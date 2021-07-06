Cooks' Exchange: 4th of July may be over, but there's still plenty of time for summer recipes

The arrival of July finds me celebrating fond memories of everything the true blossom of summer offered when I was growing up on Talmadge Street.
Along with corn being knee high by the 4th of July, the excitement of summer fun also included hours of hopscotch in the middle of the street, playing jacks on the sidewalk in front of the house, running through the sprinkler in the backyard when temperatures skyrocketed and sleeping the night away on a fold up cot on our screened front porch. Living on an isthmus also gifted us with Lake Monona’s Hudson Park; the old trails along Lakeland Avenue; Tenney Park’s ponds, snack shop and everything else it offered along the edge of Lake Mendota; plus tubing down the Yahara River.
Last year, Jim Von Eschen, a neighborhood playmate from a long ago past, sent pictures from his photo albums of the fun we had back in 1944 with other neighborhood friends. Remembering how we all hollered “Soap or Grub” while trick-or-treating on Halloween to piling up together on mounds of snow months later, he also included a picture of the two of us sitting on a street curb during the summer months.
Memories from the past, whether in photos or diaries, often become precious gifts in the years that follow like favorite recipes Von Eschens shared in their gift of the Zwingli United Church of Christ Mount Vernon, 100th Anniversary Cookbook, 1913-2013, from Mount Vernon in the town of Springdale.
Apple Dip
Here is a favorite recipe of Julie Von Eschen.
8-ounce package of cream cheese
½ cup brown sugar
¼ cup powdered sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla
3 tablespoons peanut butter
Apple wedges
Mix the first five ingredients together; dip in apple wedges.
Note: Mix lemon juice with apple wedges to retain color.
Asian Dish
Another favorite of Julie Von Eschen and Brianna Stapelmann.
1 pound spaghetti noodles
½ cup canola oil
½ cup sesame oil
1-2 tablespoons crushed red pepper
6 tablespoons honey
5 tablespoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon salt
½ cup sunflower seeds
½ cup peanuts
4 green onions, chopped
¾ cup onion, chopped
Boil noodles; drain and rinse with cold water, then set aside. In a saucepan, put in both oils, red pepper, honey, soy sauce and salt. Cook over medium heat for 10-15 minutes. DO NOT BOIL. Mix sunflower seeds and peanuts together in a separate bowl; set aside. Mix noodles and sauce. Before serving and add nuts and onions.
Balsamic Bruschetta Chicken
A favorite shared by Melissa Hanna.
4 chicken breasts
¼ cup + 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, divided
¼ cup olive oil
4 Roma tomatoes
Fresh basil
3 garlic cloves, chopped
Fresh mozzarella slices
Sauté chicken in pan with ¼ cup balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Cook through until no longer pink. In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, basil, garlic, dash of salt and 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar. Once chicken is cooked, melt slices of cheese on top. Spoon tomato mixture on top and serve.
Grandma’s Rhubarb Cake
Shared with fond memories by Beth Albert.
1 cup + 3 tablespoons sugar, divided
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup butter, softened
1 egg beaten
1 cup buttermilk
2 cups flour (Beth uses whole wheat)
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
3 cups rhubarb, chopped
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ cup walnuts, chopped
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13 pan. Cream sugars and butter. Add egg and buttermilk. Mix flour, baking soda and salt. Add to wet ingredients. Add rhubarb. Spoon into pan. Combine cinnamon, 3 tablespoons sugar and walnuts. Sprinkle on top of cake. Bake for 35-40 minutes.
Raisin Fruit Bars
Jon and Marijane Beutler’s favorite.
2½ cups raisins
¾ cup water
1 tablespoon sugar
3 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons cornstarch
¾ cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
1¾ cups flour
1½ cups oatmeal
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a saucepan, combine raisins, water, sugar, lemon juice and cornstarch. Cook over low heat until thick; cool. For the crumb mixture, blend together brown sugar, salt, baking soda, flour and oatmeal until crumbly. Firmly press half of crumb mixture into greased 9x13 pan. Spread with cooled filling. Cover with remaining crumb mixture, patting down lightly. Bake for 25-30 minutes. Cut into bars while still warm.
Dad’s Coconut Oatmeal Cookies
Last month, JoAnn Thornsen shared the loss of losing her father’s favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe labeled “My Dad’s Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies” that everyone loved. Christy Lewis responded immediately with a recipe Phyllis Davis, of Windsor, submitted for the Atwood Community Center’s cookbook, “Picnic in the Park” claiming similarity by adding chocolate chips.
1 cup white sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup butter
2 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup chopped walnuts
2 cups rolled oats
1 cup coconut
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease cookie sheets. Cream sugars and butter in a large bowl. Add eggs and vanilla; mix well. In a separate bowl, mix flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Stir dry mixture into wet mixture. Stir in nuts, oats and coconut (and chocolate chips). Drop by heaping tablespoonsful onto cookie sheets. Bake 10-15 minutes. Cookies baked 10-12 minutes will be chewy; bake them longer if you like them crispy.
Nita’s Potato Salad
A few weeks ago, with summer picnics in mind, favorite potato salad recipes were shared by readers. Nancy Wild responded with a favorite belonging to her sister, Nita, whose husband was in the military and believes she acquired the recipe while in Japan. She suggests following a similar recipe when preparing this recipe.
3-5 pounds of potatoes, diced small
4 hard boiled eggs, chopped
¾ cup chopped celery
½ cup chopped onion
1 small jar pimiento
2 heaping teaspoons sweet pickle relish
1-2 heaping teaspoons yellow mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
Miracle Whip (mayonnaise)
Mix ingredients. Sprinkle with paprika and serve.
Garlic Chicken
Having just received a chicken request described as being “simple and delicious”, here is one that should work just fine.
¼ cup olive oil
2 teaspoons crushed garlic
¹⁄³ cup dried bread crumbs
¹⁄³ cup grated Parmesan cheese
¾ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
4 6-ounce boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Stir together oil and garlic in a bowl. In another bowl, stir together bread crumbs, Parmesan, salt and pepper. Dip chicken into oil mixture, then into bread crumb mixture. Arrange in a shallow baking dish. Bake 20-25 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest parts registers 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
Serves: 4
Good Luck Punch
Marti Young, of Portage, shared another rhubarb punch recipe, this time from a 1950s Farm Journal cookbook claiming that “people who don’t even like rhubarb enjoy it.”
1 quart rhubarb (2 dozen stalks) in 1-inch pieces
Water to cover
3 cups sugar
2 cups water
1 cup pineapple juice
Juice of 6 lemons
1 quart ginger ale
Add water to cover, cook until soft (about 10 minutes). Strain through cheesecloth or muslin. Makes about 3 quarts juice. Set side.
Dissolve sugar in water and cook ten minutes.
Add pineapple juice, juice of 6 lemons, 1 quart of ginger ale, the rhubarb juice and ginger ale. Chill and serve.
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.