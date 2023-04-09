Creamy chickpea, broccoli rabe and garlic soup

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

17 garlic cloves (1 minced, 8 sliced, 8 unpeeled)

1 pound broccoli rabe, trimmed and cut into 1-inch lengths

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon grated

lemon zest

2 tablespoons lemon juice

3 tablespoons minced fresh chives, divided

2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, undrained

Directions

Adjust oven rack 4 inches from broiler element and heat broiler. Brush a rimmed baking sheet with 1 tablespoon olive oil.

Toss broccoli rabe with 2 tablespoons oil, minced garlic and ½ teaspoon salt, then spread in an even layer over the prepared sheet. Broil until exposed leaves are well browned, about 2 minutes. Toss to expose unbrowned leaves, then return sheet to oven and broil until most leaves are well browned and stalks are crisp-tender, about 2 minutes; set aside.

Heat 3 tablespoons of oil and the sliced garlic in a large saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly once garlic starts to sizzle. Cook until garlic is light golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer garlic to a bowl and toss with lemon zest and 1 teaspoon chives. Set aside.

Carefully wipe out the saucepan. Toast unpeeled garlic in the now-empty saucepan over medium heat until skins are beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Remove from saucepan and let cool. Peel garlic, then return to the now-empty saucepan along with chickpeas and their liquid, 2 ½ cups water and ½ teaspoon salt. Bring to a simmer and cook over medium-low heat until chickpeas begin to break down, 5 to 7 minutes.

Working in batches, process soup in a blender until smooth, about 2 minutes. Return soup to again-empty saucepan, stir in broccoli rabe, and adjust consistency with extra hot water as needed. Cook over medium heat until warmed through, about 2 minutes. Stir in remaining chives and lemon juice. Serve with garlic chips.