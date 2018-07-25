Each week, we’re pulling a classic recipe out of the State Journal archives and sharing it here as it was originally printed years ago. Remember, ingredients and cooking techniques change over time so you may want to make some adjustments when trying out a classic recipe.
This week’s recipe took honorable mention in the State Journal’s warm weather specials category in 1989 and was submitted by Lois Foss of Lodi.
Frozen salad
2 cups sugar
1/8 teaspoon salt
4 cups buttermilk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple, drained
1 can (7 ounces) fruit cocktail, drained
In large bowl, combine sugar, salt, buttermilk and vanilla until well mixed. Gently stir in drained fruits. Pour into a 9-inch square pan. Freeze until firm. Yield: 9 to 12 servings.