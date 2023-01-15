One tasty breakfast: A less fussy and less messy recipe than your typical French toast

Sheet pan French toast

Servings: 4

Ingredients

Vegetable oil spray

3 large eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons packed brown sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

8 slices hearty white sandwich bread

Directions

Adjust one oven rack to the lowest position and a second rack 5 to 6 inches from the broiler element. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a baking sheet well with vegetable oil spray.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, vanilla, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt until well combined and sugar is dissolved, about 30 seconds. Add milk and melted butter, and whisk until combined.

Pour egg mixture into the greased baking sheet.

Place bread slices in two rows on the baking sheet. Working quickly, flip each slice in the same order you placed them on the baking sheet. Let bread sit until slices absorb egg mixture, about 1 minute.

Bake on lower rack until bottoms of slices are golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes.

Transfer baking sheet to upper rack, and heat broiler. Broil until the tops of the slices are golden brown, 1 to 4 minutes, watching carefully to prevent burning.

Note: If you want to use a drier bread like whole-wheat, oatmeal or multigrain sandwich bread, use 4 eggs and increase the milk to

1 ⅓ cups. Make sure the slices measure about 4 by 6 inches and are ¾ inch thick to ensure that they soak up all the egg mixture on the sheet before baking.