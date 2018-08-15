Last January, I attended a gathering with many others at the Goodman Center to hear local author Benedict J. Di Salvo share touching stories about the past from his recently published book, “Sicilian Loves: A Story of Food, Conflict and Love.” With memories and family pictures, it all began in 1904 in Sicily when his father, Cosimo, was born to Benedetto and Vincenza Di Salvo. In search of a better life in America, Cosimo’s father left Sicily, arrived in Boston in 1911 and moved on to Milwaukee to see what it offered. With his family joining him and growing along the way, Cosimo’s father sensed other business opportunities in Madison where the family moved and settled on Regent Street.
With Benedetto as their father and overseer, Cosimo, known by then as Cosmo, and his siblings, Sam, Tom, Joe, Anne, and Ralph ran a meat market and grocery store at the corner of North Murray and Regent streets where Italian cheese, sausage, pasta, sauces, and olive oil were introduced to others. Later, when Di Salvo’s Spaghetti House opened next door, both were successfully embraced by a neighborhood known as Greenbush.
Through the many years that followed, Cosmo , and his son, Ben, spent countless hours together carefully documenting the past to preserve family history and the food they enjoyed. “Sicilian Loves” is not just another historical cookbook, but an ethnic treasure seasoned with good taste that will warm the heart of the reader because it is a love story about family and friends, heartbreak and conflict, and the food of peasants and royalty from the early 1900s through the 1980s. Ben also encourages readers to have conversations at the dinner table like those he remembers with smiles, and tears, with his father, Cosmo, who passed away May 3, 1988 while sharing a memory for the book.
Cosmo’s wife and Ben’s mother, Mary Maisano Di Salvo, was a fine cook who blended her Albanian cooking with Cosmo’s Sicilian dishes. Her recipes were jotted down on cards and saved in small wooden boxes, while Cosmo’s were stored in his memory.
Here is a memory Cosmo shared about a favorite cookie.
…I particularly enjoy anise flavored water with my meals, especially in the summer months. It’s nice to top off any meal with these cookies and coffee…and not just in the summer, but throughout the year. This is one of many Christmas and holiday cookies Mary and the kids make. Sometimes I help….
Anise cookies
4 egg yolks
Plus 2 small eggs
1 cup sugar
2 ½ cups cake flour
2 teaspoons anise extract
Preheat oven to 375. Beat eggs and yolks with anise until frothy. Blend sugar and flour. Use a teaspoon of batter for each cookie; place on greased cookie sheet, one inch apart. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown.
Makes 2 ½ to 3 dozen cookies
Cosmo shared memories of savory food too.
Leftover meatballs can be reheated, eaten in a sandwich with a little sauce or, like someone I know…a hungry kid…eat them cold right out of the refrigerator….
Meatballs
2 pounds ground chuck or sirloin
1 ½ cups unseasoned bread crumbs
¼ cup tomato juice
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon parsley
2 small onions, chopped fine
3 eggs, beaten
1 tablespoon of ketchup
1 tablespoon pepper
1 teaspoon salt
Pinch of oregano
1⁄3 cup olive oil
Place crumbs in large mixing bowl. Add tomato juice and eggs; let it sit for a few minutes. Then add remaining ingredients (except for the olive oil) and mix thoroughly with your hands. Shape into balls about 1 ½ inches in diameter and place on a large platter. Heat oil in frying pan to a medium heat and cook until they are brown (turn occasionally). Option: You don’t have to fry meatballs, just place them in the sauce and cook for a couple of hours or until meat is done. However, by using this method, the meatballs will absorb sauce.
Number of servings: 4 to 8 with a few meatballs leftover
Cosmo also shared a favorite recipe from his wife.
This is another one of Mary’s favorite and award winning recipes from September 1976 and featured in the Wisconsin State Journal and Capital Times. The contest was sponsored by Prime Cut Meat Market and she received a $5 certificate. It closely resembles my meatball recipe, but Mary has a little “devil” in hers and the devil is wine. Even though I prefer my wine in a glass, I would give her an award, too…..
Nonna’s deviled hamburgers
1 pound ground chuck or round
1 tablespoon ketchup
1 tablespoon chopped onion
Salt and pepper to taste
½ cup unseasoned bread crumbs
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon prepared mustard
1 garlic clove, minced, optional
¼ cup dry red wine
Combine meat, ketchup, onion, salt and pepper, bread crumbs, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard. Add wine, shape into patties. Broil for about 4-6 minutes depending on the thickness of the patty and how you like your meat cooked.
Cosmo, of course, had his own sauce recipe. And he apparently felt very strongly about oregano.
…my own sauce is very simple. Use the best ingredients and it will be very good. If you wish to change the amounts of ingredients, that’s up to you, but do not ever use oregano! Oregano is for pizza or salad. Also, use a large deep cast iron fry pan to begin…
Cosmo’s bagheria sauce (no meat)
4 garlic cloves, cut in half or use entire clove
4 small onions, chopped fine
Olive oil, ¼ cup or enough to cover bottom of pan
4 28-ounce cans of whole tomatoes, strained to remove seeds
Salt and pepper
2 cans of tomato paste
Spaghetti
Fresh basil, coarsely chopped (lots of it)
Grating cheese – good cheese and grate it yourself
Saute garlic and onion in oil until golden in color. Add strained tomatoes. Salt and pepper to taste. (Hold off on the basil.)
Bring to a low boil, and then add 2 cans of tomato paste and 2 cans of water for each can (get all the paste from the can by using a rubber spatula.) Cook over low heat for a couple of hours. Add basil near end of cooking time. Cook spaghetti according to directions. Serve with sauce, sprinkle on fresh basil and that very good cheese. And don’t forget a nice bottle of Chianti.
Finally, we have a couple of corrections to deal with. Donna Brooks’ creamy asparagus soup featured here on July 25 uses a can of cream of chicken soup not a can of cream of asparagus.
The peach cobbler recipe featured Aug. 1 was missing some instructions. Many thanks to the reader (Ann Joyce) who brought it to my attention by saying that it still turned out delicious. Missing instructions begin after “mixture resembles coarse crumbs.” Then add milk and egg all at once. Stir just enough to moisten flour. Spread dough over hot peaches. Pick up the recipe with “sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons sugar.”