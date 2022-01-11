Cooks' Exchange: A yummy New Year's bisque and a variety of European cuisine

I welcomed the New Year with an excellent seafood bisque recipe before the Rose Bowl game, while also discovering a collection of cookbooks and stacks of interesting recipes collected through the years.
Included was a "tip" from the "Taste of Home Test Kitchen" describing one of the recipe ingredients being imitation crabmeat, also referred to as surimi, flavored and colored to resemble crab, typically made from Alaskan pollock, a lean, firm fish with a delicate flavor. Having all ingredients within reach at the time, I wrapped myself in an apron to make a thick and creamy seafood bisque promising to serve five before the game ended.
Easy Seafood Bisque
½ cup chopped onions
1 tablespoon butter
2¼ cups milk
1 can (10¾ ounces) condensed cream of celery soup, undiluted
1 can (10¾ ounces) condensed cream of shrimp soup, undiluted
1 8-ounce package imitation crabmeat, chopped
1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules
½ teaspoon dried parsley leaves
¼ teaspoon each garlic powder, dried marjoram and pepper
In a 3-quart saucepan, sauté onions in butter until tender. Stir in remaining ingredients. Cover and cook over medium-low heat for 20 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.
Cindy Rogowski, of Lancaster, New York, who shared this delicious recipe mentions everyone who makes this bisque claims it is one of the best recipes they have ever tasted. Two of the main ingredients I had on hand and used were 1 pint of Kemp’s fat free skim milk and Kemp’s 8-ounce package of imitation crab chunks, both being outstanding.
Note: The recipe claims to serve 5, but that depends on the size of your soup bowls and appetites as it served only 3 to 4 in my house.
Irish Spaghetti
Remaining indoors on a cold winter day, I reached for my copy of "Hour Magazine Cookbook" compiled by Gary Collins and published in 1985. Collins’ Hour Magazine was the most successful daytime magazine-format television program during that period of time when he received an Emmy as an outstanding host of a talk/information series who donated his time and efforts to many charitable organizations.
While checking the index, I discovered a recipe for Irish Spaghetti and decided to learn how many more ethnic treasures might be waiting for me to discover. Although I was searching for nutritious, healthful and pleasurable meals, his cookbook left me wondering why there wasn’t a green ingredient in this Irish recipe shared by his friend, Pat McMillen, a senior producer of the Donahue show.
2 cups elbow macaroni
4 to 6 cups water
1 tablespoons butter or oil
½ teaspoon salt
1 pound ground beef
½ cup onion
2 16-ounce cans peeled tomatoes, chopped, with liquid
1 cup tomato juice
4-5 teaspoons granulated sugar
1 tablespoon butter
Salt and pepper to taste
To cook macaroni, put the water, 1 tablespoon butter and ½ teaspoon of salt in a large saucepan, and bring to boil. Add elbow macaroni, return to boil, and cook, uncovered, 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain well and set aside.
Put ground beef and onion in frying pan, and cook over medium heat, breaking up ground beef with wooden spoon until beef is browned. Drain and put meat mixture in saucepan large enough to hold all ingredients. Add tomatoes with their liquid; tomato juice; sugar, 1 tablespoon butter; cooked, drained macaroni; salt and pepper to taste. Stir to mix well and bring to boil over high heat. Lower heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, 10-15 minutes longer. Serve immediately.
Note: This can be served as is, or turned into a buttered baking dish and baked in 350 F oven 30-45 minutes. Perhaps this was a perfect time to add something … Green.
Serves 4-6
Spanakopitas
At a Greek restaurant in Los Angeles known as The Galeon, owner, Dean Katsenes visited Hour’s kitchen and shared Spanakopitas as an hors d’oeuvre "a la grecque."
1 onion, finely chopped
1 cup butter, melted
3 8-ounce packages frozen chopped spinach
¼ cup minced parsley
¼ teaspoon dill (optional)
8 ounces cottage cheese
¾ pound feta cheese, crumbled
3 eggs
½ pound filo (phyllo) pastry leaves
Preheat oven to 375 F. Cook onion in ¼ cup butter until transparent. Combine spinach, parsley, dill, cheeses, eggs and onion and mix well with your hands. Take a filo leaf, brush lightly with melted butter and fold into thirds. Lightly butter top surface. Place 1 tablespoon of cheese-spinach mixture at bottom of strip and fold corner up to form triangle. Continue folding in triangle shape until strip is completely folded. Repeat process until all ingredients are used. Place triangles on baking sheet. Brush each lightly with melted butter. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown.
Yield: 50 pieces
Salade Nicoise
Jose Eber, a guest on one of Collins' shows, was born in Nice, France, and happy to share his mother’s recipe he enjoyed every day with this American version.
1 head butter lettuce, torn up
3 tomatoes, sliced
1 cucumber, thinly sliced
1 can anchovies
3 hard-boiled eggs, sliced
1 onion, sliced
1 small jar/can black olives
Dressing
3 tablespoons olive oil
Juice of 1 lemon
Salt
Pepper
3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
To serve, either lightly toss salad ingredients together with dressing or, on individual plates, arrange all other ingredients on top of lettuce and sprinkle with dressing.
Serves: 3-6
Linguine and Clam Sauce
Tom Selleck was willing to give up his papaya for this pasta dish shared by his co-star, Larry Manetti, on Magnum P.I. who described this being simple and so good that it became one of the best recipe ever on Hour Magazine.
1 pound linguine
⅓ cup olive oil
½ stick (¼ cup) butter
3 garlic cloves, pressed or minced
4 6½-ounce cans of minced clams, including liquid
1 teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon pepper, or to taste
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Grated Romano cheese
In large pot of boiling water, cook linguine just until tender. Meanwhile, in small saucepan, heat oil and butter until butter melts. Add garlic, cook until golden. Stir in clams with their liquid, oregano, pepper and parsley. Cook until heated, about 5 minutes. Drain linguine, return to pot and add clam sauce. Toss and serve with grated Romano cheese and Italian Toast.
Italian Toast
Put a little olive oil on a split loaf or 1 piece of bread for each person. Mix chopped tomatoes, onion and a little fresh basil, and put it on bread. Toast lightly, and that’s it.
Serves: 4
Tandoori Chicken
Born and raised in Sri Lanka off the coast of India, Christine Harrison became known as “The Spice Lady” for importing and marketing spices, and preparing this for Collins.
1 3-pound chicken, cut up
8 ounces plain yogurt
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon ground ginger
3 garlic cloves, crushed
2 tablespoons lime juice
Remove skin and trim fat from chicken pieces. With a knife, make deep slits into the meat. In a large bowl, mix yogurt, salt, pepper, cumin, paprika, ginger, crushed garlic and lime juice. Add chicken to yogurt mixture, mix until well coated. Cover and refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight. Preheat oven to 425 F. Arrange chicken on baking sheet and bake for 40 minutes or until fork tender.
Serves: 6
