Cooks' Exchange: A dash of warm memories make the best December recipes

The month of December stirs fond memories for an endless list of reasons, just a few being cold temperatures, snow falls, tobogganing at Olbrich Park, skating at Tenney Park, and everything else about living in a four season state like Wisconsin.

Cooking styles and recipes also changed from what Mother seemed to master overnight by including warm oatmeal or cream of wheat for breakfast, cocoa with marshmallows, freshly baked sweet breads, chili or vegetable soups for lunch, grilled cheese sandwiches at a moment's notice, and different kinds of cookies made to enjoy any time of the day. Supper was served at 5:30 with homemade dessert to follow, or later before bedtime. Now and then, with the chill of Wisconsin's winter season, she'd recite something I loved hearing and find myself repeating the same when December arrives so many years later.

"The north wind will blow…

and we shall have snow.

What will the poor birdies do then?

They'll go to the barn

to keep themselves warm

and tuck their little heads under their wings, poor things.”

Mother's Swedish Spritz Cookies