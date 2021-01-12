Cooks' Exchange: A new year is a time to reflect on past mistakes and fix them

Note: This was baked in a pan and cut into squares, rather than being dropped by spoonfuls, as most schaum torte recipes suggest. Deily's mother used a glass 7½ x 12-inch pan. Although this recipe doesn't mention preparing the glass pan, I have a baked meringue recipe that requires buttering the pan before pouring in the meringue to bake.

Harmony Bar and Grill's Sesame Noodle Salad (p. 190)

From 1944 to 1980, the Karabis family owned and operated their bar at the corner of Dunning Street and Atwood Avenue. Adding to the friendliness of the establishment was a parrot that greeted each customer who came in for a cold beer, homemade meal, and the succulent Greek flavor of the family's famous Spartan sandwich. Today, Keith Daniels and Mary Jo Ragozzino are in command as husband and wife. Expansion of the interior without losing charm of the old neighborhood bar remains on their list of priorities while adding new food items to an already reliable bar menu. Ragozzino, a product of a Brooklyn, New York, Italian family, once baked a birthday cake for Frank Sinatra. It's no surprise that with her creative touches in the kitchen, she also added her family's recipe for homemade pizza.