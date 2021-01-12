Cooks' Exchange: A new year is a time to reflect on past mistakes and fix them

The beginning of a brand new year offers an opportunity to make a few changes from the past covering a seemingly endless list of subjects.
As an example, a good friend's favorite homemade spaghetti sauce recipe called for 2 teaspoons of black pepper. Disturbed by the amount of black pepper, one questioning the amount might learn that an error, indeed, had been made and the amount should be ½ teaspoon.
Innocent errors may ruin a meal, an occasion, an event, and even more that could have been avoided with a simple question.
Today I explore several errors discovered in the nostalgic compilation, Recipes of a Lifetime, featuring recipes shared by my readers from 1993-1995 and published in 1995 by the Wisconsin State Journal. If you have a copy, do yourself a favor by correcting them in your book for the next person who will treasure its nostalgia with recipes as you have in the past. Otherwise enjoy these (corrected) recipes:
Attic Angel Macaroni Salad (p. 121)
When Irene Capossela wrote to me about macaroni salad the Attic Angels served for years at their annual fundraising luncheons, I was thrilled. After contacting longtime “Angel” Marian Dean, the group gave its permission to share the recipe with Capossela and thousands of others who remember it with great fondness.
1 cup mayonnaise
2½ ounces Durkee sauce
2 cups diced ham
3 cups small shell macaroni, cooked
2½ cups chopped celery
½ of a 4-ounce jar of sweet relish
3 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
⅛ cup chopped stuffed olives
1 cup diced Cheddar cheese
10-ounce jar of tiny peas, drained
Combine mayonnaise and Durkee sauce and fold into other ingredients, adding peas last.
Serves 12 with small portions.
Note: This was served on a lettuce leaf with a small bunch of red grapes, slices of cheese, and an assortment of sweet breads and bars.
Blueberry Brunch Bread (p. 123)
Owners Rick Roman and Nick Pryknis serve this bread at the Signature Room at the 95th during their Sunday brunch in the upscale restaurant at the John Hancock Center on North Michigan Avenue in Chicago. Jill Cook, who initially requested the recipe, now can prepare it in her own kitchen in Pardeeville.
8 ounces of cream cheese
1 cup butter
1½ cups sugar
4 eggs
Juice and zest of 1 lemon
1 tablespoon vanilla
2½ cups flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups fresh blueberries, or frozen, unthawed
Mix cheese, butter, sugar and eggs; add juice and zest of lemon and vanilla to cheese mixture. Mix on low speed for 1 minute. Do not over mix. Add berries and fold carefully into mixture.
Bake in dusted or Pam-sprayed paper lined loaf pans for 45 minutes in a 350 degree oven or until tested done.
Schaum Torte-Otto's Inn, Watertown (p. 131)
When I think of bridge luncheons, I also think of delicious desserts. This recipe was passed on to Joyce Deily's mother many years ago by the staff at Otto's Inn. It is light, beautiful and worthy of the time to make it.
6 egg whites
2 cups sugar
½ teaspoon cream of tartar
½ teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon vanilla
Sweetened fresh strawberries or other fresh sweetened fruit
Heavy cream, whipped, or ice cream
With an electric mixer, beat all ingredients except strawberries and whipped cream for 30 minutes. Bake approximately 1 hour at 200 degrees. Serve strawberries over each serving and top with whipped cream.
Note: This was baked in a pan and cut into squares, rather than being dropped by spoonfuls, as most schaum torte recipes suggest. Deily's mother used a glass 7½ x 12-inch pan. Although this recipe doesn't mention preparing the glass pan, I have a baked meringue recipe that requires buttering the pan before pouring in the meringue to bake.
