Cooks' Exchange: After a cold winter, it's a good time to try some hot coffee recipes

If there aren’t any pronounced First Day of Spring celebrations, there should be. Following another cold wintry Wisconsin season full of beautiful breathtaking snowfalls and record breaking chill factors, it might be a perfect time for families and friends to prepare for a warmer new season with a hot pot of coffee.

Hundreds of years ago London’s coffee houses became the best places to meet for conversation and discussion. Coffee trees grow only under very select conditions, doing their best in a well-watered, tropical climate, preferably at a high altitude and under a constant temperature of 65 to 70 degrees.

While responding to a reader requesting coffee recipes, I gathered a very nice collection of recipes from Folgers including some tested and approved by the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen for family appeal, practicality and deliciousness. Also included is a tip to always use fresh cold water when making coffee and to keep coffee grounds in a tightly covered container in the refrigerator.

Mexican Pot Coffee

6 cups water

½ cup packed dark brown sugar

4 inches stick cinnamon

2 whole cloves

½ cup Folger’s ground Coffee