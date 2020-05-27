Cooks' Exchange: A taste of Webster ... and Italian heritage

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Italian Workmen’s Club’s annual Festa Italia, previously scheduled for this weekend, was canceled. With Italian pride and delicious flavors in mind, here are some longtime favorite Italian and Sicilian recipes for you to enjoy at home. Up first are cardoons, also known as burdocks, a plant farmers hate to find in their pastures that my father and other immigrants craved to prepare and enjoy each spring. As a little boy from Sicily, my father often found burdock growing along roadsides and railroad tracks in the old Greenbush neighborhood. He brought them home to his mother, my Nonna, to fry for supper.