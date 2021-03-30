Cooks' Exchange: A few ham recipes from the past for your upcoming Easter feast

After record-breaking moments during a winter I'll remember for the rest of my life, it is time once again to celebrate one of the most joyous holidays of the year with memories from the past.

Having attended St. Bernard's School, I continue to recognize Easter's promise for a new life while also enjoying and appreciating everything spring offers. After searching for the Easter basket filled with colored eggs and favorite jelly beans the Easter bunny hid for me during the night, I'd slip into a pretty new dress mother made for me to wear with a new hat while attending Mass.

Later, after returning home, company would begin to arrive for a special Easter Sunday dinner mother had made to serve on the dining room table covered with her favorite lace table cloth, tall slender pastel candles in glass candle holders, matching flowers and other items reminding us how special the day would continue to be after prayers were said.

Unfortunately, recipes from the past have a way of disappearing which prompted me to explore cookbook indexes hoping to find many favorite Easter recipes and, sadly, I found only a few to share today from a "Good Enough to Eat" compilation published in 1987 when family gatherings serving 10 and more blossomed everywhere.

Baked Glazed Ham