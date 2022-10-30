 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peach shortcakes

 Daniel J. van Ackere, TNS

Missing summer? Fluffy biscuits with juicy peaches and airy whipped cream give that summer feeling any time — all you need to start are frozen peaches. You can take this dessert to the next level with a batch of homemade whipped cream.

Quick whipped tip

If you’re making your own whipped cream, it is important not to over-whip the cream.

Cream, like butter and vinaigrette, is an emulsion made of tiny droplets of fat suspended in water. As you whip cream, tiny air bubbles become held in place by those droplets of fat, making it light and fluffy. But if you whip cream for too long, the emulsion of fat and water breaks. The droplets of fat clump together and separate from the liquid.

On the upside, you’re on your way toward making butter. The downside? You’ll need to start your whipped cream over again, so be sure to keep a careful eye on your cream as you beat it.

In the end, you can use store-bought whipped cream if you prefer.

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers.

Peach shortcakes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

  • 1 pound sliced frozen peaches, thawed
  • ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
  • 3 tablespoons plus 1 tablespoon sugar, measured separately, plus extra for sprinkling
  • 1 ½ cups (7 ½ ounces) all-purpose flour
  • 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt
  • ¾ cup buttermilk
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 cups whipped cream

Directions

Use dry measuring cups to measure out ¾ cup peaches, and transfer to a cutting board. Set aside remaining peaches. Roughly chop ¾ cup peaches.

In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine chopped peaches, ground ginger and 3 tablespoons sugar. Use a rubber spatula to stir until well combined. Heat in the microwave until peaches are bubbling, about 1 ½ minutes.

Remove bowl from microwave. Use potato masher to crush chopped peaches. Add remaining sliced peaches to bowl, and use rubber spatula to stir until combined. Let sit until peaches are juicy, at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours.

Meanwhile, adjust oven rack to middle position, and heat oven to 450 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and remaining 1 tablespoon sugar.

In a liquid measuring cup, use a fork to stir buttermilk and melted butter until butter forms small clumps.

Add buttermilk mixture to bowl with flour mixture. Use a clean rubber spatula to stir until combined.

Spray inside of ½-cup dry measuring cup with vegetable oil spray. Use a greased measuring cup to scoop batter, and use butter knife to scrape off extra batter. Drop 4 scoops onto the parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving space between biscuits. Sprinkle each biscuit generously with extra sugar.

Place baking sheet in oven. Bake biscuits until the tops are golden brown, 14 to 16 minutes.

Remove baking sheet from oven, and place on a cooling rack. Let biscuits cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes. (This is a good time to make your whipped cream if using homemade.)

When biscuits are ready, split biscuits open with a clean fork. Transfer biscuits to individual serving plates. Use a slotted spoon to divide peaches evenly among biscuit bottoms. Top each with a spoonful of whipped cream and one biscuit top. Serve.

