast requests from our readers asking for help. That warranted a call to Joe Mazzara, owner of Ken’s Market, 5725 Monona Drive, who suggested one of his own boneless beef roasting instructions of putting the boneless roast in beef broth, adding onions, salt and other vegetables including carrots, potatoes, etc., and cook on high for 2 hours, then on low for 3 hours.

My visit to Ken’s brought to mind what an incredible market it is, drawing people on a daily basis from “7 to 7” to Joe’s market, boasting an incredible meat selection in the Monona Drive neighborhood. Joe’s son, Joe, has been working there since he was 16, triggering memories of Grandpa Joe who once lived in the old Italian Greenbush neighborhood.

Here is the recipe as it initially appeared on Aug. 31, prompting more than a few extra questions needing answers from owner, Joe Mazzara.

Lumberjack Roast

One (3-4 lb.) boneless roast, about 2 inches thick

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ lemon juice

¼ cup oil

1 celery stalk including leaves

1 medium onion, sliced

Pepper to taste

Make a pan (to loosely fit the roast) of heavy-duty aluminum foil by turning up the sides and folding the corners. Place “pan” on a rectangular piece of foil large enough to make a butcher seal over the top, lengthwise, and seal the ends tightly. Put in the roast, sprinkle with pepper, and pour over liquid ingredients. Place celery stalk and onion on meat. Now seal as directed above and continue with Joe’s suggestion.

***

With old recipes in mind, here are a few more favorites from my collection of Madison’s delicious past from Jacobson Brothers Quality Meats and Delis, which began in 1932.

Jacobson Brothers’ Turkey Stuffed with Sauerkraut

2 jars (32 ounces each) sauerkraut

3 small onions, quartered

12 ounces of fresh mushrooms, quartered

Caraway seeds, optional

10-12-pound whole turkey

Mix sauerkraut, onions, mushrooms and a touch of caraway if desired. Cook it on a prepared kettle grill for 3 to 4 hours, adding coals as needed. The turkey is done when the joints move easily.

***

Jacobson Brothers’

Kielbasa with Noodles

8-ounce package noodles

1 package Jacobson’s Kielbasa cut into ½-inch slices

1 medium onion, sliced thin

1 medium green pepper, sliced thin

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Cook noodles according to package. Melt butter in a large skillet, add onions and saute on high for 3 minutes, add mushrooms and saute for additional 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium, add kielbasa and cook for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to low and add green pepper. When noodles are done, reserve one cup of water, drain remaining liquid; add noodles and reserved water to skillet. Heat through, salt and pepper to taste. Bake at 325 degrees for ½ hour.

***

Favorite Sloppy Joe recipes are prepared and enjoyed throughout the year with nary a concern about weather predictions unless you plan to enjoy them in the backyard or favorite outdoor park. Here is a recipe that arrived with no name attached, described as the “best ever tasted.”

Super Sloppy Joes

2 pounds ground beef

½ cup chopped onion

2 celery ribs with leaves, chopped

¼ cup chopped green pepper

12⁄3 cups canned crushed tomatoes

¼ cup ketchup

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon steak sauce

½ teaspoon garlic salt

¼ teaspoon ground mustard

¼ teaspoon paprika

8 to 10 hamburger buns, split

In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook beef, onion, celery and green pepper until meat is no longer pink and vegetables are tender; drain. Add next nine ingredients; mix well. Simmer, uncovered, for 35-40 minutes, stirring occasionally. Spoon ½ cup meat mixture onto each bun.

Yield: 8-10 servings.

***

Featured here last week was a favorite Sicilian cucidati recipe that drew a few questions with no answers. Here is another cucidati recipe shared by the Gambino family in memory of Madeline Gambino featured on page 489 in a taste of memories from the old “Bush” Volume II.

Cucidati

(Italian Fig Cookie)

1 pound Crisco

2 tablespoons vanilla

2½ cups sugar

6 eggs, beaten

1 pint or more of milk

6½ cups flour, more if needed

2½ tablespoons baking powder

Cream shortening, add vanilla, sugar and eggs, then milk. Add dry ingredients. Roll into round or square shapes about 3½ inches long. Put 2 tablespoons filling on dough and cover with more dough. Trim and cut designs on top. Bake on greased sheets at 350-375 degrees for 15 minutes. Frost and decorate.

Filling:

1 pound figs

1 cup raisins

1 cup dates

1 cup chopped chocolate chips

1 cup mincemeat

1 cup chopped nuts

1 tablespoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons grated orange rind

3 tablespoons brandy

3 tablespoons honey

Soak figs and raisins overnight. Grind figs, raisins and dates and mix well with other ingredients.

***

Madison reader Kathleen Garlock wonders if there is anyone around or near Madison who knows what the hard roll are that are known as “Ricken Backers” here, which are the same as Bismarks in Germany and Milwaukee?