Cooks' Exchange: A classic recipe from historic Quivey's Grove

When reader Nancy Jones requested the homemade tartar sauce recipe served at Quivey’s Grove, it was a reminder to revisit one of Madison’s exceptional restaurants. Every previous visit had become a celebration for delicious food prepared and served along with exceptional history to appreciate while there.

Plans were made immediately and, hoping they’d also respond with the tartar sauce recipe, I’d brush up on the Groves history reminding me of John Mann, who arrived in Madison from New York in the late 1840s. By 1850, he was running a successful livery stable and moved out to Fitchburg, where he’d build an Italianate fieldstone mansion with 18-inch-thick walls and 13-foot ceilings while trading timber from his black walnut, maple and elm trees. When Joe Garton, a great cook possessing an appreciation for history, first saw the John Mann buildings in 1979, he immediately envisioned a new kind of restaurant featuring the goodness of Wisconsin and, on May 23, 1980, the historical Mann doors opened to Quivey’s Grove.

Revisiting this incredible historical building decorated with Wisconsin antiques and memorabilia are rooms possessing different names while the kitchen, entrance and bathrooms are new with private dinning available upon request. Fish is served in the Stable Grill and Stone House plus takeout available only 2 miles south of the Beltline off Verona Road, right on Highway PD and left on Nesbitt Road.

General manager Craig Kuenning was happy to share the coleslaw recipe, as well as another customer favorite for Parmesan Potatoes.

Quivey’s Grove Tartar Sauce

2 cups mayonnaise

½ cup pickles, chopped fine

2 tablespoons green pepper, chopped fine

1 tablespoon onion, chopped fine

2 tablespoons ripe olive, chopped fine

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped fine

1 teaspoon dry mustard

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Rough chop pickles, peppers, onions, olives and parsley. Put in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until finely minced, but not liquified. In large bowl, place mayonnaise, the minced vegetables, mustard, garlic, and lemon juice. Stir to combine well. Let sit for 24 hours for flavors to meld.

***

Note: This recipe was developed at Quivey’s Grove in 1980 to be good quality, house-made, simple, quick and could be made in large quantity. Today they make 10 gallons a week to be used for Wednesday and Friday Fish Fry.

Parmesan Potatoes

2 pounds frozen shredded hash browns, thawed completely

1 medium onion, sliced

2 teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1½ cups half & half

¼ pound butter

¼ pound Parmesan cheese, shredded

Paprika

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9x13-inch cake pan with food release.

Saute onions in the butter in heavy pot

Add half & half and heat. Add potatoes and heat, stirring until cream is absorbed and thickens slightly. Add half the Parmesan cheese and stir until it melts. Spread into a 9x11-inch cake pan. Top with remainder of cheese. Sprinkle lightly with paprika. Cover with foil and bake 30 minutes. Uncover and run under broiler to slightly brown.

***

While being surrounded by Madison lakes, I became a bona fide fisherman at a young age when my father made me a dropline for panfish while also making sure there was a rod and reel within reach while rowing one of Wisconsin’s cleanest lakes way up north in Burnett County. Years later, my expertise culminated while landing a 28-inch walleye now mounted to celebrate forever. Here is a walleye recipe found in Mary Bergin’s Wisconsin Supper Club cookbook served many years ago at the Avenue Bar on East Washington Avenue, shared by former executive chef Christian Behr.

Cheddar Crusted Walleye

1 cup coarsely ground cheese-flavored crackers

½ tablespoon salt

½ teaspoon white pepper

1 tablespoon dried parsley

2 cups buttermilk

Four 8-ounce walleye fillets

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon butter

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Place ground crackers in large bowl. Combine with salt, pepper, and parsley. Split mixture in half and place into two flat dishes. Pour buttermilk onto a third flat dish. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Arrange dishes this way: buttermilk, cracker mix. Layer each fillet with cracker mixture. Dip into buttermilk. Cover with a final coating of cracker mixture.

Place olive oil and butter in large saute pan over high heat. Add breaded fillets and cook until golden brown, about 7 minutes. Flip to cook the other side. Remove from heat. Place fillets onto greased baking sheet. Cover each with ¼ cup of shredded cheddar cheese. Bake 2 minutes or until cheese is completely melted. Recipe suggests serving with buttery succotash.

Serves 4.

***

Well-known local author Terese Allen’s Bountiful Wisconsin cookbook offers 110 favorite recipes, one shared by Kathryn Grefe, Mauston, who received honorable mention in 1997 for using favorite fish from our wonderful lakes.

NorthWoods Panfish and Harvest Vegetables

3 large potatoes, peeled and sliced thin

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ pound mushrooms, sliced (2-3 cups)

1 to 2 small zucchini, sliced

4 large tomatoes, peeled, seeded and sliced

2 to 4 green onions, chopped

2 teaspoons each chopped fresh thyme, basil, and oregano, or ½ teaspoon of each dried, divided

1½ pounds perch, blue gill, walleye, rainbow trout, or other fish fillets

2-3 tablespoons butter, melted

* To peel tomatoes, see instructions below

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a large baking dish, add potatoes, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover with foil; bake 20 minutes. Uncover dish and layer mushrooms, zucchini, tomatoes and green onions over partially cooked potatoes. Season lightly with salt, pepper and half the herbs. Cover and continue to bake 10 minutes. Uncover dish and layer fish over vegetables; sprinkle on melted butter and remaining herbs; season lightly with salt and pepper. Bake uncovered 15 minutes, or until fish is tender and lightly browned. Serves 6 to 8.

* To peel tomatoes, cut a shallow “X” in bottom of each and immerse briefly in boiling water. Drain, cool briefly and slip off skins.