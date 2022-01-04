Cooks' Exchange: A correction from last week and more delicious recipes

Not everything in life is perfect and last week's column featuring Kavanaugh's Esquire Club restaurant and their beloved beer & cheese dip recipe was a good example.
A reader attempting to make the recipe discovered it to be a tasteless disaster. While investigating the complaint, I learned that the recipe appearing in "Our Best Cookbook 2" was not authentic. The cookbook included a collection of fine recipes submitted by members of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association and it turns out the wayward recipe had been slipped in during the first printing of the book back in 1995.
And so, kind reader, be patient because John Kavanaugh told me he plans to share a delicious recipe from his beloved eating establishment on North Sherman Avenue as soon as possible.
Now on with other recipes inspired by friends who grew up in Madison.
Mom’s Amish Lemon Pie
1½ cups sugar
3 tablespoons corn starch
1½ cups boiling water
3 beaten egg yolks
2 teaspoons butter
Juice of 2 lemons and about 1 tablespoon of grated lemon rind
Mix sugar and cornstarch. Add boiling water and mix. Cook to a slow boil, about 5 minutes or until somewhat thickened. Add beaten egg yolks and stir in gently. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice and grated rind. Cool slightly and pour into a cooled baked shell.
Meringue Topping
3 egg whites
6 tablespoons sugar
Beat egg whites until stiff to peaks that stand up softly. Add sugar slowly and beat until stiff peaks. Spoon meringue onto cooled pie, making sure it reaches the edge of the crust to avoid shrinkage. Brown meringue slightly in a 350 F oven for about 20 minutes or until browned along edges of meringue.
Favorite Swiss Steak
Jim Dunn shared “good memories of old time Madison” describing the toboggan slide at Hoyt Park on the West Side and using a neighbor’s toboggan to have fun like the rest of the kids in the neighborhood without having to rent one. When the neighbor’s little sister got old enough to walk home by herself, she would bring back a thermos of hot chocolate for him and others to enjoy while staying there longer than planned. He also wonders today why toboggan slides became nothing more than a memory.
Claiming that his favorite recipe is a “good old-fashioned Swiss steak” like his grandma used to make, here is one that might work just fine from "Mealtimes and Memories with Fond Reflections of Family, Friends and Food" by Thelma L. Carlile.
2 pounds round steak, tenderized
¼ cup flour
1 teaspoon lite seasoned salt
Dash of pepper
1 tablespoon oil
14-ounce can of beef broth
¾ cup water
1 bay leaf
1 large onion, sliced (optional)
Cut meat into serving pieces and trim off all fat. Combine flour, salt and pepper in a flat dish. Heat oil in a large, non-stick skillet. Lightly coat meat with flour mixture and brown on both sides in the skillet. Place in a large, flat casserole dish. Pour beef broth and water into skillet and scrape up all the brown bits while it heats. Sprinkle the flour left over from breading the meat over the browned meat. Layer the onion over the meat, if you desire, with the bay leaf. Pour hot liquid over the meat, cover tightly and bake at 350 F for 1½ to 2 hours. Or you can bake at 325 F for 3 hours.
Serves: 6 or 8
Great Swiss Steak
Here is an easier Swiss Steak recipe shared by the Wine Institute of California.
2 pounds thick piece round steak
Garlic salt
Paprika
3 tablespoons flour
½ cup California Burgundy
10-ounce can of condensed onion soup
Cut steak into 6 serving pieces. Sprinkle with garlic salt and paprika and thoroughly rub in flour. Brown slowly on both sides in heated shortening. Drain excess fat from pan. Sprinkle in any remaining flour; add wine and soup. Cover and simmer until tender, about 1½ hours.
Makes 6 servings
Vince Costello’s Greenhouse Zucchini Bread
If you wonder who Vince Costello is, he was a former Cleveland Browns Middle Line Backer from 1957-1966 and played on the 1964 Championship team. He also was owner of Costello’s Greenhouse Restaurant in Kansas City. This recipe was discovered in the National Food Lover’s Cookbook featuring a “Superstar collection of recipes from celebrated personalities of the National Football League” compiled by Ruth Arnold-Kenefick, Carolyn Reichow and Dottie Dekko and published in 1980. I made this for my husband and he enjoyed it very much.
3 eggs
2 cups sugar
1 cup oil
2 zucchini, chopped
2½ cups flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
½ teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 teaspoons vanilla
½ cup raisins
½ cup chopped nuts
Cream eggs, sugar, oil and sifted dry ingredients Stir in zucchini, add raisins and nuts and stir again. Bake in two greased and floured 9x5x3-inch loaf pans and bake at 325 F for 1 hour.
German Cucumber Salad
This recipe became a Taste of Home Prize Winner from a friend who ran his own inn in Germany and is described as being a “very cool, light salad delicious anytime of the year, especially when made with fresh cucumbers and tomatoes.”
2 medium cucumbers, thinly sliced
4 green onions, thinly sliced
3 small tomatoes, sliced
2 tablespoons snipped fresh parsley
Dressing
¼ cup sour cream
¼ teaspoon prepared mustard
2 tablespoons minced fresh dill
1 tablespoon vinegar
1 tablespoon milk
⅛ teaspoon pepper
In a bowl, combine cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and parsley. Combine dressing ingredients; pour over cucumber mixture and toss gently. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour.
Yield: 4-6 servings
Marvelous Mushroom Soup
Here is another Taste of Home Prize Winner shared by a former owner of a small restaurant in Arizona who made it every day and never had any left over.
½ pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
1 large onion, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
½ teaspoon dried tarragon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
3 tablespoons butter
¼ cup all-purpose flour
2 14-ounce cans beef broth
8-ounce cup sour cream
½ cup half-and-half cream
½ cup evaporated milk
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Dash hot pepper sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
In a Dutch oven or soup kettle, sauté mushrooms, onion, garlic, tarragon and nutmeg in butter until vegetables are tender. Stir in flour until smooth. Gradually add broth; bring to a boil, stirring constantly.
Reduce heat to low; slowly add sour cream. Cook and stir until smooth. Stir in cream and milk. Add lemon juice, hot pepper sauce, salt and pepper. Heat through, but do not boil.
Yield: 6 servings
Date Nut Bars
Mr. Food claims that every holiday needs a favorite cookie or bar to devour with cold glasses of milk or rich coffee, especially if it is homemade. Here is his suggestion for just that to dig your teeth into and enjoy from one of his favorite Woman’s Day magazines.
1 cup flour
½ cup sugar
½ teaspoon nutmeg
½ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ cup oil
2 eggs
1 tablespoon lemon juice
8-ounce package of chopped dates
1 cup walnuts, chopped
Topping
1 tablespoon of sugar mixed with ½ teaspoon nutmeg
In a 9-inch square pan mix well flour, sugar, nutmeg, baking powder and salt. Add oil, eggs and lemon juice. With rubber spatula, mix and stir until well blended. (Batter will be thick.) Stir in dates and nuts. Bake in preheated 350 F oven about 30 minutes or until lightly browned and pick inserted in center comes out clean. Sprinkle with topping. Cool in pan on rack. Cut in 4x1-inch bars or 2-inch squares.
Yield: 16
Correction from the recent past: The recipe for Cranberry Orange Bread that appeared in the Nov. 10 column was missing ¾ cup sugar.
