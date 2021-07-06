Cooks' Exchange: 4th of July may be over, but there's still plenty of time for summer recipes

The arrival of July finds me celebrating fond memories of everything the true blossom of summer offered when I was growing up on Talmadge Street.

Along with corn being knee high by the 4th of July, the excitement of summer fun also included hours of hopscotch in the middle of the street, playing jacks on the sidewalk in front of the house, running through the sprinkler in the backyard when temperatures skyrocketed and sleeping the night away on a fold up cot on our screened front porch. Living on an isthmus also gifted us with Lake Monona’s Hudson Park; the old trails along Lakeland Avenue; Tenney Park’s ponds, snack shop and everything else it offered along the edge of Lake Mendota; plus tubing down the Yahara River.

Last year, Jim Von Eschen, a neighborhood playmate from a long ago past, sent pictures from his photo albums of the fun we had back in 1944 with other neighborhood friends. Remembering how we all hollered “Soap or Grub” while trick-or-treating on Halloween to piling up together on mounds of snow months later, he also included a picture of the two of us sitting on a street curb during the summer months.