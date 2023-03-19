Unstuffed shells with butternut squash and leeks

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients

8 ounces whole-milk ricotta cheese

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated and divided

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 ½ pounds butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into ½-inch pieces (5 cups)

1 pound leeks, white and light green parts only, halved lengthwise, sliced thin, washed thoroughly

2 garlic cloves, minced

Pinch cayenne pepper

¼ cup dry white wine

4 cups water

1 cup heavy cream

12 ounces jumbo pasta shells

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Directions

Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 375 degrees. Combine ricotta, ½ cup Parmesan, lemon zest, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper in a bowl; cover and refrigerate until needed.

Heat oil in a 12-inch oven-safe nonstick skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add squash, leeks and ½ teaspoon salt, and cook until leeks are softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cayenne and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add wine and cook until almost completely evaporated, about 1 minute.

Stir in water and cream, then add pasta. Increase heat to medium-high and cook at vigorous simmer, stirring gently and often, until pasta is tender and liquid has thickened, about 15 minutes. The skillet will be very full when you add the pasta, so stir gently to start, but the mixture will become more manageable as the liquid evaporates and the shells become more malleable.

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle remaining ½ cup Parmesan over top, then dollop evenly with ricotta mixture. Transfer skillet to oven and bake until Parmesan is melted and spotty brown, about 5 minutes. Remove skillet from oven (skillet handle will be hot). Let cool for 10 minutes, then sprinkle with basil and serve.