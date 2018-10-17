“The Apple Book,” written in 1984 by Olwen Woodier, is a well-written cookbook that offers an apple history going back 750,000 years ago to when man discovered sour wild crab apples growing in the Caucasus Mountains in western Asia.

With perfect ingredients of warm sunny days and cool nights, October has become the apple month of America with pies, cakes, cobblers, cookies, crepes, crisps, and the list goes on in Woodier’s cookbook. Also included are ideas for which apples and spices belong together. Cooks should feel comfortable adding an extra pinch now and then, if necessary. And what about adding applesauce to a meatloaf? Here is a recipe I had to try.

Louise and Bob Salinger live right in the middle of their orchard in New York. When Bob and their son, Bruce, come in for lunch at midday, Louise likes to serve something substantial that doesn’t take much time to prepare. The meatloaf is one of their favorites and considering this time of the year with apple cider available, you might like to add it to your own favorites.

Louise Salinger’s apple meatloaf

3 small slices fresh bread (1 ½ cups fresh bread crumbs)

1 medium-size onion, grated

¼ cup ketchup

½ teaspoon seasoned pepper

1 ½ teaspoons prepared mustard

1 large egg

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground pork

1 cup applesauce

3 tablespoons apple cider (or apple juice)

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

3 tablespoons brown sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Crumble bread into a large mixing bowl. Grate in the onion. Add ketchup, pepper, mustard, egg, beef and pork. Mix together and shape into a round loaf. Place in a baking pan and bake for 1 hour. In a small saucepan, heat together the apple sauce, apple cider, 1 teaspoon prepared mustard, and the brown sugar

Pour over the meatloaf and continue baking for 30 minutes.

Yield: 4-6 servings

Note: It is imperative to bake this in a round baking dish or pan with space left around the loaf. For some reason I decided to add ½ cup of applesauce to the meat mixture and probably would again. Also, stir meat juices and applesauce surrounding meatloaf to use when serving.

If you don’t happen to have a jar of applesauce handy, but do have 24 apples, here is the applesauce recipe from Madison’s “Quivey’s Grove Heritage Cookbook” written by Margaret Guthrie in 1994.

Applesauce

24 apples

Water and lemon juice

2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon allspice

Peel, core, and cut apples into ¾-inch chunks. Keep prepared apples in the water and lemon juice to prevent discoloring until all the apples are ready for cooking. Place apples in a heavy-bottom saucepan over medium heat. Cook until apples are very soft, but not mushy. Remove from heat. Add sugar and allspice. Stir well, mash slightly and serve warm. Remaining applesauce should be chilled or frozen in jars.

Yield: 12 servings

In 1997, Polly Bannister and editors of The Old Farmer’s Almanac compiled “Blue Ribbon Recipes Cookbook with Award-Winning Recipes from America’s Country Fairs.” Here is a winning recipe from Derolyn St. Louis of Freetown, Mass. from the Cranberry Harvest Festival in Carver, Mass.

Cranberry applesauce bread

2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries, chopped

1 tablespoon plus 2/3 cup sugar, divided

½ cup (1 stick) butter, softened

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup applesauce

¼ cup milk

1 cup walnuts, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, toss cranberries with the 1 tablespoon sugar and set aside. In a large bowl, cream butter and remaining 2/3 cup sugar. Beat in egg and vanilla. In another bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, and nutmeg. In separate bowl, combine applesauce and milk. Add flour mixture and applesauce mixture alternately to the cream mixture. Beat well. Stir in cranberries and walnuts. Pour into 1 large or 2 small greased loaf pans. Bake for 50 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove to a wire rack and let cool before slicing.

Note: If making 2 small loaves, length of baking time may be less.

Because I love gingerbread, the very thought of adding applesauce made me realize this had to be a winner.

Applesauce gingerbread

1 cup sweet butter

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup molasses

2 large eggs

1 cup applesauce

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9x13-inch baking pan. Melt butter over low heat. Pour into a medium-size bowl. Beat in sugar and molasses. Add eggs one at a time and beat. Beat in applesauce. Sift flour, baking soda, ginger and cinnamon into the apple sauce mixture and stir well to combine thoroughly. Spoon into the pan and bake for 35-minutes or longer until a skewer insert in the middle comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes. Turn onto a wire rack and allow to cool completely. Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Serves 18

I often wonder how an 8x8-inch pan could warrant 16 squares, but that’s probably because I’d want more than one small square, especially when dates and chopped nuts are included.

Apple and date squares

½ cup sweet butter, softened

1 cup brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 cup pre-sifted all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1 large apple (Northern Spy or Winesap)

1 cup dates

½ cup chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour an 8x8-inch baking dish.

In a medium-size bowl, cream together softened butter and sugar until fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Stir in flour, baking powder, baking soda, and the spices. Stir to combine. Peel, core, and chop the apple. Chop the dates and stir both fruits into the batter. Stir in the walnuts. Pour into prepared baking dish. Bake for 30 minutes or until skewer inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack. When cooled, slice into squares.

Yield: 16 squares

Recent requests: Favorite holiday recipes.