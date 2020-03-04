Cooks' Exchange: An avalanche of Norwegian meatball recipes

Remove from refrigerator. Roll into walnut-sized, or small, balls. Place flour in wide shallow bowl; roll each meatball in flour, shake off excess, and place on large sheet pan. Repeat until pan is full and all meat is gone. (Use second sheet pan if necessary.) You may also flour each batch of meatballs as you put them into frypans.

In large deep frying pan on medium, melt ratio of 2 to 1 butter to shortening. When hot and bubbly, slowly add meatballs, being sure not to overcrowd; brown on all sides, about 2-3 minutes per side. Be careful not to have heat so high the little bits in the bottom of pan blacken as drippings will be used for the gravy.

Remove to large covered roasting pan to keep meatballs warm in 275-300 oven. Repeat until all meat is browned.

Gravy: Heat remaining melted fat, adding more if needed to measure 1 cup. On medium-low, whisk in flour, stirring constantly until smooth and light brown. Slowly add 2 cups of broth, stirring until smooth (should be a liquid/loose sauce); pour over meatballs in roaster, along with remaining broth. Gently stir meat balls with gravy; return to oven.