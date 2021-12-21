Cooks' Exchange: A new Christmas dessert recipe to share this weekend

Merry Christmas! Well, almost! Today’s recipes may become new gifts in sentimental disguise while stirring in fond memories from the past.
Creating something new each year to celebrate Dec. 25 becomes yet another precious gift for family and friends to appreciate and enjoy along the way while being seasoned with delicious memories from the past. While Mother did all the decorating and baking, Daddy made sure the front door was unlocked at bedtime so Santa could get in during any time of the night with all of our presents.
While celebrating the season with favorite Christmas cookies, here is a recipe not previously included due to just discovering it in my new "Simple Old-Fashioned Baking" cookbook filled with “the best recipes from Grandma’s kitchen” my son, Raven, recently gave to me for my October birthday. While paging through it, I noticed a recipe for Apple Brownies and quickly jotted dotted down a reminder to make them as soon as possible using two Granny Smith apples waiting to be used on the kitchen counter. The next day, the 9-inch square baking pan was empty due to just three of us enjoying the delicious results.
Apple Brownies
½ cup (1 stick) butter, melted
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 cup flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 small apples, peeled, finely chopped
½ cup coarsely chopped walnuts
Preheat oven to 350 F. Cream butter, sugar and egg in bowl and beat until creamy. Stir in flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda and cinnamon and mix until well blended. Fold in apples and walnuts, mixing well. Spoon into sprayed, floured 9-inch square baking pan and bake for 40-45 minutes. Let cool completely before cutting in squares.
Yield: 16 brownies
Millie’s Date Filled Cookies
Judie Urso Heiman claims this to be one of her mother’s favorite cookies, reminding me that she, herself, never liked them as a child, but does now and makes them only at Christmastime.
1 cup shortening (try butter)
3 cups flour
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup sugar
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
1 egg
3 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Filling:
4 cups chopped dates
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
½ teaspoon salt
Roll out cookie dough; roll thin while needing a top and bottom. Use a 2½- or 3-inch glass to cut out. Take a generous teaspoon of filling and add to dough. Put second cut out dough on top. Pinch dough together using a fork. Cut a small circle on top piece or use a fork to poke holes in top dough. Bake at 365 F on ungreased cookie sheet for 10-12 minutes.
Cry Baby Cookies (circa 1930)
Mona Fuszard’s mother, Marie McDaniel, made these cookies often, especially in time for Christmas. Although she would hide them, her children knew where so by the time Dec. 25 arrived, there weren’t many left.
1 cup + 2 teaspoons shortening
1 cup + 2 tablespoons sugar
1 cup molasses
2 eggs, well beaten
4¾ cups sifted flour
1 tablespoons baking powder
1½ teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups shredded coconut, optional
2 cups chopped walnuts
1½ cups raisins
1 cup milk
Cream shortening; add sugar, molasses and eggs. Sift dry ingredients, then combine with coconut, nuts and raisins. Add alternately with milk. Drop batter by tablespoons on greased cookies sheets and bake for 10 minutes at 375 F.
Big Nonna’s Ricotta Cookies
It’s also a perfect time to remember the late Mary DiSalvo’s favorite Christmas cookies. Labeled as “Big Nonna’s Ricotta Cookies” (“Nonna” meaning grandmother in Italian) it was featured years ago from their DiSalvo’s Spaghetti House address on 810 Regent St. while remembering them being their “favorite cookies when they were children and always part of their Christmas dinner.”
1 cup butter
1 cup sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
½ teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ cup ricotta cheese
3 cups flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup chopped nuts
Sift flour, baking powder and cinnamon. Cream butter and cheese until light. Add vanilla and rest of ingredients. Chill dough for several hours or overnight (this is very important). Roll pieces of dough into balls the size of a walnut. Place on greased cookie sheet. Bake for about 12 minutes in 350 F oven.
Yield: 6 dozen cookies
Melt Aways
During the holiday, when Jane Allen-Jauch’s mom, Shirley Allen, made Christmas cookies, they were placed on the screened porch to keep cold and fresh. When it was time to gather a plateful of the wonderful homemade holiday confections to enjoy, a plateful would be served at the end of each meal during the Christmas season.
2 sticks softened butter
⅓ cup powdered sugar
¾ cup cornstarch
1 cup flour
Frosting:
4 ounces softened cream cheese
1 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Roll cookie dough in small bowls. Flatten very slightly with a glass dipped in sugar. Bake at 350 F for 12 minutes on a greased sheet. Cookies are very delicate so handle with care! Color the frosting to your liking and enjoy. They truly melt in your mouth.
Italian Sesame Seed Cookies
In 1988 when I first began writing about the old Greenbush neighborhood and food the Italians and Sicilians made and enjoyed, many recipes were willingly shared by those who once lived there or had wed. Here is a favorite recipe my friend Joan Parisi was happy to share.
1½ cups flour
⅔ cup sugar
¾ teaspoon baking powder
6 tablespoons butter, softened
1 egg, beaten
1½ teaspoon vanilla
¾ cup sesame seeds
Combine flour, sugar and baking powder in medium bowl. Blend in butter, vanilla and egg with wooden spoon. Press dough together with hands. Roll about ½ cup dough into ¾ inch rope. Cut into 1½ inch lengths. Roll in sesame seeds to coat completely. Arrange cookies on ungreased baking sheets, spacing ½ inch apart. Repeat with remaining dough. Bake at 350 F until cookies are light brown, about 18 minutes. Cool completely on racks. Store in air-tight container.
Yield: About 4 dozen.
Mile High Strawberry Dessert
There’s more to Christmas treats than cookies. When asking my neighbor, Carol Rohde, what her mother, Helen Hanson, made every time the family gathered together, Christmas included, I learned it is Carol’s turn to do the same. Initially featured in The East Koshkonong Lutheran Church cookbook, in her handwriting on the index page it reads: "To Carol, from Mother, 1994."
Crust:
1 cup flour
½ cup butter
¼ cup sugar
1 cup chopped nuts
Combine flour, butter and sugar until crumbly; add chopped nuts. Press mixture into a 9x13-inch pan. Bake at 350 F for 20 minutes; when cool, crumble with fork.
Filling
1 cup sugar
4 egg whites
2 teaspoons lemon juice
10-ounce package frozen strawberries, thawed
1 ounce carton whipped topping
In large mixer bowl, combine sugar, egg whites, lemon juice and thawed strawberries. Beat at high speed until thick, about 8 minutes. Fold in whipped topping; pour over crust. Freeze uncovered until firm. Then cover with foil. May be kept frozen for a month. Remove from freezer a few minutes before serving.
Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays!
