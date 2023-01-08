New York classic: A fizzy, chocolatey drink with more than 100 years of history

New York chocolate egg cream

Servings: 1

Ingredients

2 tablespoons chocolate syrup

⅓ cup cold whole milk

⅔ cup cold plain seltzer

1 pretzel rod (optional)

Directions

Add chocolate syrup to glass. Pour milk on top. Use a long spoon to stir until well combined.

Pour in cold seltzer. Working quickly, stir mixture hard until well combined and thick layer of foam forms on top, about 30 seconds. Serve immediately with straw (if using) and pretzel rod (if using).