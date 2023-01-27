 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
America’s Test Kitchen

Mighty miso: Pair it with sweet orange and tender salmon

Miso is a thick paste made from fermented soybeans that's chock-full of savory umami taste.

Miso is a thick paste made from fermented soybeans. Miso and its relatives have been essential ingredients in Japanese, Chinese and Korean cuisines for thousands of years, adding savory umami taste to everything from soups to sauces to pickles.

The first step in making miso is preparing a (friendly) mold called koji. The koji is then mixed with cooked, mashed soybeans, salt and sometimes water. That mixture sits for anywhere from a few weeks to a few years. Over time, the koji starts to break down the proteins, carbohydrates and fats in the soybeans. It converts the soybeans’ proteins into amino acids, including glutamic acid, which give miso its trademark savory umami taste. At the same time, the koji turns the carbohydrates in the soybeans into simple sugars, which add some sweetness to the miso.

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers.

Salmon with miso-orange sauce

Servings: 4

Ingredients

  • ½ teaspoon grated orange zest
  • plus ¼ cup orange juice, zested
  • and squeezed from 2 oranges
  • 3 tablespoons white miso
  • 1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar
  • ¼ teaspoon cornstarch
  • Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  • 4 (6- to 8-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets

Directions

Add orange zest and juice, miso, sugar, vinegar, cornstarch and cayenne (if using) to a small saucepan. Whisk until smooth. Set aside.

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, sprinkle salt and pepper in an even layer. Place salmon fillets, skin-side down, in the skillet. Wash your hands.

Cook salmon over medium heat, without moving salmon, until fat begins to puddle around fillets and skin begins to brown, 6 to 8 minutes.

Gently slide spatula under fish to loosen skin from skillet, then use tongs to flip fish. Cook, without moving fillets, until the center of each fillet registers 125 degrees on instant-read thermometer, 6 to 8 minutes.

Bring miso mixture in saucepan to a simmer (small bubbles should break often across the surface of the sauce) over medium-high heat. Simmer, whisking occasionally, until thickened, about 1 minute. Turn off heat. Spoon glaze evenly over salmon. Serve.

