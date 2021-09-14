Cooks' Exchange: A look back at some State Journal grand prize recipes

Today's column is for reader Mary Jugensen Halpern who recently requested favorite recipes from the Wisconsin State Journal Cookbooks featuring a collection of award-winning recipes from their recipe contests held annually for over 20 years.
Having both copies in my own collection, it was a thrill to weave my way through each volume offering hundreds of exceptional recipes from the delicious past to enjoy again and again. Let's start with a 1968 grand prize recipe for spinach and herb dip appetizer created by Mrs. Raymond Schoen, of Madison.
Spinach and Herb Dip for Raw Vegetables
3 cups sour cream
2 teaspoons salt
1 cup chopped spinach
½ cup chopped parsley
½ cup chopped chives
¼ cup chopped dill
1 garlic clove, pressed
Combine all ingredients. Chill for at least three hours. Serve with raw vegetables.
Yield: 10 servings
Nona's Italian Bread
A favorite of Mrs. Cosmo DiSalvo, of Madison, 1970.
2 cups lukewarm water
1 small cake yeast
2½ teaspoons salt
2 eggs slightly beaten
2 tablespoons melted fat
About 7 cups flour
Pour water into large bowl. Stir in yeast with a wooden spoon until dissolved. Add salt, eggs, and fat. Begin adding flour; use about 5½ cups, then put on floured board and knead until smooth, using the rest of the flour as needed. Place in greased bowl; cover with a damp cloth; let rise until double. Punch down, let rise again until double. Shape and put in greased loaf pans. Let rise again until double. Place loaf pans in large shallow pan and fill pan with hot water. Bake in lowest part of oven at moderately hot temperature (375 F) for 45 minutes.
Yield: 2 loaves
Cauliflower Salad
A favorite grand prize winner of Mrs. Ron Krohn, of Madison, 1974.
1 head cauliflower, thinly sliced
1 6-ounce can pitted ripe olives, drained and quartered
1 large green pepper, diced
¼ cup chopped green onions
1 2-ounce jar diced pimiento
½ teaspoon salt
1 8-ounce jar Italian salad dressing
Mix all ingredients well and marinate a few ours before serving.
Yield: About 8 servings
Quick Seafood Dish for Two
A favorite of Mrs. Reed Coleman, of Madison, 1959.
2 frozen rock lobster tails (or other seafood), thawed and cut into bite-size cubes
1 can of frozen cream of shrimp soup
½ can milk
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon minced onion
1 tablespoon snipped parsley
2 tablespoons sherry
Cooked rice
Cut up fish. Thaw soup and milk with half can of milk. Melt butter in electric skillet set at 300 F to 325 F, and sauté minced onion and parsley. Add lobster or seafood and cook about three minutes. Add soup and milk and bring to a boil. Turn heat to simmer and cook five minutes. Add sherry and serve over rice.
Poached Fish
A favorite of C. Joseph Antonie, of Madison, 1976.
2 pounds cod fillets or trout, walleye, etc.
6 green onions with some tops, sliced
½ pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
1 cup dry white wine
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
Sprinkle of paprika
White sauce
3 tablespoons butter
¼ cup flour
2 cups milk
½ teaspoon sugar
½ teaspoon salt
2 hard-cooked eggs, diced
Put fillets in flat pan. Add remaining ingredients and cover. Bake in a moderate oven (350 F) about 30 minutes until fish flakes. Meanwhile, prepare white sauce: In a pan on top of stove melt butter, stir in flour and add rest of ingredients. Serve over fish.
Yield: 4-6 servings
Roast Wild Duck
A favorite of Mrs. Frederick A. Krueger, of Baraboo, 1966.
2 wild ducks
2 cups quartered apples
1 cup each raisins, bread crumbs, and apple juice.
1 slice onion
2 teaspoons salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
Clean and wash ducks well. Mix apples, raisins, and bread crumbs. Pour in one-half to three-fourths cup apple juice and mix until moist. Fill ducks with apple-raisin mixture. Rub ducks with slice of onion, salt and pepper. Roast in slow oven (325 F) breast side down, for about 2½ to 3 hours. Baste with remaining apple juice.
Serves: 6
Orange Pork Chop Skillet
A favorite grand prize winner of Mrs. Wayne Halverson, of Windsor, 1970.
6 pork chops
2 tablespoons butter
1 acorn squash
1 can (6 ounces) frozen orange juice, thawed
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1½ teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon allspice
¼ teaspoon hot pepper sauce
2 oranges
Brown chops in butter. Pour off fat. Cut squash in ¾-inch rings; cut rings in half. Arrange chops and squash in skillet. Combine orange juice, brown sugar, ginger, allspice, and hot pepper sauce. Pour over pork chops. Simmer, covered, 45 minutes. Baste occasionally during cooking. Cut oranges in ¼ inch slices, remove seeds; cut slices in halves; place on chops for last five minutes of cooking.
