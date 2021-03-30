Cooks' Exchange: A few ham recipes from the past for your upcoming Easter feast

After record-breaking moments during a winter I'll remember for the rest of my life, it is time once again to celebrate one of the most joyous holidays of the year with memories from the past.
Having attended St. Bernard's School, I continue to recognize Easter's promise for a new life while also enjoying and appreciating everything spring offers. After searching for the Easter basket filled with colored eggs and favorite jelly beans the Easter bunny hid for me during the night, I'd slip into a pretty new dress mother made for me to wear with a new hat while attending Mass.
Later, after returning home, company would begin to arrive for a special Easter Sunday dinner mother had made to serve on the dining room table covered with her favorite lace table cloth, tall slender pastel candles in glass candle holders, matching flowers and other items reminding us how special the day would continue to be after prayers were said.
Unfortunately, recipes from the past have a way of disappearing which prompted me to explore cookbook indexes hoping to find many favorite Easter recipes and, sadly, I found only a few to share today from a "Good Enough to Eat" compilation published in 1987 when family gatherings serving 10 and more blossomed everywhere.
Baked Glazed Ham
18-20-pound cured ham, bone in
1½ cups apricot jam
1½ cups Grand Marnier or Triple Sec
1 cup dark raisins
3 juice oranges sliced very thin, plus 1 orange halved
Whole cloves
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove all but ¼ inch fat from ham with knife. Then make crisscross markings over the remaining fat. Place ham in an 18-by-24-inch roasting pan. Spread ham with jam.
In a small pan, combine liqueur with raisins; simmer 10 minutes, then remove from heat and let raisins steep in liqueur 30 minutes. Stick orange slices to the ham with the cloves, spearing the oranges through their center. If some fall into the pan, don't worry. Squeeze remaining orange halves over the ham and add them to the roasting pan.
Bake ham 50 minutes, then pour liqueur and raisins over it. Bake another 30 minutes basting the ham after 15 minutes.
Serves: 10
Apricot Glazed Ham
For today's smaller gatherings, here is a simple recipe from a 1994 "Kitchen Keepsake" cookbook for eight to enjoy as another Easter favorite.
1 fully cooked 5-pound smoked ham
⅓ cup brown sugar, firmly packed
¼ cup apricot preserves
1 teaspoon dry mustard
Score top of ham in a diamond design. Mix brown sugar, preserves and dry mustard well. Coat top and sides of ham with mixture. Bake, uncovered, at 325 degrees for 1½ hours.
Serves: 8
Mother's Baked Ham
From Phyllis Pellman Good's 2006 cookbook, "Fix-it and Enjoy-it!" here is someone's mother's ham dinner serving 6-8 that takes only 10 minutes to prepare before baking 60-75 minutes.
2 1 pound ham steaks, each 1¼ inch thick
1 teaspoon dried mustard
4 tablespoons brown sugar
Milk to cover ham
Place ham in large baking pan. Rub with mustard and sprinkle with sugar. Add enough milk to barely cover ham. (Pour milk in along the side of the meat slices so as not to wash off the mustard and sugar.)
Cover with foil and bake at 325 degrees for 60-75 minutes or until milk is absorbed.
Pineapple Glaze for Ham
If you have your own method of baking ham that needs a sweet glaze, here is a simple recipe that makes 4 cups from the same cookbook.
¼ cup of water
1½ cups brown sugar
1½ tablespoons ketchup
1½ tablespoons soy sauce
1½ teaspoons dry mustard
1½ cups crushed pineapple, drained
2¼ tablespoons cornstarch
½ cup water
Combine first 6 ingredients in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. In a small mixing bowl, combine cornstarch and ½ cup water until smooth. Add to boiling mixture. Stir continuously and cook until clear.
Spoon over ham slices before baking or serve as a topping for cooked sweet potatoes or for cooked rice.
Variation: Use only ¾ cup of brown sugar if you prefer a tangier sauce.
Sautéed Asparagus
If you also need a green vegetable to complete an Easter meal, consider selecting asparagus and look for firm, unblemished stalks with tight tips. To prepare, cut off the tough white end of each stalk. Then hold the stalk by its head in one hand, resting its base on the table. With a potato peeler held in the other hand, peel the stalk from its midpoint to its base. Make each stalk as smooth and round as possible.
5 pounds asparagus (allow 5 spears per person)
1½ teaspoons kosher salt
5 tablespoons lemon juice (preserve the squeezed lemon)
3 hard cooked eggs
8 tablespoons sweet butter
¼ cup fresh parsley
1 teaspoon white pepper
Place enough water to cover asparagus in a large pot. Bring to boil with 1 teaspoon salt, 3 tablespoons lemon juice and the squeezed lemon. Place asparagus in water; bring back to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer 4 to 5 minutes, depending on thickness of asparagus. Shock under cold water as soon as asparagus are done.
Cut eggs in half and separate yolks from whites. Separately sieve whites and yolks. Using a wooden spoon, push the ingredients through the sieve. Mix with the parsley and set aside. Combine half the butter with 1½ tablespoons lemon juice and ½ teaspoon salt and pepper over medium heat. Add half the asparagus and sauté a few minutes, until heated through. Reduce the liquid by half. Remove from pan to serving dish and sprinkle ½ the egg mix over center of the asparagus. Drizzle with the butter sauce. Repeat with remaining half.
Roast Brussels Sprouts
Another green vegetable to consider serving with ham are fresh green Brussels sprouts.
3 pounds fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed and bottoms cut with an X
4 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Thoroughly combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Toss Brussels sprouts to coat well. Place sprouts on baking sheet and roast at 325 degrees for about 40 minutes or until sprouts are crunchy. Or, if tight for oven space, a good alternative is to blanch the sprouts in salted water 4 to 7 minutes or until just tender. Just before serving time, sauté them in a large skillet over high heat with the oil, salt and lemon juice for about 7 minutes, or until heated through.
Serves: 8
New Potatoes with Snow Peas
Add a bit of greenery in a potato dish serving six.
14 small new potatoes
4 tablespoons butter
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon sugar
2 teaspoons minced fresh parsley
2 cups fresh snow peas (can substitute frozen)
1-2 tablespoons cooking oil
Scrub new potatoes and place unpeeled potatoes in boiling water. Cook just until tender. In a small pan, melt butter, add salt, sugar and parsley.
In a skillet, heat the oil and add washed snow peas. Sauté for 2 minutes. Add potatoes and toss gently. Place in a serving dish and pour butter mixture over all.
Serves: 8
Poppy Seed Muffins
Biscuits and muffins are also welcomed when family and friends gather for any celebratory meal. Here is a nice recipe to complement dinner using simple ingredients for a dozen delicious muffins.
2 cups flour
3 teaspoons poppy seeds
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon baking soda
1 cup sugar
½ cup butter
2 eggs
1 cup plain yogurt
1 teaspoon vanilla
In a small bowl, stir together flour, poppy seeds, salt and baking soda. In large bowl, cream together sugar and butter. Beat eggs one at a time. Stir in yogurt and vanilla until well blended. Add flour mixture and stir just until moistened. Fill greased muffin cups ⅔ full. Bake at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes
Topping
¼ cup orange juice
¾ cup sugar
½ teaspoon almond extract
Mix together orange juice, sugar and almond extract. Drizzle each muffin with topping.
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.