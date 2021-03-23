Cooks' Exchange: After a cold winter, it's a good time to try some hot coffee recipes

If there aren’t any pronounced First Day of Spring celebrations, there should be. Following another cold wintry Wisconsin season full of beautiful breathtaking snowfalls and record breaking chill factors, it might be a perfect time for families and friends to prepare for a warmer new season with a hot pot of coffee.
Hundreds of years ago London’s coffee houses became the best places to meet for conversation and discussion. Coffee trees grow only under very select conditions, doing their best in a well-watered, tropical climate, preferably at a high altitude and under a constant temperature of 65 to 70 degrees.
While responding to a reader requesting coffee recipes, I gathered a very nice collection of recipes from Folgers including some tested and approved by the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen for family appeal, practicality and deliciousness. Also included is a tip to always use fresh cold water when making coffee and to keep coffee grounds in a tightly covered container in the refrigerator.
Mexican Pot Coffee
6 cups water
½ cup packed dark brown sugar
4 inches stick cinnamon
2 whole cloves
½ cup Folger’s ground Coffee
In coffeepot or saucepan combine water, brown sugar, cinnamon and cloves. Bring to boiling, stirring until sugar dissolves. Add coffee; cover and simmer 1 minute. Stir; let stand about 4 minutes or until grounds settle. Strain into cups.
Yield: 8 servings
Coffee Grog
This is a delightful coffee version of a hot buttered rum.
⅓ cup packed brown sugar
1 tablespoon butter
⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon
⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
⅛ teaspoon ground cloves
⅛ teaspoon allspice
4½ cups hot strong-brewed Folger’s Coffee
¾ cup rum
¾ cup light cream
6 orange or lemon peel twists
In mixer bowl cream together sugar and butter. Blend in ground cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and allspice until completely mixed. Add coffee, rum and cream until blended. Ladle mixture into coffee mugs; garnish each serving with an orange or lemon twist. Serve immediately.
Yield: 6 servings
Apple ‘N Spice Biscuits
These warm-from-the-oven biscuits will quickly become your favorites.
2 cups packaged biscuit mix
¼ cup chopped walnuts
2 tablespoons sugar
¾ teaspoon apple pie spice or ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon and ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ cup strong-brewed Folger’s coffee, cooled
½ cup shredded peeled apple
In mixing bowl stir together biscuit mix, walnuts, sugar, and apple pie spice. Add coffee and apple, stirring just until dough clings together. Drop from tablespoon onto greased baking sheet. Bake in 450 degree oven for 12 minutes.
Yield: 12 biscuits
Banana Java Bread
3 cups packaged biscuit mix
¾ cup packed brown sugar
¼ cup all-purpose flour
½ cup strong-brewed Folger’s Coffee, cooled
1 cup mashed banana (2 bananas)
1 beaten egg
½ cup chopped walnuts
In mixing bowl, combine biscuit mix, brown sugar, and flour. Add coffee, mashed banana, and egg to dry ingredients; stir until blended. Stir in nuts. Grease bottoms or two 1-pound or two 13-ounce Folger’s coffee cans. Divide batter between cans. Bake in 350 degree oven for 50 minutes; cool 10 minutes. Loosen sides; remove to wire rack. Cool, wrap and store overnight.
Yield: 2 loaves
Old-Fashioned Raisin Bars
Top these tasty bar cookies with coffee icing or a sprinkling of powdered sugar.
1 cup hot strong-brewed Folger’s Coffee
1 cup raisins
1 cup sugar
½ cup cooking oil
1 slightly beaten egg
1¾ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground allspice
⅛ teaspoon ground cloves
Pour hot coffee over raisins; cool to lukewarm. Stir in sugar, oil and egg. Stir together flour, soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, allspice and cloves. Add raisin mixture; stir until combined. Pour batter into greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake in 375 degree oven for 12 to 15 minutes or until done. Cool.
Spread with coffee icing. Sprinkle with nuts, if desired. Cut in bars.
Yield: 4 dozen
Coffee Icing
3 tablespoons butter
2 cups sifted powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Strong brewed Folger’s Coffee
In mixer bowl, cream together butter and powdered sugar. Beat in vanilla and enough coffee to make of spreading consistency, about 2 tablespoons. Use as icing for cookies or coffee cakes.
Mocha Fudge
This is a coffee flavored fudge to be remembered.
3 cups sugar
½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 cup strong-brewed Folger’s Coffee
3 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
Pecan halves
Butter sides of heavy 3-quart saucepan. In prepared saucepan combine sugar and cocoa powder. Stir in coffee. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves and mixture boils. Cook to soft-ball stage (238 degrees), stirring only as necessary. Immediately remove from heat; add butter and vanilla. Cool to lukewarm (110 degrees) without stirring. Beat vigorously until mixture thickens and loses its gloss. Turn into buttered 9x5x3 inch pan. Score in squares while warm. Press a pecan into each square. Cover; chill. Cut when firm.
Yield: 1 pound
Coffee Pecan Sundae
For ice cream sundae lovers.
1 cup light corn syrup
1½ cups brewed Folger’s Coffee
3 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ cup chopped pecan
Vanilla ice cream
Measure corn syrup into medium saucepan. Combine coffee and cornstarch. Stir into corn syrup in pan. Cook and stir until mixture thickens and bubbles. Remove from heat; add butter and vanilla. Stir until butter melts. Stir in pecans. Serve warm over ice cream.
Yield: 2½ cups
Shallot and Basil Green Beans
Moving on with recipes serving only two are favorites from an old Reminisce magazine to prepare anytime of the year, but especially nice when there’s still might be a little chill in the air. Described as being a grandmother’s favorite with herbs combined with olive oil for a very special flavor as shared by Sharon Delaney-Chronis in South Milwaukee.
½ pound fresh green beans, trimmed
2 shallots, chopped
1 teaspoon olive oil
¼ teaspoon sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons minced fresh basil or ½ teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon grated lemon peel
Place beans in a small saucepan and cover with water; bring to a boil. Cook, uncovered, for 8-10 minutes or until crisp-tender. Meanwhile, in a small skillet, sauté shallots in oil until tender. Stir in the sugar, salt and pepper. Drain beans and add to skillet. Add basil and lemon peel; toss to coat. Serves 2.
Cranberry-Pecan Sweet Potato Casserole
Bernice Morris from Marshfield decided to experiment with a favorite old recipe by using dried cranberries to cut down on the sweetness.
1 cup mashed sweet potato
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons dried cranberries
2 tablespoons butter, melted
2 tablespoons beaten egg
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
Topping:
¼ cup chopped pecans
¼ cup packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons cold butter
In small bowl, combine sweet potato, sugar, cranberries, butter, egg and vanilla. Transfer to a greased shallow 2-cup baking dish. Combine pecans, brown sugar and flour. Cut in butter until crumbly and sprinkle over the top. Bake, uncovered at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until thermometer reads 160 degrees.
Yield: 2-3 servings
Cinnamon-Raisin Rice Pudding
Full of flavors, this rice pudding provides a satisfying, warm ending to a special meal described by a reader as being perfect for two.
⅔ cup evaporated milk
1 egg
½ cup water
¼ cup sugar
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup cooked rice
¼ cup chopped pecans
¼ cup raisins
In a small bowl, whisk first seven ingredients. Stir in rice, pecans and raisins. Pour into two greased 10-ounce ramekins or custard cups. Place on a baking sheet and bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes or until knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Serves two.
