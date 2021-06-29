Cooks' Exchange: 4th of July picnic recipes for the whole family, including the dog

Fourth of July is right around the corner and, weather permitting, it’s time to consider an outdoor picnic.
Remembering wonderful past family picnics in favorite woodland or lakefront locations, I reached for a few cookbooks specializing in old family favorites, one being Carol Kitzmann Trimberger’s “Hand-Me-Down-Recipes of Comfort and Joy,” filled with family pictures and family recipes, dedicated to her husband, Ron, and published by Trim B’s Restaurant in Appleton in 1997 where she cooked and worked alongside Ron in their business for 25 years.
Encouraging readers to preserve the past, her efforts began as a gift to her mother, Dorothy Sprangers Kitzmann Peterson. A few pages also include letters with pictures of her grandparents, her mother and her dog, Sam.
Sam’s Favorite Dog Biscuit
Included with a picture of her dog is a dog biscuit recipe she describes as being “the best ever!”
3½ cups whole wheat flour, divided
2½ cups oatmeal
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 cups water
1 egg
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Spray 2 cookie sheets with nonstick cooking spray.
Combine 2 cups of the flour and oatmeal in a large bowl. Add oil, water, egg, sugar and garlic powder; mix well. Add remaining 1½ cups flour, ½ cup at a time, until dough is firm enough to roll. On a floured surface, roll dough to a thickness of ¼ inch. Cut into desired shapes with cookie cutters. Bake 1 hour. Remove from pan. Cool on wire rack. Frost with a mixture of white flour and water. Arf! Arf! Yum! Yum!
Banana Nut Bread
Because everyone in the author’s family loves this recipe, the children mashed the bananas and made this into small loaves or cupcakes to serve on Thanksgiving Day.
⅓ cup shortening
⅔ cup sugar
¾ teaspoon grated lemon peel
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup mashed bananas, about 2 large or 3 small
1 cup flour
2¼ teaspoons baking powder
½ cup chopped nuts, optional
¼ cup chopped dried apricots, optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x5-inch loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray and lightly dust with flour. Blend shortening and sugar in a medium bowl until creamy. Beat in lemon peel, eggs and mashed bananas. Mix flour and baking powder together in a separate bowl. Add flour mixture, one third at a time, to creamed mixture, beating well after each addition. Fold in nuts and apricots. Spoon into prepared pan.
Bake 60 minutes, or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool on wire rack 15 minutes. Remove from pan and cool completely. To freeze, wrap tightly in plastic wrap and cover with aluminum foil.
Sweet and Sour Miracle Whip Salad Dressing
Carol remembers this dressing was widely used in their farm cooking especially on homegrown fresh spring lettuce, garden summertime cucumbers, potato salad, 7-layer salad, iceberg lettuce, and other greens that are store bought in the middle of winter. It has a fresh taste and allows the flavor of the salad to dominate. This recipe can easily be doubled or cut in half depending upon the size of the group.
1 cup Miracle Whip salad dressing
½ cup milk
2 tablespoons sugar
½ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
Combine salad dressing, milk, sugar, salt and vinegar in a small bowl. Whip with wire whisk until smooth. Add more sugar, salt or vinegar to taste.
Note: This recipe is easily changed by adding dill, garlic, basil, parsley, chives or any other herb for a whole new world of flavors to enjoy.
Rhubarb Sauce
The family loves this sauce as being very good alone or served over ice cream, pancakes or waffles. It keeps well when stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container.
4 cups finely diced rhubarb
⅔ cup honey
Mix rhubarb and honey in medium bowl. Refrigerate overnight. Cook rhubarb and honey in a medium saucepan over low heat until soft pieces lose their shape, about 30 minutes. Cool and enjoy.
Yield: 3 cups
Roasted Tomato Soup with Fresh Basil
With summer upon us, if your garden hasn’t already supplied you with ripe red tomatoes, be patient. Here is Marie Forte’s outstanding tomato soup recipe for Gloria S. to make as soon as possible clipped from a 2009 Taste of Home issue. Forte mentioned that roasting brings out the flavor of the tomatoes.
3½ pounds tomatoes (about 11 medium) halved
1 small onion, quartered
2 garlic cloves, peeled and halved
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
12 fresh basil leaves
Salad croutons and additional fresh basil leaves, optional
Place tomatoes, onion and garlic in greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with thyme, salt and pepper; toss to coat. Bake at 400 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until tender, stirring once. Cool slightly.
In a blender, process tomato mixture and basil in batches until blended. Transfer to a large saucepan and heat through. Garnish each serving with croutons and additional basil if desired.
Yield: 6 servings
Vegetable Combination
With requests arriving for summer vegetable recipes, I reached for “The Wisconsin Gardener Cookbook 2” with recipes submitted by viewers and gardeners from around the state to celebrate Shelley Ryan’s Wisconsin Gardener television programs. Here is an exceptional recipe submitted by Karen C. Reiter, Richfield.
¼ cup butter
1 cup onion, sliced
2 cups zucchini, sliced
1 green pepper, sliced diagonally and then in 1-inch pieces
¼ teaspoon salt
4-ounce can sliced mushrooms or 12 ounces to 1 pound fresh mushrooms
¼ teaspoon seasoned salt
3 tomatoes, cut in diagonal wedges
6 to 8 ounces shredded Mozzarella cheese
¼ teaspoon pepper
Melt butter in a large skillet on low. Add onions and zucchini. Cook covered about 5 minutes. Stir occasionally. Add green pepper, mushrooms and seasonings. Cook covered for 5 minutes longer. Move vegetables from the center of the skillet, then place the tomatoes in the center and cook covered for about 2 to 3 minutes. Mix vegetables together. Top with Mozzarella cheese and cover to melt for approximately 1 to 2 minutes.
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Eggplant Parmesan
From the same “Wisconsin Gardner” book is a low-calorie dish also using Mozzarella cheeses as a favorite shared by Cheryl Bute, Fort Atkinson.
1 eggplant (about 1½ lbs.) pared and sliced ½-inch thick
1 egg white, slightly beaten with 2 tablespoons water
¾ cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs
1 cup reduced-fat spaghetti sauce
1 cup shredded fat-free Mozzarella cheese
3½ tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray two baking sheets with non-stick spray. Coat eggplant with egg white mixture, then bread crumbs. Arrange on prepared baking sheets and bake 30 minutes. Turn slices over and bake until browned on both sides, about 10 minutes longer.
Spread ¼ cup spaghetti sauce over bottom of 8x8-inch baking dish. Arrange half the eggplant in a single layer over the sauce. Top with half of the remaining sauce, then half of the cheeses. Repeat layers. Bake covered at 375 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes.
Serves: 6
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.