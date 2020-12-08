Cooks' Exchange: A dash of warm memories make the best December recipes

The month of December stirs fond memories for an endless list of reasons, just a few being cold temperatures, snow falls, tobogganing at Olbrich Park, skating at Tenney Park, and everything else about living in a four season state like Wisconsin.
Cooking styles and recipes also changed from what Mother seemed to master overnight by including warm oatmeal or cream of wheat for breakfast, cocoa with marshmallows, freshly baked sweet breads, chili or vegetable soups for lunch, grilled cheese sandwiches at a moment's notice, and different kinds of cookies made to enjoy any time of the day. Supper was served at 5:30 with homemade dessert to follow, or later before bedtime. Now and then, with the chill of Wisconsin's winter season, she'd recite something I loved hearing and find myself repeating the same when December arrives so many years later.
"The north wind will blow…
and we shall have snow.
What will the poor birdies do then?
They'll go to the barn
to keep themselves warm
and tuck their little heads under their wings, poor things.”
Mother's Swedish Spritz Cookies
Recently Linda Murray (no relation) Berzok's heart-warming book, "Storied Dishes" arrived sharing family recipes for us to be aware of who we are and where we've been. Published in 2011, Berzok, a widely published food writer and historian, brings a heart-warming treasure of family recipes as well as those shared by families from around the world. She also claims that her mother's recipes measure who she was and where she's been, otherwise its nothing more than just a list of ingredients. When we wrap them in narratives, they become magically transformed.
2 cups (4 sticks) sweet butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2 egg yolks, slightly beaten
2 teaspoons vanilla
4 cups all-purpose flour
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Using electric mixer, cream together butter and sugar. Add egg yolks and beat again. Add vanilla and beat. Stir in flour in gradual amounts. Chill for one hour. Fit cookie press with star-shaped design and fill tube with dough. Press dough through into long ropes. Cut rope into two-inch segments and shape each one into a closed circle. Place on cookie sheets two inches apart. Bake 12-15 minutes until golden. Let cool on sheets for 10 minutes, then remove with spatula to dish towels on wire racks. Store in plastic containers for a few days or freeze for later use.
Apple Cake
Here is a simple recipe, shared a long time ago by my own mother claiming on an index card of it being an “excellent recipe and delicious when served warm” without mentioning that she possibly made it with the Snow apples picked from the tree in our backyard on Talmadge Street. Who knows what a Snow apple is today so, instead, I used McIntosh apples which turned out just fine. I'm also inserting my own findings.
¼ cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1 egg
2-3 medium apples chopped fine (leave peel on)
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon salt
Mix together butter, sugar and egg. Batter will look strange. Add chopped apples and fold together until well mixed. Add flour and seasonings and place batter in greased 8x8-inch pan. Bake at 300 degrees for 40-50 minutes or until golden brown.
Sauce
½ cup butter
1 cup sugar
½ cup cream
1½ teaspoon vanilla
Stir together and put in a “double boiler,” or prepare, stirring often, in a saucepan, being careful that it doesn't boil over. Thicken the sauce if necessary and pour over each apple cake serving. I added a tablespoon of brown sugar for added color and flavor.
CTM's Grilled Cheese Sandwich
There are so many special recipes of my own to share, but the first one that comes to mind is a simple thought last week of having a grilled cheese sandwich and making it different by adding chopped onions, sweet red and green peppers with a very light sprinkle of dried Italian parsley and basil. Just the thought of personalizing it assures me of the fun you'll have creating one of your own.
Velveeta Cheddar Cheese slices
Chopped onions, sweet green and red peppers
Herbs of your choice, optional
Butter, optional
Extra virgin olive oil
Between two slices of bread, layer cheese and top with chopped raw vegetables and optional herbs. Carefully sauté in a very small amount of butter or olive oil until golden brown.
Slice and serve! Mmmmmmm.
Pimiento Cheese Spread (using cheddar instead of cream cheese)
When this column began back in 1993, the premise was responding to reader's requests for certain recipes. Along the way, retired Wisconsin Air National Guard fighter pilot Brig. Gen. Ralph “Bud” Jensen asked for a favorite cream cheese spread made with pimientos. Because he's a good friend of mine, I saved the request just in case a recipe was found sometime in the future. Well, that recently happened when I came across something similar and clipped it from an unknown publication. Here it is, Bud, and I hope you enjoy what you've been patiently waiting for all these years.
8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese
4-ounce jar pimientos, drained and chopped
¼ cup mayonnaise or salad dressing
½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, optional
Finely shred cheese by hand or with a food processor. In a shallow bowl, combine cheese and pimientos, mashing ingredients together with a fork or beating with an electric mixer on low to medium speed. Add mayonnaise or salad dressing and, if desired, Worcestershire sauce. Beat until somewhat smooth (some shreds of cheese will remain). Cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving. Use as a sandwich filling or spread on crackers. Makes about 1½ cups.
Creamy Egg Salad Sandwich
Eggs can be eaten poached, fried, scrambled or hard-cooked, or added to batters, custards and sauces. Luckily, this versatile food is also one of the most nutritious. During the past year, Dick, my better half and retired WANG fighter pilot began hard-boiling eggs that developed into a request much like that of his long time buddy Brig. Gen. “Bud” Jensen. Deciding to create a new version of egg salad sandwiches using many hard-boiled eggs, a recipe was discovered in a 2015 Taste of Home issue that seemed to be just a little out of the “ordinary” and favorite of a reader's mother.
3 ounces cream cheese, softened
¼ cup mayonnaise
½ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon pepper
¼ cup finely chopped green or sweet red pepper
¼ cup finely chopped celery
¼ cup sweet pickle relish
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
8 hard-cooked eggs, chopped
In a bowl, mix cream of cheese, mayonnaise, salt and pepper until smooth. Stir in green pepper, celery, pickle relish and parsley. Fold in eggs. Refrigerate covered, until serving.
Makes 3 cups
Spicy Cranberry Pork Tenderloin
If December becomes the season for celebrating amazing flavors, here is a recipe so tender and juicy that it makes getting together even more delicious and memorable thanks to the National Pork Board in Des Moines, Iowa.
2 pork tenderloins, about 1 lb. each
2 limes
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground
1 teaspoon vegetable oil
12 ounces cranberries
⅔ cup packed light brown sugar
1 jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Finely grate zest from both limes (4 tablespoons) and juice (4 tablespoons). Set lime juice aside. Mix half the lime zest with salt and pepper in small bowl and set aside. Brush tenderloins with oil and place in nonstick roasting pan, fat side up. Roast for 8 minutes, flip and top with lime zest mixture. Continue roasting until internal temperature of pork measures between 145 degrees (medium rare) and 160 degrees (medium) about 20-35 minutes.
In medium saucepan, mix 1 cup of water with cranberries, brown sugar, jalapeno, lime juice and remaining lime zest. Bring to boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until berries burst and juices thicken, about 5 minutes. Set aside.
Transfer pork to carving board and let rest 3-5 minutes. Add cranberry sauce to roasting pan and bring to boil over medium heat, scraping up any browned bits in the pan with a wooden spoon. Remove from heat, carve pork and serve with sauce.
Recent Request: Favorite holiday recipes.
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.
