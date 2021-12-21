Cooks' Exchange: A new Christmas dessert recipe to share this weekend

Merry Christmas! Well, almost! Today’s recipes may become new gifts in sentimental disguise while stirring in fond memories from the past.

Creating something new each year to celebrate Dec. 25 becomes yet another precious gift for family and friends to appreciate and enjoy along the way while being seasoned with delicious memories from the past. While Mother did all the decorating and baking, Daddy made sure the front door was unlocked at bedtime so Santa could get in during any time of the night with all of our presents.

While celebrating the season with favorite Christmas cookies, here is a recipe not previously included due to just discovering it in my new "Simple Old-Fashioned Baking" cookbook filled with “the best recipes from Grandma’s kitchen” my son, Raven, recently gave to me for my October birthday. While paging through it, I noticed a recipe for Apple Brownies and quickly jotted dotted down a reminder to make them as soon as possible using two Granny Smith apples waiting to be used on the kitchen counter. The next day, the 9-inch square baking pan was empty due to just three of us enjoying the delicious results.

Apple Brownies

½ cup (1 stick) butter, melted

1 cup sugar