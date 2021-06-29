Cooks' Exchange: 4th of July picnic recipes for the whole family, including the dog

Bake 60 minutes, or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool on wire rack 15 minutes. Remove from pan and cool completely. To freeze, wrap tightly in plastic wrap and cover with aluminum foil.

Sweet and Sour Miracle Whip Salad Dressing

Carol remembers this dressing was widely used in their farm cooking especially on homegrown fresh spring lettuce, garden summertime cucumbers, potato salad, 7-layer salad, iceberg lettuce, and other greens that are store bought in the middle of winter. It has a fresh taste and allows the flavor of the salad to dominate. This recipe can easily be doubled or cut in half depending upon the size of the group.

1 cup Miracle Whip salad dressing

½ cup milk

2 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

Combine salad dressing, milk, sugar, salt and vinegar in a small bowl. Whip with wire whisk until smooth. Add more sugar, salt or vinegar to taste.

Note: This recipe is easily changed by adding dill, garlic, basil, parsley, chives or any other herb for a whole new world of flavors to enjoy.