Harmony Bar and Grill's Sesame Noodle Salad (p. 190)
From 1944 to 1980, the Karabis family owned and operated their bar at the corner of Dunning Street and Atwood Avenue. Adding to the friendliness of the establishment was a parrot that greeted each customer who came in for a cold beer, homemade meal, and the succulent Greek flavor of the family's famous Spartan sandwich. Today, Keith Daniels and Mary Jo Ragozzino are in command as husband and wife. Expansion of the interior without losing charm of the old neighborhood bar remains on their list of priorities while adding new food items to an already reliable bar menu. Ragozzino, a product of a Brooklyn, New York, Italian family, once baked a birthday cake for Frank Sinatra. It's no surprise that with her creative touches in the kitchen, she also added her family's recipe for homemade pizza.
½ pound linguine
1 tablespoon 100 percent pure sesame oil
3 medium carrots, thinly sliced
1 cup red cabbage, finely chopped
½ cup black olives, drained and sliced
6 to 9 green onions, thinly sliced
3 tablespoons lightly toasted sesame seeds
Dressing:
¼ cup soy sauce
2 tablespoons sesame oil
1½ teaspoons hot chilli oil
Cook pasta until al dente. Drain and toss with 1 tablespoon sesame oil. Add carrots, cabbage, olives and green onions to cooled pasta. Whisk together dressing, add to above with the cooled sesame seeds, and refrigerate. Toss before serving at room temperature
Yield: 4 to 5 servings
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins (p. 211)
Warner Park and the property once farmed by early German immigrants is just a fragment of what awaits visitors at Annie Stewart's Bed and Breakfast in Madison's northeast neighborhood of Brentwood Village with lemon poppy seed muffins being just one of the inn's many rewards.
2 cups all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons grated fresh lemon peel
¼ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon baking powder
1½-2 tablespoons poppy seed
¼ pound (1 stick) very soft butter (not melted)
¾ cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon pure lemon extract
2 large eggs, beaten, at room temperature
¾ cup light sour cream
Glaze:
Juice of 1 lemon
¼ cup sugar
Mix together flour, lemon peel, salt, baking powder and poppy seeds. Set aside. In another bowl, beat butter and 3/4 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Add extract, beaten eggs and sour cream; mix well.
Carefully fold in dry ingredients. Do not overbeat. Fill buttered Pyrex muffin cups ⅔ full. Mixture will be nice and thick. Put cups on cookie sheet and bake in 400 degree oven until toothpick comes out clean. This time will vary from 15 to 25 minutes. Mix together glaze ingredients and heat until sugar melts. After muffins have baked, put some glaze on each muffin in their Pyrex cup. Let muffins cool in cups until ready to serve.
Note: If you prefer not to use Pyrex baking cups, muffins can be baked in buttered regular muffin tins. Yield will depend on containers used, 8 large or 16 small muffins.
Strand Bakery Girl Scout Cookies (p. 227)
This has been one of the most popular request since this column began in 1993. It all started in the mid-1940s when Strand Bakery on Atwood Avenue near Schenk's Corner baked delicious crisp ginger cookies Girl Scouts sold for 50 cents a dozen in waxed paper bags by ringing doorbells throughout Madison neighborhoods. When the first request arrived, Dorothy Kruse sent me the recipe on an old yellowed index card to remind me that brothers Trygve and Reidar Strand had baked thousands through the years to support our local Girl Scout troops which included me.
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup white sugar
1 cup shortening
2 eggs
⅓ cup dark molasses
1 teaspoon baking soda, dissolved in 1 tablespoon boiling water and allowed to cool.
Sift together:
3½ cups flour
3 teaspoons baking soda (1 teaspoon dissolved in water and 2 teaspoons added to dry ingredients)
2 teaspoons salt
1 tablespoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon ginger
Blend in order given. Chill and roll ⅛ inch thick. Cut out with round cookie cutter. Sprinkle with sugar and water to form cracks. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes, or 375 degrees for 12 minutes. Need not grease pan, but remove quickly.
Note: Instead of rolling out dough and using cookie cutter, chill dough, then roll into walnut-sized balls, pressing each down with a glass dipped in sugar. Sprinkling with water is not necessary. These should bake to about 3 inches in diameter, so space dough accordingly.
Bake at 375 degrees.
Additional sprinkling of sugar can be added upon removal from oven. Cool on rack and store in tight-lidded glass or tin container.