Yield: 6 servings
Charcoal Barbecued Ham
A favorite of Mrs. John T. Harker, of Mineral Point, 1960.
2 slices of ham, each 1-inch thick
1 tablespoon salt
½ teaspoon red pepper
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon onion salt
2 tablespoons vinegar
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon chili powder
¾ cup ketchup
¾ cup water
Combine all ingredients for sauce. Place ham on grill over charcoal. Brush with the sauce. Turn ham occasionally, brushing with sauce each time until ham is tender.
Serves: 4
Rice Pilue (Greece)
A favorite of J. A. Johnson, of Madison, 1962.
1 bay leaf
¼ pound shortening
½ chopped medium-size onion
¾ teaspoon paprika
¾ teaspoon oregano
1 cup fresh mushrooms (or small can)
¾ cup uncooked rice
1 can beef consommé
¾ cup water
½ cup cooking sherry
Simmer first seven ingredients in covered fry pan for 20 minutes. Add consommé, water, and sherry. Bake in a casserole in a hot oven (400 F) 1 hour. Cover for first 45 minutes so rice will cook.
Serves: 6-10
Chi Ting (Chicken with Peas)
A favorite grand prize winner of Mrs. George C. Tiao, of Madison, 1960.
1½ pounds chicken breasts, boned
¼ cup chicken broth
2 teaspoons salt
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 stalk green onion, chopped
1 package frozen peas, defrost 1 hour
6 tablespoons vegetable oil
Dice chicken into ½-inch cubes. Add 1 tablespoon of the chicken broth, 1½ teaspoons salt, 1 tablespoon of the cornstarch, and the onion. Mix well. Add remaining 1 tablespoon cornstarch to remaining broth. Heat oil to very hot temperature. Quickly add chicken mixture. Turn with small spatula, about 15 strokes or one minute cooking time. Remove chicken from pan. Add peas to oil in pan. Add remaining ½ teaspoon salt and half-cooked chicken cubes. Pour chicken broth and cornstarch mixture into pan. Stir and bring to boil, about 2 minutes.
Yield: 4 servings
Note: A glove should be worn to prevent burns from the very hot oil.
Chicken Party Casserole
A favorite grand prize winner of Mrs. George E. Jahn, of Madison, 1963.
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2½ cups water
1 package chicken noodle dry soup mx
1 can or package frozen fresh style green beans, cooked
2 cups cooked chicken, sliced
1 can bean sprouts
1 5½ ounce can water chestnuts, sliced
1 small can mushrooms
1 tablespoon soy sauce
¼ cup slivered almonds
Blend cornstarch and water in saucepan until smooth. Cook seven minutes, stirring occasionally. Add remaining ingredients except almonds, and transfer to 1½ quart casserole dish. Top with almonds. Bake in a moderate oven (350 F) 45 minutes.
Yield: 6-8 servings.
Curt's Meatball Soup
A favorite grand prize winner of Mrs. John E. Ross, of Madison, 1974.
½ cup raw rice
1¼ pounds lean ground beef
1 teaspoon salt
Dash of pepper
1 large can (about 46 ounces) tomato juice
4 cups water
2 teaspoons salt
3 to 4 cups diced celery
1 cup diced onion
1 large can (about 1 pound, 14 ounces) tomatoes
3 beef bouillon cubes
Mix rice and ground beef. Add one teaspoon salt and pepper. Form into about 20 small balls. In large kettle or Dutch oven, bring tomato juice and water to a boil. Add two teaspoons salt, celery, onion, and prepared raw meatballs. Boil slowly for 45 minutes to one hour. Add tomatoes (cut up) and bouillon cubes and simmer just until hot.
Yield: 6 generous servings.
Eggplant Italian
A favorite of Barbara C. Duncan, of Madison, 1970.
1 medium eggplant
2 small onions
2 tablespoons butter
Dash of oregano, thyme and garlic powder, or to taste
Tomatoes, either one pint cherry tomatoes, halved or three regular tomatoes, diced
1 can (16 ounces) ripe, pitted olives, halved
¼ pound grated Parmesan cheese
Dice unpeeled eggplant into approximately 1-inch cubes. Soak 30 minutes in salted water. Slice onions and sauté in butter. Add drained eggplant and spices to onions, and sauté until eggplant is tender, 20-30 minutes. Add tomatoes and olives and heat five minutes longer. Smother dish with cheese and serve hot.
Yield: 6 servings
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.