America's Test Kitchen

Perfect popsicles: Easy homemade ice treats to help keep you cool this summer

Ice cream bars

 Arina Habich, Adobe Stock

Lassi is a yogurt-based drink that originated in the Punjab region of India. Lassis are often flavored with spices or fruit — mango is very popular. This recipe puts the flavors of a mango lassi into a smooth, sweet popsicle.

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers.

Mango lassi popsicles

Makes 6 popsicles

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups (10 ounces) fresh or frozen chopped mango
  • 1 ½ cups plain yogurt
  • ¼ cup honey
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice

Directions

Place all ingredients in a food processor. Process mixture until smooth, 30 to 40 seconds, scraping down sides of bowl halfway through.

Pour mixture into a large liquid measuring cup. Divide mixture evenly among ice pop molds.

Insert 1 ice pop stick in the center of each mold, and seal with cover. Place in the freezer, and chill until firm, at least 6 hours or up to 5 days.

Hold mold under warm running water for 30 seconds to thaw slightly. Slide popsicle out of mold.

