Molasses cookies: The sticky sweetener creates a dark color and delicious flavor

Molasses cookies

Servings: 12

Ingredients

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

¹⁄8 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

⅓ cup packed dark brown sugar

¼ cup molasses

1 large egg yolk

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup sugar

Directions

Adjust oven rack to middle position, and heat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and salt.

In a large bowl, whisk melted butter and brown sugar until smooth. Add molasses, egg yolk and vanilla, and whisk until well combined.

Add flour mixture, and use rubber spatula to stir until no dry flour is visible and soft dough forms.

Place sugar in a shallow dish. Use your hands to roll dough into 12 balls (about 1 heaping tablespoon each). Place dough balls in dish, and roll to coat with sugar.

Place sugar-coated dough balls on parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving space between them. Gently flatten each ball.

Bake until edges of cookies are just set and centers are still soft and puffy, 7 to 9 minutes. Let cookies cool completely on baking sheet, about 30 minutes.