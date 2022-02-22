Cooks' Exchange: A tribute to a legend in a longtime recipe column

While preparing for my 30th year of responding to readers’ requests for favorite recipes, I came across Wisconsin State Journal columnist Chris Martell’s introductory description of me back in April 1993 as “Catherine Tripalin Murray, who grew up on Madison‘s East Side during the 1940s and 1950s,” where my heart remains today with fond memories from the past.

She also mentioned my collection of 300 to 400 cookbooks, which has grown well beyond most imaginations along with the fact that my favorite food was, and still is, Italian/Sicilian.

While describing me further, Martell also included what had I accomplished by researching, writing and publishing books about the old Greenbush neighborhood, known as “The Bush,” where my Sicilian-born father, Mike (Tripolino) Tripalin, grew up in a triangular shaped “melting pot” where Italians, Sicilians, Jews and Blacks lived in harmony.

Memories regarding everything this column has meant to me through the years were recently stirred again when a wonderful letter arrived from Duane Yanna, who described himself being a 71-year-old Czech living in Mineral Point who appreciates his mother’s recipes for Bohemian potato dumplings, homemade noodles and poppy seed muffins while relating to my love of family and food.

His letter also mentioned Allen Ludden being from Mineral Point and buried there, while remembering how often Ludden and Betty White visited Iowa County Fairs. Also mentioned was Duane’s church cookbook from 1977 and a favorite recipe he is sharing in memory of Betty White that can be halved or doubled and often used as a marinade for other chicken pieces and pork.

Chicken Wings Pacifica

3 pounds of chicken wings or more

1 stick of margarine or butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup soy sauce

¾ cup water

½ teaspoon dry mustard

Heat butter, sugar, soy sauce, water and mustard until butter and sugar melt. When cool, place wings in a plastic bag and pour in the marinade. Making sure the bag is tightly closed, place the bag in a shallow pan. Refrigerate and marinate at least two hours or overnight, turning the bag occasionally to fully coat the chicken. Marinate overnight to get the most flavor from the marinade. When ready to bake, pour the contents into the same pan sprayed with Pam. Bake at 375 F for 1¼ to 1½ hours, turning occasionally. The marinade will thicken and the meat will easily fall off the bone. Drain on paper towels.

Funky Chicken

With chicken in mind, I reached for “Better Homes and Gardens Prize Winning Recipes” including 200 of the best dishes from their Prize Tested Recipe Contest published in 2003. Beginning with a recipe calling for a few ingredients made this a winner when you are in a hurry and need something fast to serve with rice pilaf and steamed asparagus or broccoli.

2 pounds frozen fried chicken

Garlic powder

1 cup apricot preserves

1 medium onion, chopped (½ cup)

½ cup bottled barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Arrange frozen chicken in a single layer in an ungreased 9x13x2 inch baking pan. Sprinkle chicken lightly with garlic powder. Bake, uncovered, in a 375 F oven for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine apricot preserves, onion, barbecue sauce and soy sauce. Spoon over chicken. Bake, uncovered, for 20-25 minutes more until chicken is heated through.

Yield: 6 servings

Cream of Chicken and Cheese Soup

Although this recipe includes a can of condensed soup, tender chicken and sharp American cheese, it creates homemade flavors.

2 cups water

1 small whole chicken breast (about ¾ pound)

1 small onion, chopped (¹⁄³ cup)

1 small carrot, chopped (¹⁄³ cup)

1 small stalk celery, chopped (¹⁄³ cup)

10-ounce can condensed cream of chicken soup

½ cup milk

2 ounces American cheese, cubed (about ½ cup)

Shredded American cheese, optional

In a large saucepan, bring water to boiling. Add chicken breast. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 20-25 minutes or until chicken is tender and no longer pink. Remove chicken.

Add onion, carrot, and celery to cooking liquid. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes.

When cool enough to handle, remove chicken from bones; discard bones. Chop the chicken. Stir soup and milk into vegetable mixture until smooth. Add chicken and cubed cheese; heat and stir until cheese melts. If desired, garnish with shredded cheese.

Yield: 4 servings

Chicken Beer Bake

So easy it is to make and good enough for company or the home folks.

3 whole chicken breasts, split

5 tablespoons all purpose flour

Salt and pepper to taste (¼ teaspoon)

2 cans cream of chicken soup undiluted

1 tablespoon soy sauce

¼ cup toasted slivered almonds

½ cup beer

3-ounce can of mushrooms, drained, or ½ cup cooked, sliced mushrooms

Remove skin from chicken, rinse under cold water and dry well with absorbent towel. Combine flour, salt and pepper in a paper bag and shake the chicken breasts individually in the bag to coat. Place the breasts in a shallow pan; combine soup, soy sauce, almonds, beer and mushrooms; pour that over the breasts. Bake uncovered at 350 F for one hour, basting occasionally. Serve over rice to sop up the gravy.

Yield: 3 to 6 servings

Chicken in Basil Cream

Here are a few of Taste of Home’s prize winning chicken recipes.

¼ cup milk

¼ cup dry bread crumbs

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (4 ounces each)

3 tablespoons butter

½ cup chicken broth

1 cup heavy whipping cream

4 ounce jar sliced pimientos, drained

½ grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup minced fresh basil

¹⁄8 teaspoon pepper

Place milk and bread crumbs in separate shallow bowls. Dip chicken in milk, then coat with crumbs. In a skillet over medium-high heat, cook chicken in butter on both sides until juices run clear, about 10 minutes. Remove and keep warm.

Add broth to skillet. Bring to a boil over medium heat; stir to loosen browned bits. Stir in cream and pimientos; boil and stir for 1 minute. Reduce heat. Add Parmesan cheese, basil and pepper; cook and stir until heated through. Pour over the chicken.

Serves: 4

Caribbean Chicken

Add or subtract the jalapeños to suit your taste and you’ll be grilling and enjoying a new family favorite.

½ cup lemon juice

¹⁄³ cup honey

3 tablespoons canola oil

6 green onions, sliced

3 jalapeño peppers, seeded and chopped

3 teaspoons dried thyme

¾ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoons ground allspice

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

6 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (1½ pounds)

Place the first nine ingredients in a blender or food processor; cover and process until smooth. Pour ½ cup into a small bowl for basting; cover and refrigerate. Pour remaining marinade into a large resealable plastic bag; add chicken. Seal bag and turn to coat; refrigerate for up to 6 hours.

Drain and discard marinade. Coat grill rack with nonstick cooking spray before starting the grill. Grill chicken, covered, over medium heat for 4-6 minutes on each side or until juices run clear, basting frequently with the reserved marinade.

Yield: 6 servings

Note: When cutting or seeding hot peppers, use rubber or plastic gloves to protect your hands. Avoid touching your face.

Zesty Mustard Chicken

Whether grilling a broiler chicken or chicken breasts, this recipe uses only four ingredients when making the honey-mustard sauce.

½ cup prepared mustard

½ cup honey

1 tablespoon salt-free seasoning blend

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 broiler/fryer chicken (3 pounds) cut in half

In a bowl, combine first four ingredients; mix well. Carefully loosen skin of the chicken; spoon some of the mustard sauce under the skin. Coat grill rack with nonstick cooking spray before starting the grill. Place chicken skin side up on grill rack. Grill, covered, over indirect medium heat for 20 minutes longer or until juices run clear, basting occasionally with remaining mustard sauce. Remove chicken skin; cut into serving-size pieces.

Serves: 6

Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.