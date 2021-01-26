Cooks' Exchange: A last look back at 'Recipes of a Lifetime'

Reflecting on the "Recipes of a Lifetime" cookbook, compiled and published in 1996 by the Wisconsin State Journal with recipes and memories from this column, has been another delicious and happy ride with an extra heartbeat or two along the way.

Everything the weekly column offered prompted the newspaper to wonder if the popularity of Cooks Exchange should be recognized in a cookbook. The result became a 350-page, soft-cover compilation with 21 chapters of recipes featured from 1993 to 1995, then published in 1996 with seasonal memories of how great it was to grow up in Madison.

The New Old East Side tugs at my heartstrings because that is where I grew up with thoughts of Ole Severson when I stop by Monty Schiro’s Blue Plate Diner that replaced Ole’s service station across from the old Eastwood Theatre. Chapters continue, ending with Thanksgiving and Happy Holidays making one wish they could experience being a youngster all over again.

With ingredients resulting from readers’ requests, heartfelt memories, and joyful sharing, this column proudly wraps up the first month of a brand new year by returning to the past once again while remembering one of Rennebohm Drug Store’s favorite menu items in the second chapter of the book.

Rennebohm’s Hot Fudge Mary Jane Brownies