Personal pies: This creative dessert makes individual servings feel special

Who needs a whole pie when everyone can have their own personal pie jar? This unique take on banana cream pie should be a part of your dessert routine.

For a rich, smooth and creamy custard, we turned to three tips:

First, we use a technique called tempering to slowly warm up the egg yolks so that they thicken the custard but don’t turn into scrambled eggs.

Then, we constantly stir the custard as it finishes cooking and press it through a strainer to catch any solid bits.

Finally, pressing plastic wrap directly onto the surface of the custard prevents a solid “skin” from forming as it chills.