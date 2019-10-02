What better way is there to begin my favorite month of the year than having a special apple pie made for me and delivered by a high school friend?
In this case the friend was Wilfred Wiedenbeck, also known as Bill, East High Class of 1955, who married Corrine Hackbart, my 1956 classmate. But ... unfortunately I was out of town, so Bill mailed the recipe for me to make at another time. In the meantime, after double checking the yearbook, I noticed that he hadn’t planned to become a baker or cook, but instead a “Longshoreman” who enjoyed playing football.
But following an electrical apprenticeship, Bill owned Electrical Madison Metro Electric Inc. a contracting company doing commercial jobs. And because he was also a deer hunter, when he retired, his cooking skills centered around the outdoor grill using seasonings, especially when making venison.
Bill also makes his own Italian sausage and when using Jimmy Dean Seasonings, adds breakfast sausage to the list. As a gardener of 40 healthy tomato plants, he selects the best when making chili, tomato sauce and spaghetti sauce.
Here’s Bill’s apple pie recipe with a name inspired by Clint Eastwood.
“Make My Day Apple Pie”
Bottom Crust
1 ½ cups flour
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
½ cup Bertolli extra light olive oil (must use this brand)
2 tablespoons half & half
2 tablespoons sugar
Whisk together flour, sugar and salt. Pour olive oil into the center of the flour mixture, add half & half and stir all together with a fork until well mixed. Put into a 9 ½ inch pie plate, 1 ¾ inches deep, and with your fingers, smooth out and up the sides of the pie plate. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of sugar, shake around and up sides until covered, and set aside.
Filling
²⁄³ cup sugar
¼ cup flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ cup sour cream, heaping
Mix together and set aside to become a form of paste.
Using 5 Granny Smith apples, peel and slice very thin, one at a time, putting slices into the filling after each apple is sliced to prevent discoloring by stirring into mixture. Mix well.
Topping
¹⁄³ cup flour
½ cup brown sugar, firmly packed
½ teaspoon cinnamon
5 tablespoons hard butter, crumbled
In a clean bowl, mix together flour, sugar and cinnamon. Add crumbled hard butter and mix well. Sprinkle over apple mixture.
Top crust
1 ½ cups flour
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
½ cup Bertolli extra light olive oil (use only this brand)
2 tablespoons half & half
Extra sugar for sprinkling on top
Whisk together flour, sugar and salt. Add olive oil and pour into crust. Add half & half to the mixture with a fork until well mixed and set aside.
Put a large piece of wax paper on the counter. Put pie crust on wax paper and push with fingers to make a circle with edges mixed in, the circle being the size of the pie plate.
Put cling-wrap on top of crust, then use a rolling pin to spread crust into a circle larger than the pie plate. Take cling-wrap off, slide a large spatula between wax paper and crust to loosen. Take the wax paper with the pie crust on it and invert on top of the pie in one quick motion. Trim edges, put several slots into the crust with a knife, and top pie with a little extra sugar. Put pie in a 375 degree oven for 1 hour and 15 minutes until bubbly and light brown.
Note: The Wiedenbecks like to serve the pie cool from the refrigerator.
When Betsy Montzingo recently requested a salsa verde recipe, possibly using tomatillos. Mike Repas responded immediately with a favorite minus tomatillos.
Brother Richard’s favorite salsa verde
2 slices of a good quality bread, like Italian or French, torn to pieces
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
Juice of 2 lemons, about ¼ cup
4 cups Italian (flat-leaf) parsley leaves, only, no stems
¼ cup capers rinsed
4 anchovy filets, rinsed and patted dry
2 garlic cloves, minced
½ teaspoon kosher salt
Process bread, olive oil and lemon juice until smooth. Add parsley, capers, anchovies, garlic and salt and pulse until finely chopped. Be sure to scrape down processor bowl sides as often as necessary.
Note: You can prepare this a day or two ahead of planned use. Refrigerate in a covered bowl or container. Always serve at room temperature and stir just before serving.
Here is one using tomatillos from Better Homes and Gardens 2003 “America’s Ethnic Cuisines” cookbook stating that blistering tomatillos under the broiler concentrates their natural sweetness and intensifies their flavor. Tomatillos are called tomato verde (green tomato) in Mexico with a flavor slightly acidic and citrusy.
Salsa verde
¾ pound fresh tomatillos, husks removed , or one 11-ounce can tomatillos, rinsed and drained
1 serrano chili
1 poblano chili
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon salt (1/2 teaspoon if using canned tomatillos)
¼ teaspoon sugar
½ cup water
2 tablespoons chopped onion
2 tablespoons snipped fresh cilantro
Arrange tomatillos and serrano and poblano chilies on a foil-lined broiler pan. Broil until charred, about 7 or 8 minutes. Wrap in aluminum foil, let stand for 10 minutes. Peel and seed chilies. In a food processor bowl combine tomatillos, chilies, garlic, salt, and sugar; process until chopped. Stir in water, chopped onion, and cilantro. Makes 1 ½ cups (six ¼-cup servings)
Note: Because hot peppers, such as habaneros and other chilies, contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chili peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands well with soap and water.
Sally D. from Janesville, wondered if the German potato salad recipe once served at the Heidel House in Green Lake was available. I just happen to have their cookbook and found one they made during their special German Fare celebrations. It’s a favorite and delicious anytime, especially when the weather chills.
Heidel House German potato salad
¼ cup sugar
1 tablespoon flour
2 teaspoons salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
¼ cup vinegar
¼ teaspoon celery seed
Few sprigs of parsley
²⁄³ cup water
¼ cup bacon drippings
1 quart cooked cooled potatoes, peeled and quartered
2 tablespoons chopped onion
1 hard cooked egg
Combine dry ingredients in top of double boiler, stir in vinegar, water and bacon drippings. Cook stirring constantly until thick, about 5 minutes. Add quartered potatoes, onion, egg and parsley. Toss lightly to mix well. Heat over hot water and serve hot. Garnish with hard-boiled egg. Serves 10
With apples on the mind, here is a quick apple torte from the Heidel House cookbook that is delicious with ice cream.
Apple torte
1 egg
¾ cup sugar
½ cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup (or more) chopped peeled apples
½ cup chopped nuts
1 teaspoon vanilla
Add sugar to well beaten egg. Add dry ingredients, apples, nuts and vanilla at once. Stir together and bake at 350 degrees in a greased 9-inch tin for 45 minutes. This does not raise very high and will have a crackly top, but is delicious served warm or cold with ice cream. Serves 6