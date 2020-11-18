Cooks' Exchange: Adjust Thanksgiving dinner to feed fewer mouths

Apricot-Glazed Chicken

Place chicken breasts in a flat baking dish. In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, garlic, lemon pepper and lemon juice. Brush onto all surfaces of the chicken and bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. While chicken is cooking, combine apricots and orange juice in a medium saucepan. Raise to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes, or until apricots are tender. Stir in mustard, brown sugar and ginger. Simmer 2 more minutes, then place in a food processor or blender and purée. Coat chicken with the apricot sauce and continue to bake until chicken is fork tender and cooked through, about 30 minutes. Run the chicken under the broiler to brown, then place on a serving dish, garnish with apricot halves and serve immediately.