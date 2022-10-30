Peach shortcakes

Servings: 4
Ingredients
- 1 pound sliced frozen peaches, thawed
- ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
- 3 tablespoons plus 1 tablespoon sugar, measured separately, plus extra for sprinkling
- 1 ½ cups (7 ½ ounces) all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- ¾ cup buttermilk
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 2 cups whipped cream
Directions
Use dry measuring cups to measure out ¾ cup peaches, and transfer to a cutting board. Set aside remaining peaches. Roughly chop ¾ cup peaches.
In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine chopped peaches, ground ginger and 3 tablespoons sugar. Use a rubber spatula to stir until well combined. Heat in the microwave until peaches are bubbling, about 1 ½ minutes.
Remove bowl from microwave. Use potato masher to crush chopped peaches. Add remaining sliced peaches to bowl, and use rubber spatula to stir until combined. Let sit until peaches are juicy, at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours.
Meanwhile, adjust oven rack to middle position, and heat oven to 450 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and remaining 1 tablespoon sugar.
In a liquid measuring cup, use a fork to stir buttermilk and melted butter until butter forms small clumps.
Add buttermilk mixture to bowl with flour mixture. Use a clean rubber spatula to stir until combined.
Spray inside of ½-cup dry measuring cup with vegetable oil spray. Use a greased measuring cup to scoop batter, and use butter knife to scrape off extra batter. Drop 4 scoops onto the parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving space between biscuits. Sprinkle each biscuit generously with extra sugar.
Place baking sheet in oven. Bake biscuits until the tops are golden brown, 14 to 16 minutes.
Remove baking sheet from oven, and place on a cooling rack. Let biscuits cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes. (This is a good time to make your whipped cream if using homemade.)
When biscuits are ready, split biscuits open with a clean fork. Transfer biscuits to individual serving plates. Use a slotted spoon to divide peaches evenly among biscuit bottoms. Top each with a spoonful of whipped cream and one biscuit top. Serve.