Cooks' Exchange: A reflection on 'Recipes of a Lifetime'

I'm starting off a brand new year reflecting on "Recipes of a Lifetime," a wonderful cookbook the Wisconsin State Journal asked me to compile in 1995 using readers' recipes featured from 1993 to 1995 in my weekly Cooks' Exchange columns.
The 9x11-inch 350 page soft-cover, spiral bound compilation quickly became an honor and joy to share with readers as well as local businesses, including the colored cover photo snapped of yours truly sitting in Rossario's Italian restaurant on Monona Drive.
The introduction offers some wonderful advice on how to weather the next few months:
"When I was a child, my imagination carried me to faraway places allowing me to explore with a fancy of innocence and youth the confines of Talmadge Street where I grew up. Like a child from the pages of Robert Louis Stevenson's book, “A Child's Garden of Verses,” my senses were tuned to capture each moment. I sat high in the branches of our snow apple tree to gaze over adjoining backyards like a pirate in search of land. On rainy days the basement of our two-story house became Broadway where I danced in costume to 78 rpm records of Frankie Carle and other musical virtuosos on the wind-up Victrola. As a budding biologist, I searched the broken stillness of August for the cicada that hummed while perched in places I never could find. During the late evening hours, I watched shadows from the street lights and remember trying to fool the shadow that followed me wherever I went. Life was never boring."
From the table of contents, for those who don't have the book handy, recipes have been selected for a variety of reasons:
Wisconsin Cheddary Beer Soup
While searching through the first chapter, with snow, sledding and skating in mind, here is a cold weather seasonal soup recipe shared by the Howe family of Howe Plumbing on Williamson Street in Madison.
4 tablespoons butter
⅓ cup chopped green onion
8-ounce package shredded cabbage
¼ cup flour
2 10-ounce cans of chicken broth
½ cup beer
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 cups half and half, heated
2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded (about 8 ounces)
Melt butter in large pan. Add onion and cabbage. Cook and stir until vegetables become translucent. Stir in flour and cook 1 minute. Add broth and beer and mustard. Cover and simmer 30 minutes. Add warm half and half and cheese. Warm gently until heated and cheese melts. Stir to prevent scorching.
Frosted Prune Bars
The Famous People, Famous Places chapter included seven favorite recipes from Rennebohm's and a few from Louella Mortenson known as the “Grand Lady of Madison Airwaves who described these as being “easy, economical, and wonderfully flavored."
1 pound uncooked pitted prunes, cut in pieces
1 cup boiling water
3 eggs
½ cup salad oil
2 cups flour
1½ cups sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1¼ teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ginger
½ cup chopped nutmeats
Pour boiling water over prune pieces. Cool. Beat eggs until very light. Add oil and beat thoroughly. Fold in sifted dry ingredients. Add prunes (with water) and nuts. Pour into greased cake roll pan 15x10x1-inch. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Cool. Spread with icing. Cut into bars.
Deluxe Hamburgers
Teen Years and Lots of Fun Times chapter began with a 1956 picture of me with three best friends in a booth at Matt Lombardino's State Street Italian Village restaurant during state basketball tournament time describing another favorite hangout called the LOFT (Lots of Fun Times) at 16 E. Doty Street. It was where Erin “Ace” Karp created a home away from home on weekends to socialize, snack, play cards, pool, dance and so much more for high school juniors and seniors. He watched over us like a father, respected and loved by all. Baked hamburgers for a crowd of 30 could also mean the basketball team, coaches, and a few cheerleaders enjoying the recipe shared by the local YWCA fund-raising cookbook.
5 pounds ground beef
3 eggs
1½ cups bread crumbs
½ cup (2 ounces) grated Parmesan cheese
½ cup relish
1 cup chopped Bermuda onion
½ cup ketchup
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
Vegetable oil
Combine all ingredients, except for oil. Mix thoroughly and shape into 1-inch-thick patties using ½ cup measure. Sear each side of patties in oil in skillet, draining excess fat when necessary. Place patties on baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes.
Yield: 30 servings
Original Chocolate House Fudge Sauce
As a teen back in the 1950s, my favorite sweet shop happened to be The Chocolate Shop on State Street. Who didn't like chocolate? Although my favorite was chocolate covered cherries and still is today, there was something extra special about their sundaes. Shortly after receiving a request years ago from a reader for their chocolate sauce, the recipe was found on their basement floor by a friend who worked there and took an oath never to reveal the ingredients.
2 squares of melted unsweetened chocolate
2 tablespoons butter
¾ cup white sugar
5-ounce can of evaporated milk
Melt chocolate and butter together. Add sugar and stir. Add milk gradually and cook until it comes to a gentle boil. Simmer for a minute or so or until thick and creamy.
Note: Although stirring is not mentioned in the directions, I would suggest doing so to make certain it combines well and does not burn or stick to the bottom of the pan.
Coconut Cream Banana Cream Pie
Giving thought to Father's Day desserts brought to mind of how much Daddy did to make sure every day together was filled with excitement. His heart was as big as the hand that led “his little girls” (my sister Elaine and me) through the excitement Madison offered every month of the year starting with tobogganing at Olbrich, ice skating at Tenney Park, and months later, touring Vilas Park on Sundays, riding inner tubes at Sandy Beach along the north shoreline of Lake Mendota, climbing the Indian trails along Lake Monona and everything in between including the importance of attending Italian festivals sponsored by the Greenbush neighborhood near Brittingham Park where he settled as a Sicilian immigrant. His favorite dessert included cannoli and banana or coconut cream pie. Here is the pie recipe on page 104 combining two of his favorites from a 1994 Country Woman magazine.
Crust:
3 cups flaked coconut
7 tablespoons butter
2 large firm bananas, sliced
Whipped cream and sliced bananas, optional
Filling:
¾ cup sugar
¼ cup all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons cornstarch
¼ teaspoon salt
3 cups light cream
4 egg yolks, lightly beaten
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
In a skillet, sauté coconut in butter until golden. Press all but 2 tablespoons into the bottom and up sides of a greased 9-inch pie plate. Bake at 350 degrees for 7 minutes. In a saucepan, combine sugar, flour, cornstarch and salt. Gradually add cream and bring to a boil. Cook and stir constantly for 2 minutes. Add a small amount to egg yolks. Return all to pan; cook for 2 minutes. Remove from heat; add vanilla. Cool to room temperature. Place bananas in crust. Cover with cream mixture. Chill until set, about 2 hours. Sprinkle with reserved coconut. If desired, garnish with whipped cream and bananas.
Beefers
The onset of summer days found a melting pot of young eastside neighborhood friends marching up and down Talmadge Street on the 4th of July carrying American flags, wearing a variety of hats and dressed in favorite play clothes, captured in a photo taken in front of the old Fair Oaks Village Hall that became the old Peterson Nursing Home. Despite the difference in our nationalities, we'd all grow up enjoying the “Beefers” made and served at Harold Cnare's Ice Cream Shoppe across from East High.
5 pounds of ground beef
2 medium onions, chopped
24-ounce can of tomato soup
1 cup catsup
¼ cup Worcestershire Sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
Brown meat and onions. Add remaining ingredients. Simmer, being careful not to burn. Makes a lot, but easily frozen.
Note: To make the well-remembered Ice Cream Shop chili, use this recipe, adding chili powder, kidney beans and a can of stewed tomatoes.
