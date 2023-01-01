 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
America's Test Kitchen

Molasses cookies: The sticky sweetener creates a dark color and delicious flavor

  • 0
atk-cookies-20221207

Sticky, sweet molasses gives these cookies their dark color and delicious flavor.

 Kevin White, Tribune News Service

America’s Test Kitchen

Molasses comes from the same place most regular white granulated sugar does: the tall, thick grass called sugarcane. Molasses is made by boiling sugarcane juice into a sweet, sticky syrup. It can be boiled just once to make “mild” or “light” molasses, twice to make “full” or “dark” molasses, or three times to make “blackstrap” molasses. You can use light or dark molasses in this recipe, but don’t use blackstrap molasses here — its flavor is too bitter and intense.

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers.

Molasses cookies

Servings: 12

Ingredients

  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon ground ginger
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
  • ¹⁄8 teaspoon salt
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • ⅓ cup packed dark brown sugar
  • ¼ cup molasses
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ¼ cup sugar

Directions

Adjust oven rack to middle position, and heat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and salt.

In a large bowl, whisk melted butter and brown sugar until smooth. Add molasses, egg yolk and vanilla, and whisk until well combined.

Add flour mixture, and use rubber spatula to stir until no dry flour is visible and soft dough forms.

Place sugar in a shallow dish. Use your hands to roll dough into 12 balls (about 1 heaping tablespoon each). Place dough balls in dish, and roll to coat with sugar.

Place sugar-coated dough balls on parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving space between them. Gently flatten each ball.

Bake until edges of cookies are just set and centers are still soft and puffy, 7 to 9 minutes. Let cookies cool completely on baking sheet, about 30 minutes.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New technology means your smartphone could soon check for Covid-19, flu or colds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics