Mighty miso: Pair it with sweet orange and tender salmon

Salmon with miso-orange sauce

Servings: 4

Ingredients

½ teaspoon grated orange zest

plus ¼ cup orange juice, zested

and squeezed from 2 oranges

3 tablespoons white miso

1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar

¼ teaspoon cornstarch

Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

4 (6- to 8-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets

Directions

Add orange zest and juice, miso, sugar, vinegar, cornstarch and cayenne (if using) to a small saucepan. Whisk until smooth. Set aside.

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, sprinkle salt and pepper in an even layer. Place salmon fillets, skin-side down, in the skillet. Wash your hands.

Cook salmon over medium heat, without moving salmon, until fat begins to puddle around fillets and skin begins to brown, 6 to 8 minutes.

Gently slide spatula under fish to loosen skin from skillet, then use tongs to flip fish. Cook, without moving fillets, until the center of each fillet registers 125 degrees on instant-read thermometer, 6 to 8 minutes.

Bring miso mixture in saucepan to a simmer (small bubbles should break often across the surface of the sauce) over medium-high heat. Simmer, whisking occasionally, until thickened, about 1 minute. Turn off heat. Spoon glaze evenly over salmon. Serve.