One tasty breakfast: A less fussy and less messy recipe than your typical French toast

Some say French toast gets its name from pain perdu, which is French for “lost bread.” It is a great recipe to help use up stale bread that otherwise might be “lost” or thrown away. But this custardy breakfast dish has been called all sorts of other names, from eggy bread to German toast to poor knights of Windsor. No matter what you call it, it’s one tasty breakfast.
We developed this recipe to work with a very specific kind of bread: supermarket pre-sliced white bread that measures 4 by 6 inches and is ¾ inch thick. (The size of the slices is the key to soaking up the right amount of egg mixture on the baking sheet.) If you want to use whole-grain sandwich bread, you will need a little more egg mixture. Whole-grain breads are drier, so they absorb more of the liquid.