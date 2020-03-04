Cooks' Exchange: An avalanche of Norwegian meatball recipes

Who would have given a single thought that a Norwegian man who grew up in Stoughton could possibly claim Norwegian meatballs never existed?
Mentioning it in the Feb. 12 column triggered a Norwegian meatball avalanche that began the next morning at 7:50 with the first response arriving from BJ Massoth who claims to love all kinds of meatballs. Throughout the next few weeks, responses with recipes arrived from 30 additional readers.
Norwegian meatballs
2 ½ pounds ground beef
½ pound ground pork
1 teaspoon each of salt, pepper, powdered ginger, and ground nutmeg
1-2 teaspoons cardamom
1 sleeve of saltines, crushed extra fine
2 eggs, beaten
¼ cup finely chopped onion
½ to 1 cup cream
1 cup flour
½ pound butter
1 cup shortening
Gravy:
32 ounces beef broth
¼ cup flour
In large bowl, combine meats, spices, cracker crumbs, eggs and onion. Add ½ cup cream, a little at a time so meatball mixture sticks together nicely. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Remove from refrigerator. Roll into walnut-sized, or small, balls. Place flour in wide shallow bowl; roll each meatball in flour, shake off excess, and place on large sheet pan. Repeat until pan is full and all meat is gone. (Use second sheet pan if necessary.) You may also flour each batch of meatballs as you put them into frypans.
In large deep frying pan on medium, melt ratio of 2 to 1 butter to shortening. When hot and bubbly, slowly add meatballs, being sure not to overcrowd; brown on all sides, about 2-3 minutes per side. Be careful not to have heat so high the little bits in the bottom of pan blacken as drippings will be used for the gravy.
Remove to large covered roasting pan to keep meatballs warm in 275-300 oven. Repeat until all meat is browned.
Gravy: Heat remaining melted fat, adding more if needed to measure 1 cup. On medium-low, whisk in flour, stirring constantly until smooth and light brown. Slowly add 2 cups of broth, stirring until smooth (should be a liquid/loose sauce); pour over meatballs in roaster, along with remaining broth. Gently stir meat balls with gravy; return to oven.
Bake at 275-300 for 60 minutes until thoroughly cooked. If gravy continues to thicken, added 1-2 cups more broth as meatballs keep baking. Note: You may need to add broth the next day to thin gravy, or after freezing meatballs. Makes 96 meatballs.
Here is a version from Judy Stamnes, who identifies herself as being Norwegian by marriage.
Kjott Boller
1 pound each lean sirloin and lean pork, ground with a small piece of suet and ¼ teaspoon allspice
3 thin slices of day old bread
crumbled black pepper
1 small onion, chopped
¼ cup evaporated milk
2 eggs, beaten
3 tablespoons flour
1 teaspoon salt
You have free articles remaining.
10 ounce can of beef bouillon
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1 cup water
1 cup burgundy wine
Hot cooked noodles
With a very light hand, using a fork so you don‘t crush the meat, mix meats, bread, pepper, onion, eggs, salt, cornstarch, allspice, and milk. Scoop up meat mixture with a round-bowled spoon; drop into oil heated in a frying pan; turn to brown all sides. Remove meatballs to platter, and make sauce in same pan.
Stir flour into oil remaining in frying pan and stir until it begins to brown. Add liquids slowly, stirring sauce until smooth and thickened. Place meatballs in sauce, cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Chill in refrigerator overnight to set the flavors. Heat meatballs and serve on noodles. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Here is Patty Koch’s recipe “from Norway” using unseasoned pork sausage.
Norwegian meatballs
1 ½ pounds ground beef
½ pound unseasoned pork sausage
2/3 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon ginger
1 teaspoon sage
2 teaspoons salt
2/3 cup milk
1 medium onions, minced
1 cup bread crumbs
2 eggs, beaten
Mix well. Form into balls the size of an egg. Brown well and put into a heavy pan. Make 3 cups rich brown gravy, pour over meatballs and simmer for 1 hour.
Knut Herig was born and raised in Norway and arrived in Madison in 1970 to continue his education along with special memories about his mother’s kjottkaker (Muttern’s meatballs), translated here as Mom’s meat cakes.
Liv Hervig’s Kjottkaker
1 pound ground chuck (85/15 fat preferable)
1 egg
1 ½ tablespoons flour
1 tablespoon potato flour (can also use cornstarch)
½ teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon nutmeg
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
3 ounces milk
2-3 onions
With meat in a large bowl, finely chop 1 onion and add all other ingredients with the dry ones first. Mix everything together thoroughly, then shape into meat approximately 1-1 ¼ inch thick, 2 inches long, and 2- inch wide cakes. Fry them about ½ done, set them aside and make a brown gravy from the drippings. Add 1-2 quartered onions to the gravy and boil the meatballs until the onions are soft. Serve with boiled potatoes and stewed cabbage.
And, alphabetically, to others who so kindly responded with recipes, Mike Anderson, Holly Bach, Debbie DeMinter, Lorraine Frederickson, Malinda Haakenson, Bonnie Hann, Bonnie Haugen, Lori Anderson Holen, John Johnson, Kate Juderjahn, Jeanne Keller, Marge Kahl, Carol Larsen, Joanne Evenson LaVergne, Shirley Lewis, Karen Mockrud Manion, Mary Ann Martin, Agnes Miller, Nancy Moffet, Christine Popenhagen, Catherine Forde Quint, Carol Rusnak, Carol Stangler, Marcia Topel, Nina Troia, Kevin Tvedt, Michael Reichert, Cathy Rook, LaVonne Swiggum and her daughter, Diana, and Regina Wisdom.
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.