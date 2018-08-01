Each week, we’re pulling a classic recipe out of the State Journal archives and sharing it here as it was originally printed years ago. Remember, ingredients and cooking techniques change over time so you may want to make some adjustments when trying out a classic recipe.
This week’s recipe took first place in the State Journal’s outdoor cookery category in 1963 and was submitted by Ray Merklein of Blue Mounds.
Turkey supreme
10- to 12-pound turkey
1 cup melted butter
1 cup vegetable oil
½ cup sweet vermouth
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon seasoning salt
1 tablespoon salt
1 tablespoon fresh ground black pepper
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon celery salt
Prepare turkey for spit by rubbing the inside cavity with salt and the outer surface with the melted butter. Combine the remaining ingredients to make a basting sauce. Roast over charcoal. Baste turkey frequently. Allow 30 minutes for each pound of meat. (Turkey may also be disjointed and cooked on grill.)