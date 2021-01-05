Cooks' Exchange: A reflection on 'Recipes of a Lifetime'

"When I was a child, my imagination carried me to faraway places allowing me to explore with a fancy of innocence and youth the confines of Talmadge Street where I grew up. Like a child from the pages of Robert Louis Stevenson's book, “A Child's Garden of Verses,” my senses were tuned to capture each moment. I sat high in the branches of our snow apple tree to gaze over adjoining backyards like a pirate in search of land. On rainy days the basement of our two-story house became Broadway where I danced in costume to 78 rpm records of Frankie Carle and other musical virtuosos on the wind-up Victrola. As a budding biologist, I searched the broken stillness of August for the cicada that hummed while perched in places I never could find. During the late evening hours, I watched shadows from the street lights and remember trying to fool the shadow that followed me wherever I went. Life was never boring."